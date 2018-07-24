IntraStage : Wins Teradyne Outstanding Service Award

IntraStage
is pleased to announce a coveted award from Teradyne to recognize
IntraStage’s outstanding service and support.
IntraStage CEO Tom Armes said, “We are excited that our long-standing
efforts with Teradyne are being recognized for our outstanding support
and the willingness to go above and beyond for the Teradyne’s supplier
quality team. This kind attention to customer success continues to set
the stage for our expanded relationship with the rest of the Teradyne
organization. We look forward to continue providing that kind of success
and value in 2018 and beyond.”
In addition, a whitepaper highlighting Teradyne’s success utilizing the
IntraStage product and services is available online.
The whitepaper describes the benefits that were realized by Teradyne’s
application and use of the real-time IntraStage Supplier Quality System
to achieve faster time to manufacturing, better quality, and lower costs.
About IntraStage:
IntraStage has market-leading Quality Management Software, Database &
Analytics tools for companies who manufacture complex electronic
products. IntraStage’s cloud or onsite software delivers SPC, Yield, and
Test Data Analytical tools and trends from any source or format without
disruptions of those current processes or files. By automating the
retrieval, storage, mining and reporting of R&D, Manufacturing,
Supplier, Field & RMA test data, IntraStage enables its customers to
manage by exception using alerts and subscriptions to manage parametric
trends and quickly find the root cause of failures.
For more information, contact [email protected].
