International Association of Machinists and Aerosp : Warning Workers about the Pension Crisis

01/04/2018 | 11:39am EST

The Alliance for Retired Americans (ARA) recently held a two-day policy summit in Washington, DC about the dwindling state of working-class pensions. Speakers included labor leaders, retirement specialists and middle-class activists. Robert Roach, Jr., President of the ARA, shared his frustration at Congress' inability to protect pensions in public and private sectors. Richard Fiesta, Executive Director of the ARA, talked in depth about the dangerous state of the American retirement system. But Neil Gladstein, the IAM's Director of Strategic Resources, encouraged workers to fight back by using labor solidarity to their advantage. He says union members can build powerful coalitions by educating and rallying worker rank and file, political allies, community activists and local families.

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2018 16:39:05 UTC.

