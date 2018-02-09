Intracellular Targets Made Druggable by TCR-like Antibodies, TCR Fusion Proteins & Cell-Penetrating Biologics 2018: An Industry Analysis of Technologies, Stakeholders, Deals & Trends - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Intracellular Targets Made Druggable by TCR-like Antibodies, TCR Fusion Proteins & Cell-Penetrating Biologics 2018: An Industry Analysis of Technologies, Stakeholders, Deals & Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is estimated that there are 3-4 times more intracellular targets than surface protein targets. However, these intracellular cancer targets are not accessible to traditional monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies.

Since many of these targets are not enzymes or surface receptors with readily druggable pockets, these important oncogenic proteins cannot be easily inhibited with small molecules.

Thus, intracellular cancer-specific proteins, such as mutated oncogene products, transcription factors, protein adapters, and other nontraditional targets, remain inaccessible to current technologies used for FDA-approved drugs.

Therefore, novel technologies are needed to address historically undruggable targets and complex mechanisms, such as intracellular protein-protein interactions like p53 or Ras, -catenin and Myc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction & Overview

3 Background

4 Technology Profiles

5 Pipeline Analysis and Product Profiles

6 Stakeholder Analysis & Company Profiles

7 Deals & Financing

8 Trends & Outlook

9 References

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

Adicet Bio

Affimed Therapeutics

Agenus

Aileron Therapeutics

Amgen

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Atreca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Complix

Elasmogen

Eli Lilly

Eureka Therapeutics

Feldan Therapeutics

GlaxoSmith-Kline

Immatics Biotechnologies

Immunocore

Janssen Biotech

Juno Therapeutics

Medigene

Merck

Morphosys

Nextera

Novartis

Orum Pharmaceuticals

Patrys

Pure MHC

Receptor Logic (now Pure MHC)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Singh Biotechnology

Timmune Biotech

Xencor

Zymeworks

