Investar : Bank Hires New Team to Launch Specialized Program

Baton Rouge, La. - Investar Bank recently hired Linda O. Terry as a Commercial Relationship Manager and Vice President to develop and grow a new litigation financing program for the Bank. This unique program is designed exclusively for personal injury trial attorneys. She is based in Investar's Lafayette branch. Terry brings 34 years of banking experience with 25 of those years focused in litigation financing. She joins Investar from MidSouth Bank where she spent 29 years.

Also joining the team is Shelly Judice as a Commercial Relationship Manager and Assistant Vice President and Kristy Zimmermann as a Commercial Banking Specialist. They both are responsible for building and enhancing customer relationships. Judice has 20 years of banking experience with three years specializing in litigation financing. Zimmermann has five years of banking experience and is responsible for handling the day-to-day activities for the new litigation financing program.

'I am thrilled to welcome Linda, Shelly and Kristy to the Investar team. They bring 59 years of combined banking experience and have hit the ground running,' said Jeff Blum, C&I Banking President and Executive Vice President. 'With the addition of this seasoned team, Investar instantly becomes a top provider for litigation financing,' Blum continued.

Terry is a native of Lafayette and has served the community in various roles. She is a Past President of Downtown Unlimited Lafayette, Past President of St. Thomas More PTC and President's club member of One Acadiana. Judice is a native of Carencro and with three busy teens has served on various committees to support youth sports. She has also volunteered for three years teaching Catechism to children. Zimmermann is a native of Beaux Bridge and holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Louisiana in Lafayette.

