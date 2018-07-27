Intelligent Phones: Worldwide Market Forecast 2018-2022 - Better User Interfaces Will Drive Market Growth

The Global Intelligent Phones Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.86% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The emergence of new players will be a key trend driving the market growth. The increasing demand for mobile phones with intelligent features provides high growth potential to new vendors emerging in the market. Vendors are offering their products at high prices to increase their profitability, owing to the improved features offered and heavy investment required in R&D.
According to the report, the better user interface will drive the market growth. A touchscreen interface aids the consumers to interact with functions, applications, and features of the device. Users can interact with the devices through virtual digital assistant, while AI enables real-time malware detection and recognizes if the device is being misused. Also, AI-integrated phones aid in interpreting the movements or voice commands of the users.
Further, the report states that the imitation of technology by competitors will impact the market growth. The growing importance of smartphone as a commodity device is encouraging the vendors to offer differentiated products. Numerous key vendors are launching new products integrated with latest technology. Several vendors offer imitative technology and similar features at competitive prices, that hamper the sales of the original products.
Key Vendors
Alphabet
Apple
Huawei Technologies
Lenovo
Panasonic
Samsung
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Segmentation by distribution channel
Comparison by distribution channel
Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
