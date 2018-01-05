Log in
International Directory of Defence Industries 2018 - Research and Markets

01/05/2018

The "International Directory of Defence Industries 2018" directory has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This powerful Directory is your connection to key decision-makers in the Defence industry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia & Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa!

The International Directory of Defence Industries is the most comprehensive and accurate database on companies and executives in the Defence industries worldwide that has ever been published. The Directory is a valuable research and competitor intelligence analysis tool detailing several thousand of companies worldwide.

The International Directory of Defence Industries is a detailed resource for information on the myriad of products, service and activities in this sector, profiling thousands of companies, services and systems used in the delivery of Defence equipment. International in scope, the Directory covers the complete range of products and services related to Defence.

This Directory has been especially compiled to assist professionals with market research, strategic planning, as well as contacting prospective clients or suppliers. It is also an indispensable guide to all of the world's Defence equipment manufacturers and key corporate executives!

Features:

- Company name, address, full contact details plus email and website

- Names of senior executives in each company

- Description of products and services

- Company subsidiaries and associates

- Number of employees

- Principal shareholders

- Pinpoint key Executives

Benefits:

- Profile an Equipment Manufactures Market

- Build new business prospects

- Generate new customers

- Discover who your competitors are

- Make vital contacts

- Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers

- Access a wealth of quality well researched information

The Directory will also help you:

- Survey major players in the defence industry

- Keep track of vital industry personnel

- Renew your contact base

- Locate suppliers, service companies and partners

- Conduct market research and monitor competitor activity

- Compare products

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9v82st/international?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
