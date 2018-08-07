Intercontinental Exchange : Prices $2,250,000,000 in Senior Notes and Issues Notice of Redemption of 2.50% Senior Notes Due 2018

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced today that it priced an underwritten public offering of $2.25 billion in new senior notes.

The senior notes comprise $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.450% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.750% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”) and $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2048 (the “2048 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes and the 2028 Notes, the “Notes”). The offering is being made under a shelf registration statement and is expected to close on August 13, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

ICE intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including to fund the redemption of its $600 million aggregate principal amount of 2.50% Senior Notes due in October 2018 (the “2018 Senior Notes”) and to refinance the majority of its issuances under its Commercial Paper Program that resulted from acquisitions and investments in the last year. Following the pricing of the Notes, ICE delivered a notice of redemption of the 2018 Senior Notes to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee under the indenture governing the 2018 Senior Notes, which will be delivered to the holders of the 2018 Senior Notes on August 13, 2018. The 2018 Senior Notes will be redeemed on September 12, 2018 in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 2018 Senior Notes.

The joint book-running managers for the 2023 Notes are Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

Incorporated, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., ICBC Standard Bank Plc and PNC Capital Markets LLC. The senior co-managers for the 2023 Notes are BBVA Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., Fifth Third Securities, Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC, and the co-managers for the 2023 Notes are Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, SG Americas Securities, LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.

The joint book-running managers for the 2028 Notes are Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

Incorporated, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC. The senior co-managers for the 2028 Notes are BBVA Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., Fifth Third Securities, Inc., ICBC Standard Bank Plc and PNC Capital Markets LLC, and the co-managers for the 2028 Notes are Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, SG Americas Securities, LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.

The joint book-running managers for the 2048 Notes are Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

Incorporated, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., BBVA Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Fifth Third Securities, Inc. The senior co-managers for the 2048 Notes are ICBC Standard Bank Plc, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC, and the co-managers for the 2048 Notes are Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, SG Americas Securities, LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement relating to the offering and accompanying base prospectus previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov or, upon request, by contacting Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated toll-free at 1-800-294-1322 or [email protected], Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751 or [email protected] or MUFG Securities Americas Inc. toll-free at 1-877-649-6848 or [email protected].

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2018.

