International panel awards Cool Energy the prestigious 'Label'

08/07/2018 | 01:06am CEST

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the World Energy Council, the energy industry is facing decades of transformation, and the United Nations Panel on Climate Change estimates the world’s energy consumption will increase by 50%.  Diesel and natural gas power generators, or gensets, supply important and reliable electricity for substantial amounts of the world’s electricity needs, primarily in remote or emerging markets. Genset manufacturers currently rely on incremental technological improvements to reduce harmful emissions while improving production efficiency.  ThermoHeart Engines produce electricity from the recovered genset exhaust heat which enables a significant boost in fuel efficiency, reducing environmental impacts while significantly reducing costs.

Cool Energy has previously developed and demonstrated the pioneering ThermoHeart Engine for energy efficiency and renewable energy and has now been awarded the coveted 1000 Efficient Solutions ‘Label’ from the Solar Impulse Foundation of Switzerland.  This symbol is a trademark that carries the pioneering and innovative spirit based on Bertrand Piccard’s around-the-world flight in a solar powered airplane. It is granted to solutions that meet high standards of both sustainability and profitability, through a strict assessment of technological feasibility, environmental and socio-economic benefits. The ThermoHeart Engine is primarily used to generate additional power from thermal energy between 150-400C, typically collected from diesel, biogas and natural gas generators, commercial coffee roasters, and concentrated solar applications. Each engine module is capable of generating 25kW of electricity from this waste heat, an untapped power source prior to the innovation developed at Cool Energy’s Boulder, Colorado headquarters.

“Receiving this Efficient Solution award is a testament to our team’s unwavering passion to reduce fossil fuel consumption while saving our clients significant operational expenses,” said Sam Weaver, CEO of Cool Energy. “This is the basis for the Foundation’s quest to vet and label 1,000 profit-driven innovations that provide more sustainable opportunities for our planet.” Now that the ThermoHeart has entered the market, it is clear that interests are far exceeding the company’s forecast. In May, a biomass project called Dancing Crane placed an order which will include 6 ThermoHeart Engine modules for a dairy farm in Hico, Texas. Their off-grid self-sufficiency goals include generating 1 MW of electricity from each of their 3 Caterpillar biogas gensets. The ThermoHeart is the dairy farm’s low-cost solution for improved efficiency, reducing fuel consumption by 8% by creating an additional 150kW of power.

Cool Energy Board member and Founder of legendary incubator Idealab, Bill Gross stated, “…to solve big problems with technological breakthroughs is how entrepreneurs like Mr. Weaver make the world a better place.”

About Cool Energy:
Launched in March 2006, Cool Energy is a family founded company that started during a Christmas brainstorming session, now specializing in waste heat recovery as a source of electricity. The ThermoHeart Engine was the innovation developed from the vision to generate economical clean energy from abundantly available sources. Cool Energy is committed to saving customers real money, while preserving the environment. ThermoHeart is a registered trademark of Cool Energy, Inc. For more information, or to evaluate the ThermoHeart for a specific application, visit www.coolenergy.com.

Media Contact:
Ryan Ferrero – Ignyte Partners
970-214-4433
[email protected]

 


