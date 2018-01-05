Log in
International Directory of Defence Authorities 2018 - Research and Markets

01/05/2018 | 05:43pm CET

The "International Directory of Defence Authorities 2018" directory has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The International Directory of Defence Authorities lets you identify and contact the senior officials that oversee the purchasing of everything from vehicles, communications equipment and clothing, to electronics, parts and ordnance.

Quick Facts:

- Thousands of military officers and defence officials in 196 countries.

- Entries include name, rank, title, address, telephone, telex and fax nos.

- Heads of State and executive cabinet ministers.

- Procurement and logistics officials.

- Intelligence and national police officials.

- Senior officers in tactical army, air force and navy commands.

- Overviews of defence structures and chains of command including graphic tables of organization.

- More than 40 multilateral and 1,700 bilateral treaties.

- Annual edition.

From the executive leadership and military and civilian defence and national security agencies down through the service branches, the International Directory of Defence Authorities gives you names, ranks, areas of responsibility and contact information.

Each country's listing begins with a detailed overview of the basic defence structure and chain of command including armed forces manpower figures.

Military And Civilian Intelligence And Security-Related Agencies And Ministries:

You get names, titles and full contact information for senior-level officers in military intelligence and counterintelligence. Plus upper echelon officials in national police or security organizations.

Multilateral & Bilateral Defence Organisations, Treaties And Agreements:

A separate section provides details on all multilateral treaties including membership, purpose and administrative contact information where applicable.

Who Uses This Directory?

- Defence contractors and military-related suppliers use it to identify potential foreign markets.

- Military, defence and civilian intelligence personnel use it for a clear picture of defence structure, chains of command and contracting their counterparts International.

- Researchers and libraries find Defence Authorities is the only up-to-date directory that tracks defence organizations and personnel on an ongoing basis.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q34rwh/international?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
