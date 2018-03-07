Introducing Milk in a Stick

Milk in a Stick is ideal for foodservice operators looking to offer
high-quality, ambient-temperature milk in portion control to support
their hot beverage service. Available in whole milk, reduced fat milk
and creamer, Milk in a Stick provides a straightforward choice to
consumers: Each stick contains only one ingredient.
Milk in a Stick offers numerous advantages and benefits in all aspects
of a foodservice operation:
-
Clean label. Ingredient statement reads simply: milk or cream.
-
Minimal storage footprint. The sleek, slender design and strong,
flexible packaging offers 50% space savings in the front and
back-of-the-house, better environmental advantages, lower distribution
costs and less fuel to transport.
-
Less waste and hassles. The ambient shelf life offers savings in waste
versus refrigerated product and eliminates potential
cross-contamination normally associated with milk.
-
Consumer friendly. Sticks are easy to open and pour.
Milk in a Stick is made with fully traceable, 100 percent milk at
Lakeland Dairies, a cooperative based in Ireland with 120 years of
heritage. Collecting milk from cows grazing on lush, green pastures from
2,400 family farms, Lakeland Dairies supplies a wide range of dairy
products to 70 countries.
“We listen to our valued customers and develop products that combat the
challenges of offering a hot beverage service,” said Simon Muschamp,
Head of Marketing at Lakeland Dairies. “Our milk sticks offer a
convenient option without the hassle or wastage associated with fresh
milk, but most significantly helps save space thanks to its slim line
design.”
Diamond Crystal Brands partnered with Lakeland Dairies to distribute
their innovative Milk in a Stick products in the U.S. “It’s a great fit
that adds to our extensive portfolio of products for the popular and
growing on-the-go beverage occasion,” said Steve Cohn, Director of
Marketing at Diamond Crystal Brands. For more information, contact
Diamond Crystal Brands at http://www.dcbrands.com/.
Diamond Crystal Brands is an industry leader in food, beverage and
portion control packaging solutions in Foodservice. Based in historic
Savannah, GA, we have culinary expertise in meal enhancers, beverage
enhancers, and blended solutions. With five manufacturing facilities
across the country, we pride ourselves on having the flexibility to meet
needs to drive both customer and consumer delight.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005298/en/