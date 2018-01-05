International Directory of Defence Authorities 2018 - Research and Markets

The "International
Directory of Defence Authorities 2018" directory has been added
to Research and Markets' offering.
The International Directory of Defence Authorities lets you identify and
contact the senior officials that oversee the purchasing of everything
from vehicles, communications equipment and clothing, to electronics,
parts and ordnance.
Quick Facts:
- Thousands of military officers and defence officials in 196 countries.
- Entries include name, rank, title, address, telephone, telex and fax
nos.
- Heads of State and executive cabinet ministers.
- Procurement and logistics officials.
- Intelligence and national police officials.
- Senior officers in tactical army, air force and navy commands.
- Overviews of defence structures and chains of command including
graphic tables of organization.
- More than 40 multilateral and 1,700 bilateral treaties.
- Annual edition.
From the executive leadership and military and civilian defence and
national security agencies down through the service branches, the
International Directory of Defence Authorities gives you names, ranks,
areas of responsibility and contact information.
Each country's listing begins with a detailed overview of the basic
defence structure and chain of command including armed forces manpower
figures.
Military And Civilian Intelligence And Security-Related Agencies And
Ministries:
You get names, titles and full contact information for senior-level
officers in military intelligence and counterintelligence. Plus upper
echelon officials in national police or security organizations.
Multilateral & Bilateral Defence Organisations, Treaties And Agreements:
A separate section provides details on all multilateral treaties
including membership, purpose and administrative contact information
where applicable.
Who Uses This Directory?
- Defence contractors and military-related suppliers use it to identify
potential foreign markets.
- Military, defence and civilian intelligence personnel use it for a
clear picture of defence structure, chains of command and contracting
their counterparts International.
- Researchers and libraries find Defence Authorities is the only
up-to-date directory that tracks defence organizations and personnel on
an ongoing basis.
