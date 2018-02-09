Intracellular Targets Made Druggable by TCR-like Antibodies, TCR Fusion Proteins & Cell-Penetrating Biologics 2018: An Industry Analysis of Technologies, Stakeholders, Deals & Trends - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Intracellular
Targets Made Druggable by TCR-like Antibodies, TCR Fusion Proteins &
Cell-Penetrating Biologics 2018: An Industry Analysis of Technologies,
Stakeholders, Deals & Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
It is estimated that there are 3-4 times more intracellular targets than
surface protein targets. However, these intracellular cancer targets are
not accessible to traditional monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies.
Since many of these targets are not enzymes or surface receptors with
readily druggable pockets, these important oncogenic proteins cannot be
easily inhibited with small molecules.
Thus, intracellular cancer-specific proteins, such as mutated oncogene
products, transcription factors, protein adapters, and other
nontraditional targets, remain inaccessible to current technologies used
for FDA-approved drugs.
Therefore, novel technologies are needed to address historically
undruggable targets and complex mechanisms, such as intracellular
protein-protein interactions like p53 or Ras, -catenin and Myc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction & Overview
3 Background
4 Technology Profiles
5 Pipeline Analysis and Product Profiles
6 Stakeholder Analysis & Company Profiles
7 Deals & Financing
8 Trends & Outlook
9 References
Companies Mentioned
-
AbbVie
-
Adicet Bio
-
Affimed Therapeutics
-
Agenus
-
Aileron Therapeutics
-
Amgen
-
Astellas Pharma
-
AstraZeneca
-
Atreca
-
Boehringer Ingelheim
-
Complix
-
Elasmogen
-
Eli Lilly
-
Eureka Therapeutics
-
Feldan Therapeutics
-
GlaxoSmith-Kline
-
Immatics Biotechnologies
-
Immunocore
-
Janssen Biotech
-
Juno Therapeutics
-
Medigene
-
Merck
-
Morphosys
-
Nextera
-
Novartis
-
Orum Pharmaceuticals
-
Patrys
-
Pure MHC
-
Receptor Logic (now Pure MHC)
-
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
-
Roche
-
Singh Biotechnology
-
Timmune Biotech
-
Xencor
-
Zymeworks
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hvs7zh/intracellular?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180209005222/en/