Investar : Bank Hires New Team to Launch Specialized Program

07/31/2018 | 07:43pm CEST

Baton Rouge, La. - Investar Bank recently hired Linda O. Terry as a Commercial Relationship Manager and Vice President to develop and grow a new litigation financing program for the Bank. This unique program is designed exclusively for personal injury trial attorneys. She is based in Investar's Lafayette branch. Terry brings 34 years of banking experience with 25 of those years focused in litigation financing. She joins Investar from MidSouth Bank where she spent 29 years.

Also joining the team is Shelly Judice as a Commercial Relationship Manager and Assistant Vice President and Kristy Zimmermann as a Commercial Banking Specialist. They both are responsible for building and enhancing customer relationships. Judice has 20 years of banking experience with three years specializing in litigation financing. Zimmermann has five years of banking experience and is responsible for handling the day-to-day activities for the new litigation financing program.

'I am thrilled to welcome Linda, Shelly and Kristy to the Investar team. They bring 59 years of combined banking experience and have hit the ground running,' said Jeff Blum, C&I Banking President and Executive Vice President. 'With the addition of this seasoned team, Investar instantly becomes a top provider for litigation financing,' Blum continued.

Terry is a native of Lafayette and has served the community in various roles. She is a Past President of Downtown Unlimited Lafayette, Past President of St. Thomas More PTC and President's club member of One Acadiana. Judice is a native of Carencro and with three busy teens has served on various committees to support youth sports. She has also volunteered for three years teaching Catechism to children. Zimmermann is a native of Beaux Bridge and holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Louisiana in Lafayette.

###

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR), parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary Investar Bank, had total assets of approximately $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2018. Investar Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. offering extensive banking products and services for individuals and businesses for over 10 years. The Bank serves several markets across South Louisiana with 20 branches: the Baton Rouge area (four branches in Baton Rouge, one in Denham Springs, one in Port Allen, one in Gonzales, one in Prairieville, one in Jackson, one in Slaughter, one in St. Francisville & one in Zachary), Hammond, the Acadiana area (one in Lafayette, one in Ville Platte, one in Mamou and one in Pine Prairie) and the New Orleans area (one in Metairie, one in Elmwood and one in Mandeville). Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. To learn more, visit www.InvestarBank.com.

Contact:
Dane Babin
225.300.8559
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Investar Holding Corporation published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 17:42:04 UTC
