Intercontinental Exchange : Prices $2,250,000,000 in Senior Notes and Issues Notice of Redemption of 2.50% Senior Notes Due 2018

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global
exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings
services, announced today that it priced an underwritten public offering
of $2.25 billion in new senior notes.
The senior notes comprise $400 million in aggregate principal amount of
3.450% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), $600 million in
aggregate principal amount of 3.750% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028
Notes”) and $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior
Notes due 2048 (the “2048 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes and
the 2028 Notes, the “Notes”). The offering is being made under a shelf
registration statement and is expected to close on August 13, 2018,
subject to customary closing conditions.
ICE intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for
general corporate purposes, including to fund the redemption of its $600
million aggregate principal amount of 2.50% Senior Notes due in October
2018 (the “2018 Senior Notes”) and to refinance the majority of its
issuances under its Commercial Paper Program that resulted from
acquisitions and investments in the last year. Following the pricing of
the Notes, ICE delivered a notice of redemption of the 2018 Senior Notes
to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee under the
indenture governing the 2018 Senior Notes, which will be delivered to
the holders of the 2018 Senior Notes on August 13, 2018. The 2018 Senior
Notes will be redeemed on September 12, 2018 in accordance with the
terms of the indenture governing the 2018 Senior Notes.
The joint book-running managers for the 2023 Notes are Merrill Lynch,
Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, MUFG Securities Americas
Inc., ICBC Standard Bank Plc and PNC Capital Markets LLC. The senior
co-managers for the 2023 Notes are BBVA Securities Inc., BMO Capital
Markets Corp., Fifth Third Securities, Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC
and Mizuho Securities USA LLC, and the co-managers for the 2023 Notes
are Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC,
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, SG Americas
Securities, LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.
The joint book-running managers for the 2028 Notes are Merrill Lynch,
Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, MUFG Securities Americas
Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC. The senior
co-managers for the 2028 Notes are BBVA Securities Inc., BMO Capital
Markets Corp., Fifth Third Securities, Inc., ICBC Standard Bank Plc and
PNC Capital Markets LLC, and the co-managers for the 2028 Notes are
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P.
Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, SG Americas Securities,
LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.
The joint book-running managers for the 2048 Notes are Merrill Lynch,
Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, MUFG Securities Americas
Inc., BBVA Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Fifth Third
Securities, Inc. The senior co-managers for the 2048 Notes are ICBC
Standard Bank Plc, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC
and PNC Capital Markets LLC, and the co-managers for the 2048 Notes are
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P.
Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, SG Americas Securities,
LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any
sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement
relating to the offering and accompanying base prospectus previously
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may
be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov
or, upon request, by contacting Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated toll-free at 1-800-294-1322 or [email protected],
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751 or [email protected]
or MUFG Securities Americas Inc. toll-free at 1-877-649-6848 or [email protected].
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 and Fortune
Future 50 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE
serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and
information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk
across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data,
ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across
virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock
Exchange, the company raises more capital than any other exchange in the
world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental
Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business
that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that
involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks
and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those
contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the
risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2018.
SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange
ICE-CORP
