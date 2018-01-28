Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investcorp Bank BSC : Hosts Insights Forum in partnership with Columbia Business School

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2018 | 07:14am CET

Jan 28, 2018

Bahrain, 28 January 2018 - Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investments, in partnership with Columbia Business School, hosted an exclusive Insights Forum today, which gathered over 40 business leaders from the Gulf to discuss the changing business landscape in the Gulf region.

The Forum commenced with welcoming remarks from Mohammed Al-Shroogi, Investcorp's Co-CEO, who spoke about the importance of knowledge sharing in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. He said: 'Investcorp has always been a strong advocate of innovation and entrepreneurship in the Arab world. Through world-class education programmes like this Forum, we aim to foster talent and leadership skills among the next generation of leaders in the region, and help them be at the forefront of new business and economy trends. We also want to ensure that they are well equipped to face the increasingly complex economic climate around them.'

Over the course of the programme, a group of inspiring speakers from Columbia Business School, as well as Investcorp delivered a series of talks and presentations on the changing landscape of family businesses in the region, and what private equity has to offer to sustain the success of these businesses.

Investcorp's partnership with Columbia Business School is part of the Firm's ongoing commitment to promote knowledge sharing in the Arab world. In addition to this Forum, Investcorp hosts regular education programmes with some of the world's most prestigious business schools. Recent programmes took place at Cambridge and Oxford.

Investcorp Bank BSC published this content on 28 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2018 06:14:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:53a Mimecast announces key executive appointments
08:53a SERVICENOW : announces new regional director
08:50a PORSCHE : Cayenne New Models To Be Unveiled In India Soon
08:48a Qualcomm collaborates with Chinese smartphone manufacturers for 5G devices
08:48a SHELL OMAN MARKETING SAOG : Dividends Announcement
08:46a JAZEERA AIRWAYS KSC : boosts India service with Kochi flights
08:46a AL MAZAYA KSCP : completes second healthcare project in Kuwait
08:46a UNION NATIONAL BANK : Al Ahli unit launches women for business initiative
08:46a ARAB BANK : posts 2017 net at $533m
08:46a ORBITAL ATK : UAE group Yahsat launches third satellite
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WYNN RESORTS : WYNN RESORTS : resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations
2INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS : Greg Richard, Interpace Chief Commercial Officer, to speak at Molecular Med Tri-Con..
3BEAT HOLDINGS LTD : Cairo book fair officially opened to visitors after inauguration
4APPLE : U.S. to make streaming services pay more for music
5WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Sweet Deal

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.