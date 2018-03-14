Invent Farma Spain S L : NuPharm places its full focus on the treatment of central nervous system disorders with a new website and corporate identity



NuPharm places its full focus on the treatment of central nervous system disorders with a new website and corporate identity



The new www.nupharm.com aims to become the corporate showcase for the group formed by the union of Spanish companies Inke, Qualigen and Laboratorios Lesvi, German company neuraxpharm and Italian company FB Health



14 March 2018. The new NuPharm Group website that is now being launched shows the pharmaceutical group's vision to be one of the most important players in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. It is the new face of the business recently consolidated by the investment group Apax Partners, which has combined companies from three countries: Spain (Qualigen, Laboratorios Lesvi and Inke), Germany (neuraxpharm) and Italy (FB Health), to form NuPharm Group, a pharmaceutical company that boasts one of the best drug portfolios for treating CNS diseases, with more than 100 molecules.

www.nupharm.com aims to be a benchmark website amongst companies in the sector. It highlights the dimensions and potential of this Group, its resolute backing of R&D, its sales force and its production capabilities. The website showcases all of the information concerning its drugs: branded, generic and nutraceutical medicines for CNS. The new site, with its simple yet intuitive structure, has also been optimised for mobile devices (smartphones, tablets, etc.).

The launch of the new website is a turning point in NuPharm Group's presentation strategy, following its participation in CPhI Worldwide, one of the main events in the industry on a global scale, which took place in Frankfurt (Germany) in October 2017. The Group's objective is to have a presence throughout Europe, and to pursue a reputation for work that has a real impact on approaches to CNS disorders.

Along with the website, the Group is also introducing its new corporate image with a logo that demonstrates its focus on CNS diseases, using the image of a neurone.

Of equal importance with regard to the company's visual identity is the image of a lighthouse that symbolises NuPharm's aim to lead the way in treating these disorders, whilst remembering the need of patients to be able to count on having the best options to deal with their pathology.

About NuPharm Group

NuPharm Group, created in 2016 and with a workforce of 680 employees, is the result of the strategic combination of five pharmaceutical companies with extensive experience: neuraxpharm, Qualigen, FB Health, Laboratorios Lesvi and Inke, along with the investors Apax Partners.

Its vision: to be the European leader in pharmaceutical products for the treatment of the central nervous system (CNS) by offering a wide range of proven, differentiated and affordable CNS treatment options to patients, healthcare professionals and industry partners.

NuPharm Group develops and markets branded, generic and nutraceutical drugs for the CNS. With an international presence in more than 50 countries, the Group also manufactures finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients for the CNS and respiratory fields.

