Intervala Lands Order from New Customer Evoqua Water Technologies

05/22/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

Intervala, LLC, a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability, precision electronic and electromechanical products, announced today that it will produce custom printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for Evoqua Water Technologies LLC. Evoqua will integrate the PCBAs into a control unit for its proprietary Envirex® product line, which is deployed in municipal wastewater treatment systems across the United States and abroad. Intervala will manufacture the PCBAs at its East Pittsburgh, Pa., facility.

“We are honored that Evoqua has chosen Intervala as its manufacturing partner and delighted to add this growing global leader to our expanding customer base,” said Teresa Huber, president and chief executive officer. “We look forward to providing Evoqua with additional engineering and manufacturing solutions as adoption of their innovative clean water technologies and product lines continues to intensify worldwide.”

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading global provider of mission critical water treatment solutions, offering services, systems and technologies to support its customers’ full water lifecycle needs.

About Intervala

At Intervala, we create customized, intelligent solutions for each customer’s unique requirements. We are a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability, precision electronic and electromechanical products for companies in industrial, medical, transportation, and other technology-driven markets. Customers choose Intervala because we understand their complex product and service needs. Our team draws on decades of experience to bring a fresh approach to problem-solving, combining turnkey manufacturing capabilities and engineering, materials management, and global fulfillment services to deliver smart, innovative solutions. Total customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of our business. For more information, visit www.intervala.com.


© Business Wire 2018
