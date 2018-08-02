Log in
Interactive Kiosk Market: Global Overview & Outlook to 2022 featuring Diebold Nixdorf, Embross, KIOSK Information Systems, NCR, and SLABB - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/02/2018 | 09:09pm CEST

The "Global Interactive Kiosk Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global interactive kiosk market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.64% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing use of contactless payments through smartphones. Contactless payments are mobile wallets and near-field communication (NFC)-based mobile transactions that do not require the use of payment cards physically.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the reduced operational expenses in the long run. Interactive kiosks are becoming integral tools in places with high footfall such as retail stores, malls, airports, hospitals, movie theatres, shopping streets, and tourist locations.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the interoperability issues raising cost and impacting market adoption. The high initial cost of involved in the procurement of customized hardware and software for interactive kiosks is a significant challenge for the vendors in the market.

Key Vendors

  • Diebold Nixdorf
  • Embross
  • KIOSK Information Systems
  • NCR
  • SLABB

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by End-User

08. Customer Landscape

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rvrj2l/interactive_kiosk?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
