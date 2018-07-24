IntraStage : Wins Teradyne Outstanding Service Award

IntraStage is pleased to announce a coveted award from Teradyne to recognize IntraStage’s outstanding service and support.

IntraStage CEO Tom Armes said, “We are excited that our long-standing efforts with Teradyne are being recognized for our outstanding support and the willingness to go above and beyond for the Teradyne’s supplier quality team. This kind attention to customer success continues to set the stage for our expanded relationship with the rest of the Teradyne organization. We look forward to continue providing that kind of success and value in 2018 and beyond.”

In addition, a whitepaper highlighting Teradyne’s success utilizing the IntraStage product and services is available online. The whitepaper describes the benefits that were realized by Teradyne’s application and use of the real-time IntraStage Supplier Quality System to achieve faster time to manufacturing, better quality, and lower costs.

About IntraStage:

IntraStage has market-leading Quality Management Software, Database & Analytics tools for companies who manufacture complex electronic products. IntraStage’s cloud or onsite software delivers SPC, Yield, and Test Data Analytical tools and trends from any source or format without disruptions of those current processes or files. By automating the retrieval, storage, mining and reporting of R&D, Manufacturing, Supplier, Field & RMA test data, IntraStage enables its customers to manage by exception using alerts and subscriptions to manage parametric trends and quickly find the root cause of failures.

For more information, contact [email protected].

