International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis : Announces that Research and Practice in Thrombosis and Haemostasis is Now Indexed in PubMed Central®

07/30/2018 | 07:46pm CEST

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) is pleased to announce that its open access journal, Research and Practice in Thrombosis and Haemostasis (RPTH), is now indexed in PubMed Central® (PMC). All content published in RPTH, starting with the first issue, will be deposited in PMC and discoverable through PubMed. PMC is a free archive of biomedical and life sciences journal literature at the U.S. National Institutes of Health's National Library of Medicine (NIH/NLM).

Full participation in PMC has been a major goal of RPTH since its official launch in July, 2017. This achievement reflects the growing success of the journal, its high quality scientific articles, and the diversity and excellence of the editorial board and authors. RPTH is the second ISTH title to be indexed. Indexing provides greater exposure and scientific validation for the journal and greater access to authors' articles by other scientists.  

"I am grateful to my editorial team and the authors from the global thrombosis and hemostasis community who have supported RPTH, allowing us to achieve this important milestone," said Dr. Mary Cushman, RPTH Editor in Chief and professor of medicine at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont in the United States. "This indexing allows the journal to more broadly disseminate the important scientific discoveries we are publishing, and serve a wider research and patient community."

Published in partnership with Wiley, RPTH provides an innovative new open access platform for science and discourse among researchers, clinicians and patients. Led by Cushman and supported by a world renowned editorial board, RPTH publishes a broad array of peer-reviewed article types covering the widest possible spectrum of topics in thrombosis, hemostasis and related areas.

For more information and to submit an article for consideration, visit rpth.isth.org and follow RPTH on Twitter (@RPTHJournal).

About the ISTH
Founded in 1969, the ISTH is the leading worldwide not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of thrombotic and bleeding disorders. Visit ISTH online at www.isth.org.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-society-on-thrombosis-and-haemostasis-announces-that-research-and-practice-in-thrombosis-and-haemostasis-is-now-indexed-in-pubmed-central-300688582.html

SOURCE International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis


© PRNewswire 2018
