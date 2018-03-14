Log in
International Launch Services (ILS) : Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle

03/14/2018 | 09:05am EDT

ILS, a leading provider of commercial launch services, announced multiple launch assignments for Proton Medium launches that will include the use of both the 4.35 meter and the new 5.2 meter payload fairing. The missions will take place beginning in late 2019 from Pad 24 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005463/en/

The ILS Proton Medium is an optimized 2-stage vehicle designed to launch single, dual or multiple satellites starting in 2019.

The ILS Proton Medium is an optimized 2-stage vehicle designed to launch single, dual or multiple satellites starting in 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Proton Medium launch vehicle is an optimized 2-stage version of the heritage Proton Breeze M vehicle. The medium class vehicle serves the lighter weight satellites in the 3.5 to 6 Metric Ton range with the capability to launch single, dual or multiple satellites to a variety of orbits. The Proton Medium vehicle utilizes either the 5.2 or 4.35 meter payload fairing with the benefits of the standard, flight-proven Proton Breeze M configuration and spacecraft insertion history.

“Since its introduction in the fall of 2016, and following the first firm launch order for the vehicle at that time, the Proton Medium has continued to gain traction and interest in the marketplace,” said Kirk Pysher, President of ILS. “Customers continue to look for vehicles that are right-sized for new-generation missions but also provide compelling value and launch vehicle diversity.” Pysher continued, “We look forward to the upcoming launches starting next year.”

About ILS
ILS is a leader in providing launch services for satellite operators and offers a complete array of services and support, from contract arrangements, mission management and on-orbit delivery. ILS markets the Proton Breeze M, Proton Medium, and Angara 1.2 launch services to commercial and government satellite operators worldwide. ILS is a U.S. company headquartered in Reston, VA., near Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit www.ilslaunch.com


© Business Wire 2018
