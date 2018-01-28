Log in
Interpace Diagnostics : Greg Richard, Interpace Chief Commercial Officer, to speak at Molecular Med Tri-Con Meeting in San Francisco February 15, 2018

01/28/2018 | 01:59am CET

Greg Richard, Interpace Chief Commercial Officer, to speak at Molecular Med Tri-Con Meeting in San Francisco February 15, 2018.

More and more payers, including several of the largest national health plans, are implementing processes that create additional challenges for molecular diagnostic companies to secure reimbursement for their tests. Prior authorization and product registration requirements in particular will require laboratories to develop and implement processes to capture additional information from physicians, thereby potentially creating delays in claim adjudication and collection of testing related revenues. This presentation will provide suggested methods for addressing this and other current and evolving issues.

The full schedule and event details may be found at http://www.triconference.com/Dx-Reimbursement-Outlook/

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. published this content on 27 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2018 00:59:02 UTC.

