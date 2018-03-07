Log in
Introducing Milk in a Stick

03/07/2018 | 08:01am EST

The Portion Control Milk and Creamer Sticks Ideal for Foodservice – Offering Simple Ingredients, Better Environmental Footprint and Easy Storage

Milk in a Stick is ideal for foodservice operators looking to offer high-quality, ambient-temperature milk in portion control to support their hot beverage service. Available in whole milk, reduced fat milk and creamer, Milk in a Stick provides a straightforward choice to consumers: Each stick contains only one ingredient.

Milk in a Stick offers numerous advantages and benefits in all aspects of a foodservice operation:

  • Clean label. Ingredient statement reads simply: milk or cream.
  • Minimal storage footprint. The sleek, slender design and strong, flexible packaging offers 50% space savings in the front and back-of-the-house, better environmental advantages, lower distribution costs and less fuel to transport.
  • Less waste and hassles. The ambient shelf life offers savings in waste versus refrigerated product and eliminates potential cross-contamination normally associated with milk.
  • Consumer friendly. Sticks are easy to open and pour.

Milk in a Stick is made with fully traceable, 100 percent milk at Lakeland Dairies, a cooperative based in Ireland with 120 years of heritage. Collecting milk from cows grazing on lush, green pastures from 2,400 family farms, Lakeland Dairies supplies a wide range of dairy products to 70 countries.

“We listen to our valued customers and develop products that combat the challenges of offering a hot beverage service,” said Simon Muschamp, Head of Marketing at Lakeland Dairies. “Our milk sticks offer a convenient option without the hassle or wastage associated with fresh milk, but most significantly helps save space thanks to its slim line design.”

Diamond Crystal Brands partnered with Lakeland Dairies to distribute their innovative Milk in a Stick products in the U.S. “It’s a great fit that adds to our extensive portfolio of products for the popular and growing on-the-go beverage occasion,” said Steve Cohn, Director of Marketing at Diamond Crystal Brands. For more information, contact Diamond Crystal Brands at http://www.dcbrands.com/.

Diamond Crystal Brands is an industry leader in food, beverage and portion control packaging solutions in Foodservice. Based in historic Savannah, GA, we have culinary expertise in meal enhancers, beverage enhancers, and blended solutions. With five manufacturing facilities across the country, we pride ourselves on having the flexibility to meet needs to drive both customer and consumer delight.


© Business Wire 2018
