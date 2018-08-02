InterActive Pro Partners with InsideSales.com to Improve Services for Students

InterActive
Pro has partnered with the artificial intelligence (AI) growth
platform for sales, InsideSales.com,
to further develop its enquiry response systems.
Specialised in delivering higher education using the latest
technologies, InterActive Pro partners with international business
schools and universities to bring universal access to the e-learning
environment. The organisation has been working with InsideSales since
February 2018, relying on an efficient system of sales communications
tightly integrated with Salesforce.
The simultaneous implementation of these two new technologies has
allowed the organisation to triple the volume of calls, registering an
increase of 85% in responding to enquiries within the first 5 minutes.
Vitaly Klopot, Chief Operating Officer at InterActive Pro, said: “We are
extremely happy with the results we have achieved thanks to InsideSales.
“We always aim to provide the best assistance to our students throughout
their enrolment journey, starting with their very first enquiry on
programmes. Providing a better service to those who reach out to us, we
can then improve our efficiency and make sure every opportunity
available to them is properly addressed.”
InsideSales is an acceleration platform that uses breakthrough
technologies to improve services and overall enrolment advisor
performances. Martin Moran, international managing director for
InsideSales.com, added, “We are delighted to be supporting InterActive
Pro as they rapidly grow their business.
“We are equipping their consultants with the AI tools they need to
achieve their goals. Our sales acceleration platform and scientific
approach with Neuralytics are improving the sales process and boost
revenues through increased contact rates and better lead generation. We
are very proud to be part of Global University Systems' (GUS) growth
strategy.”
The partnership with InsideSales will now be extended to other providers
within GUS, the international network of higher education institutions
of which InterActive Pro is part. “Working with InsideSales will bring
many benefits to us and our partner institutions, but most importantly
for the future students who reach out to explore the learning
opportunities we have to offer,” added Klopot.
About InterActive Pro
InterActive
Pro works with colleges, universities, and corporate partners to
deliver high-quality educational programmes online to learners around
the world. From the creation of new e-learning or blended programmes, to
taking an existing face-to-face offering online, InterActive Pro’s
services allow institutions to scale their brand on a global level.
About InsideSales.com, Inc.
InsideSales.com
offers the industry’s leading AI-fueled sales acceleration platform
powered by Neuralytics™, a predictive and prescriptive self-learning
engine that drives revenue growth. The platform helps companies acquire
new customers faster, improve cross-sell/upsell conversions, and improve
rep performance.
InsideSales.com has received numerous industry awards including the 2017
AIconics Award for Best Artificial Intelligence Application for Sales
and Marketing, Forbes Cloud 100 list, CNBC Disruptor 50, AlwaysOn Global
250, OnMedia 100 Top Private Companies, and more.
InsideSales.com accelerates sales for enterprise customers like Bank of
America, West Corp., Caesars Entertainment, CenturyLink, T-Mobile,
DexYP, Fidelity Investments, Waste Management, and Workday.
