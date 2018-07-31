Log in
InventHelp : Inventor Develops JET BOARD (CCT-4189)

07/31/2018 | 01:31pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Three inventors, from Chesterhill, Ohio, thought there could be a fun new form of transportation, so they invented the JET BOARD.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The JET BOARD provides a unique means of personal transport and recreational activity. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional skateboards and hover boards. As a result, it enhances fun and entertainment and it could provide added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for adults and older children. Additionally, the JET BOARD is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers a cool alternative to regular skateboards."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4189, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-jet-board-cct-4189-300687737.html

SOURCE InventHelp


© PRNewswire 2018
