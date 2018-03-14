Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Invent Farma Spain S L : NuPharm places its full focus on the treatment of central nervous system disorders with a new website and corporate identity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 09:05am CET


DGAP-Media / 14.03.2018 / 09:00


NuPharm places its full focus on the treatment of central nervous system disorders with a new website and corporate identity
 

The new www.nupharm.com aims to become the corporate showcase for the group formed by the union of Spanish companies Inke, Qualigen and Laboratorios Lesvi, German company neuraxpharm and Italian company FB Health
 

14 March 2018. The new NuPharm Group website that is now being launched shows the pharmaceutical group's vision to be one of the most important players in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. It is the new face of the business recently consolidated by the investment group Apax Partners, which has combined companies from three countries: Spain (Qualigen, Laboratorios Lesvi and Inke), Germany (neuraxpharm) and Italy (FB Health), to form NuPharm Group, a pharmaceutical company that boasts one of the best drug portfolios for treating CNS diseases, with more than 100 molecules.

www.nupharm.com aims to be a benchmark website amongst companies in the sector. It highlights the dimensions and potential of this Group, its resolute backing of R&D, its sales force and its production capabilities. The website showcases all of the information concerning its drugs: branded, generic and nutraceutical medicines for CNS. The new site, with its simple yet intuitive structure, has also been optimised for mobile devices (smartphones, tablets, etc.).

The launch of the new website is a turning point in NuPharm Group's presentation strategy, following its participation in CPhI Worldwide, one of the main events in the industry on a global scale, which took place in Frankfurt (Germany) in October 2017. The Group's objective is to have a presence throughout Europe, and to pursue a reputation for work that has a real impact on approaches to CNS disorders.

Along with the website, the Group is also introducing its new corporate image with a logo that demonstrates its focus on CNS diseases, using the image of a neurone.

Of equal importance with regard to the company's visual identity is the image of a lighthouse that symbolises NuPharm's aim to lead the way in treating these disorders, whilst remembering the need of patients to be able to count on having the best options to deal with their pathology.

 

About NuPharm Group

NuPharm Group, created in 2016 and with a workforce of 680 employees, is the result of the strategic combination of five pharmaceutical companies with extensive experience: neuraxpharm, Qualigen, FB Health, Laboratorios Lesvi and Inke, along with the investors Apax Partners.

Its vision: to be the European leader in pharmaceutical products for the treatment of the central nervous system (CNS) by offering a wide range of proven, differentiated and affordable CNS treatment options to patients, healthcare professionals and industry partners.

NuPharm Group develops and markets branded, generic and nutraceutical drugs for the CNS. With an international presence in more than 50 countries, the Group also manufactures finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients for the CNS and respiratory fields.

For more information:

ECOFIRMA
Laura García
[email protected]
Tel.: +34 93 410 66 00



End of Media Release
Additional features:

Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/inventneurax/663739.html
Subtitle: NuPharm Group

Issuer: Invent Farma Holding Spain, S.L.
Key word(s): Industry

14.03.2018 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

663739  14.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663739&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33a'THIS HAS HAPPENED AT UNITED BEFORE' : José Mourinho plays down limp exit
AQ
09:33aSUN CARE PRODUCTS MARKETS 2016-2024 : Sun Protection, Self Tanning & After Sun Products - Global Strategic Business Report 2018
GL
09:32aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Sky PLC
PR
09:30aMARTELA OYJ : Corporation's Board of Directors' organizational meeting
AQ
09:28aNOBLE : clinches key restructuring deal with group of creditors
RE
09:26aZTE : Airtel's 4G will drive growth
AQ
09:26aFBN HOL : ings in N5b off-market shares deals
AQ
09:26aSTANBIC IBTC BANK : empowers start-ups
AQ
09:26aZENITH BANK : declares N84.8b dividend
AQ
09:25aThree day investment summit and Expo 2018 kicks off
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
2ALPHABET : Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 billion Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities
4INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Fiscal Year 2017 Net Profit Rose on Strong Performance at All Stores
5ADIDAS : ADIDAS : buyback, profit forecast set to boost shares

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.