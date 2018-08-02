Interactive Kiosk Market: Global Overview & Outlook to 2022 featuring Diebold Nixdorf, Embross, KIOSK Information Systems, NCR, and SLABB - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global interactive kiosk market is projected to grow at a CAGR of
16.64% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing use of
contactless payments through smartphones. Contactless payments are
mobile wallets and near-field communication (NFC)-based mobile
transactions that do not require the use of payment cards physically.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the
reduced operational expenses in the long run. Interactive kiosks are
becoming integral tools in places with high footfall such as retail
stores, malls, airports, hospitals, movie theatres, shopping streets,
and tourist locations.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is the interoperability issues raising cost and
impacting market adoption. The high initial cost of involved in the
procurement of customized hardware and software for interactive kiosks
is a significant challenge for the vendors in the market.
Key Vendors
-
Diebold Nixdorf
-
Embross
-
KIOSK Information Systems
-
NCR
-
SLABB
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by End-User
08. Customer Landscape
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
