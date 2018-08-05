Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investcorp Bank BSC : Completes Full Exit from Gulf Cryo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2018 | 08:46am CEST

Aug 05, 2018

Bahrain, August 5, 2018 - Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investments, announced today that its Gulf Opportunity Fund 1 ('GOF1') has completed the sale of its remaining 15.65% equity shareholding in Gulf Cryo Holding Company K.S.C.C., to other shareholders of the Company.

Established in 1953 in Kuwait, Gulf Cryo is a leading manufacturer, distributor and service provider of industrial gases in the MENA and Turkey region. The Company manufactures industrial, medical and specialty gases which are delivered by pipeline, in bulk or in cylinders to a wide range of industries and applications.

Tristan de Boysson, Co-Head of Corporate Investment for MENA at Investcorp, said: 'The sale of Gulf Cryo marks an important addition to Investcorp's successful exits in the region. We are very proud to have worked alongside our equity partners, namely the Al Huneidi family as the founder and majority shareholder. Together, we have delivered notable achievements, institutionalizing Gulf Cryo and supporting its regional expansion plan, both organically and through a series of acquisitions. These achievements are testament to the success of Investcorp's business model and our extensive experience supporting the growth of local and regional businesses, while creating value to our investors.'

Amer Al Huneidi, Gulf Cryo's Chairman, said: 'Our partnership with Investcorp started in 2009 as we were looking for a value-added partner to help Gulf Cryo achieve its full potential. Today, we want to thank the Investcorp team for their contributions and commitment to support Gulf Cryo by accelerating its growth plan in the GCC and beyond, strengthening management and improving corporate governance. We look forward to continuing this momentum, benefitting from a larger geographic footprint, and a superior asset base to embark on the new opportunities that lie ahead.'

The sale of Gulf Cryo marks Investcorp GOF1's third exit in the GCC region following the sale of UAE-based Redington Gulf in 2012 and the Tadawul listing of Saudi-based L'azurde in 2016.

Disclaimer

Investcorp Bank BSC published this content on 05 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2018 06:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:23aSUPPLYING RAILS TO RAILWAYS LIKE A DREAM COME TRUE : JSPL chief Naveen Jindal
AQ
09:23aSET UP EXPERT GROUP TO REVIVE HMT : Parliamentary panel to government 
AQ
09:23aSUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Pharma recalls over 5.2k units of testosterone cypionate injections from US
AQ
09:23aSALES TO GROW 60% IN INDIA THIS YEAR : Japanese automaker Isuzu
AQ
09:23aON TRACK FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH TARGET FOR FY19 : Maruti
AQ
09:22aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man United set to seal Toby Alderweireld signing for £60m as Tottenham ease stance
AQ
09:18aMANCHESTER UNITED : A Transfer Target for Each Premier League Club before the Window Closes
AQ
09:16aSAUDI TELECOM SJSC : Dar Al-Hekma students receive Qimam award
AQ
09:16aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Al Habtoor Group CEO eyeing fresh challenges after split with Marriott
AQ
09:16aSWATCH : expands its sunglasses collection
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges
2QATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : Weekly Market Report
3BT GROUP : BT : Huawei in British spotlight over use of U.S. firm's software
4HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS : HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS : 5 new reasons to visit Disney World, from Toy Story Land to revamped h..
5LINDE GROUP (THE) : LINDE AG: Business combination with Praxair, Inc.; increased requirements for the merger c..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.