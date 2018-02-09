Log in
Intracellular Targets Made Druggable by TCR-like Antibodies, TCR Fusion Proteins & Cell-Penetrating Biologics 2018: An Industry Analysis of Technologies, Stakeholders, Deals & Trends - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/09/2018 | 11:01am CET

The "Intracellular Targets Made Druggable by TCR-like Antibodies, TCR Fusion Proteins & Cell-Penetrating Biologics 2018: An Industry Analysis of Technologies, Stakeholders, Deals & Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is estimated that there are 3-4 times more intracellular targets than surface protein targets. However, these intracellular cancer targets are not accessible to traditional monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies.

Since many of these targets are not enzymes or surface receptors with readily druggable pockets, these important oncogenic proteins cannot be easily inhibited with small molecules.

Thus, intracellular cancer-specific proteins, such as mutated oncogene products, transcription factors, protein adapters, and other nontraditional targets, remain inaccessible to current technologies used for FDA-approved drugs.

Therefore, novel technologies are needed to address historically undruggable targets and complex mechanisms, such as intracellular protein-protein interactions like p53 or Ras, -catenin and Myc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction & Overview

3 Background

4 Technology Profiles

5 Pipeline Analysis and Product Profiles

6 Stakeholder Analysis & Company Profiles

7 Deals & Financing

8 Trends & Outlook

9 References

Companies Mentioned

  • AbbVie
  • Adicet Bio
  • Affimed Therapeutics
  • Agenus
  • Aileron Therapeutics
  • Amgen
  • Astellas Pharma
  • AstraZeneca
  • Atreca
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Complix
  • Elasmogen
  • Eli Lilly
  • Eureka Therapeutics
  • Feldan Therapeutics
  • GlaxoSmith-Kline
  • Immatics Biotechnologies
  • Immunocore
  • Janssen Biotech
  • Juno Therapeutics
  • Medigene
  • Merck
  • Morphosys
  • Nextera
  • Novartis
  • Orum Pharmaceuticals
  • Patrys
  • Pure MHC
  • Receptor Logic (now Pure MHC)
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
  • Roche
  • Singh Biotechnology
  • Timmune Biotech
  • Xencor
  • Zymeworks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hvs7zh/intracellular?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
