Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. : Reports Positive Safety Data from Ongoing IT-01 Phase 1/2 Trial

Intensity
Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company
developing proprietary cancer immune-based drug products for direct
intratumoral injection, today announced completion of the first safety
cohort (A) of the Company’s
Phase 1/2 international clinical study evaluating lead product,
INT230-6. Following intratumoral drug injections into superficial
lesions in six patients with either ovarian, thyroid, head and neck or
skin cancers, there were no dose limiting toxicities. The investigators
reported three drug-related, local, mild-to-moderate reversible adverse
events, no drug-related series adverse events, no systemic adverse
events and no procedure-related adverse events. These results were
consistent with the observed low systemic exposure levels of the active
agents comprising INT230-6.
Following the review of all patient data, the Study Steering Committee
(SSC) decided to initiate treatment in patients with deep tumors (cohort
B1) and to increase the frequency and dose for superficial tumors
(cohort E). As a result, the study has now enrolled and dosed a sentinel
patient’s deep tumor, a bile duct carcinoma in the liver.
“The Study Steering Committee’s decision to initiate INT230-6 injections
into the deep tumor cohort and the treatment of our first such patient
are important program milestones that demonstrate significant progress,”
said President and CEO, Lewis
H. Bender. “We will now be able to test our drug in cancers with
great unmet medical need such as pancreatic, liver, cholangiocarcinoma
and even glioblastoma. These conditions do not typically respond to
conventional therapies and long-term patient survival is quite poor.”
“We are encouraged with the preliminary safety results of INT230-6 and
are pleased by the observation of necrosis in the injected tumors even
at low dose,” said Chief Medical Officer Ian
B. Walters, MD. “Our murine studies with INT230-6 have shown our
drug’s ability to stimulate a strong adaptive immune response in
addition to the direct tumor killing effect. Those results also
indicated a substantial benefit when our drug is given with an anti-PD-1
agent. Thus, as part of our clinical study, we have planned a cohort
that combines our INT230-6 with checkpoint blockade compounds such as
anti-PD-1 antibodies. Intensity Therapeutics is grateful to the
volunteers participating in our study. We look forward to collecting
more data on INT230-6 in different cancer types and to presenting our
results at a scientific conference as soon as possible.”
About INT230-6
INT230-6 is a novel, anti-cancer drug for direct intratumoral injection.
The product contains potent anti-cancer agents that disperse throughout
tumors and diffuse into cancer cells. INT230-6 was identified from
Intensity’s DfuseRxSM platform and is being evaluated in a
clinical trial; IT-01. In preclinical studies INT230-6 administration
eradicated tumors by a combination of direct tumor kill coupled with
recruitment of dendritic cells to the tumor micro-environment that
induced anti-cancer T-cell activation. Treatment with INT230-6 in in
vivo models of severe cancer resulted in substantial improvement in
overall survival compared to standard therapies. Further, INT230-6
provided complete responder animals with long-term, durable protection
from multiple re-inoculations of the initial cancer and resistance to
other cancers.
About
Study IT-01
IT-01 is entitled A Phase 1/2 Safety Study of Intratumorally
Administered INT230-6 in Adult Subjects with Advanced Refractory Cancers.
The trial aims to enroll approximately 60 patients with different types
advanced solid tumor malignancies in a multicycle dosing regimen. The
study will be conducted in multiple countries and includes a cohort
combining INT230-6 with an anti-PD-1 antibody. Currently the study is
recruiting in the U.S. and in Canada. The study’s primary objective is
to assess the safety and tolerability of multiple intratumoral doses of
INT230-6. Secondary assessments are to understand preliminary efficacy
of INT230-6 by measuring the injected and bystander tumor responses. The
study will characterize the systemic pharmacokinetic profile of multiple
doses of INT230-6’s drug substances after single and then multiple
intratumoral injections. Exploratory analysis will characterize patient
outcome, as well as evaluate various tumor and anti-tumor immune
response biomarkers that may correlate with response. The trial includes
several adaptive components that will allow for adjustments in patient
groups, dosing schedule and dose volumes administered. Data will be used
to assess the progression free and overall survival in subjects
receiving INT230-6. Further information can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov
(NCT#03058289).
About Intensity Therapeutics, Inc.
Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company
whose mission is to greatly extend the lives of patients with cancer.
Intensity Therapeutics is pioneering a new immune-based approach to
treat cancer. The Company uses its DfuseRxSM platform
technology to create new drug formulations that following direct
injection rapidly disperse throughout a tumor and diffuse therapeutic
agents into cancer cells. Drug products created using the technology are
capable of attenuating (killing) a tumor in a manner that allows for the
adaptive immune system to recognize the cancer and attack distal tumors
and micrometastases. Further information can be found at www.intensitytherapeutics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding
Intensity Therapeutics’ plans, future operations and objectives. Such
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors that may cause actual performance or achievements to be
materially different from those currently anticipated. These
forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about
the initiation and timing of future clinical trials.
