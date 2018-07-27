Log in
Intelligent Phones: Worldwide Market Forecast 2018-2022 - Better User Interfaces Will Drive Market Growth

07/27/2018 | 01:48pm CEST

Dublin, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intelligent Phones Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Intelligent Phones Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.86% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The emergence of new players will be a key trend driving the market growth. The increasing demand for mobile phones with intelligent features provides high growth potential to new vendors emerging in the market. Vendors are offering their products at high prices to increase their profitability, owing to the improved features offered and heavy investment required in R&D.

According to the report, the better user interface will drive the market growth. A touchscreen interface aids the consumers to interact with functions, applications, and features of the device. Users can interact with the devices through virtual digital assistant, while AI enables real-time malware detection and recognizes if the device is being misused. Also, AI-integrated phones aid in interpreting the movements or voice commands of the users.

Further, the report states that the imitation of technology by competitors will impact the market growth. The growing importance of smartphone as a commodity device is encouraging the vendors to offer differentiated products. Numerous key vendors are launching new products integrated with latest technology. Several vendors offer imitative technology and similar features at competitive prices, that hamper the sales of the original products.

Key Vendors

  • Alphabet
  • Apple
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Lenovo
  • Panasonic
  • Samsung

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emergence of new players
  • Technological advances
  • Changing consumer preferences

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alphabet
  • Apple
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Lenovo
  • Panasonic
  • Samsung

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ddrp27/intelligent?w=12

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Smartphones and Mobile Devices

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
