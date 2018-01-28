Interpace Diagnostics : Greg Richard, Interpace Chief Commercial Officer, to speak at Molecular Med Tri-Con Meeting in San Francisco February 15, 2018

Greg Richard, Interpace Chief Commercial Officer, to speak at Molecular Med Tri-Con Meeting in San Francisco February 15, 2018.

More and more payers, including several of the largest national health plans, are implementing processes that create additional challenges for molecular diagnostic companies to secure reimbursement for their tests. Prior authorization and product registration requirements in particular will require laboratories to develop and implement processes to capture additional information from physicians, thereby potentially creating delays in claim adjudication and collection of testing related revenues. This presentation will provide suggested methods for addressing this and other current and evolving issues.

The full schedule and event details may be found at http://www.triconference.com/Dx-Reimbursement-Outlook/