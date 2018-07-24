Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IntraStage : Wins Teradyne Outstanding Service Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 05:16pm CEST

IntraStage is pleased to announce a coveted award from Teradyne to recognize IntraStage’s outstanding service and support.

IntraStage CEO Tom Armes said, “We are excited that our long-standing efforts with Teradyne are being recognized for our outstanding support and the willingness to go above and beyond for the Teradyne’s supplier quality team. This kind attention to customer success continues to set the stage for our expanded relationship with the rest of the Teradyne organization. We look forward to continue providing that kind of success and value in 2018 and beyond.”

In addition, a whitepaper highlighting Teradyne’s success utilizing the IntraStage product and services is available online. The whitepaper describes the benefits that were realized by Teradyne’s application and use of the real-time IntraStage Supplier Quality System to achieve faster time to manufacturing, better quality, and lower costs.

About IntraStage:

IntraStage has market-leading Quality Management Software, Database & Analytics tools for companies who manufacture complex electronic products. IntraStage’s cloud or onsite software delivers SPC, Yield, and Test Data Analytical tools and trends from any source or format without disruptions of those current processes or files. By automating the retrieval, storage, mining and reporting of R&D, Manufacturing, Supplier, Field & RMA test data, IntraStage enables its customers to manage by exception using alerts and subscriptions to manage parametric trends and quickly find the root cause of failures.

For more information, contact [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:38pENVISION SOLAR INTERNATIONAL : State of California Awards New Multi-Year Contract to Envision Solar For EV ARC™ Transportable Solar Powered EV Charging Solutions
PU
05:38pCARREFOUR : Discover the Bio Experience – a new section at the Chambourcy hypermarket
PU
05:38pEBAY : and Square Capital Team Up to Provide eBay Sellers With Greater Access to Business Financing
PU
05:38pSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- Shire Plc AMENDMENT
PU
05:38pLEXISNEXIS RISK SOLUTIONS : to Present on “Tomorrow’s Technologists” Code Camp Before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce
BU
05:37pCRANE : Record sales, strong earnings propel Crane higher
AQ
05:36pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Play selects Ericsson to accelerate nationwide mobile network expansion in Poland
AQ
05:36pWindstream Enterprise SD-WAN achieves 1,000-customer milestone
GL
05:36pLUMIBIRD : Quantel Medical Opens up New Markets with Its Acquisition of ECM’s Medical Activities
BU
05:36pConstellis and lifeline response partnership announced
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises as oversupply and trade tension fears abate
2Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
4Drax profits hit by biomass plant outages, shares fall
5BRITVIC PLC : BRITVIC : CO2 shortage takes fizz out of Britvic's summer sales

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.