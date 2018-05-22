Intervala Lands Order from New Customer Evoqua Water Technologies

Intervala,
LLC, a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability, precision
electronic and electromechanical products, announced today that it will
produce custom printed
circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for Evoqua
Water Technologies LLC. Evoqua will integrate the PCBAs into a
control unit for its proprietary Envirex®
product line, which is deployed in municipal
wastewater treatment systems across the United States and abroad.
Intervala will manufacture the PCBAs at its East
Pittsburgh, Pa., facility.
“We are honored that Evoqua has chosen Intervala as its manufacturing
partner and delighted to add this growing global leader to our expanding
customer base,” said Teresa
Huber, president and chief executive officer. “We look forward to
providing Evoqua with additional engineering
and manufacturing
solutions as adoption of their innovative clean water technologies
and product lines continues to intensify worldwide.”
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Evoqua
Water Technologies is a leading global provider of mission critical
water treatment solutions, offering services, systems and technologies
to support its customers’ full water lifecycle needs.
About Intervala
At Intervala,
we create customized, intelligent solutions for each customer’s unique
requirements. We are a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability,
precision electronic and electromechanical products for companies in
industrial, medical, transportation, and other technology-driven
markets. Customers choose Intervala because we understand their complex
product and service needs. Our team draws on decades of experience to
bring a fresh approach to problem-solving, combining turnkey
manufacturing capabilities and engineering, materials management, and
global fulfillment services to deliver smart, innovative solutions.
Total customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of our business. For more
information, visit www.intervala.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005584/en/