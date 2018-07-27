Investment Opportunities for Fleet Operators, Vehicle Manufacturers, OEMs and LNG Suppliers - Outlook to 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Investment Opportunities for Fleet Operators, Vehicle Manufacturers, OEMs and LNG Suppliers - Outlook 2030 - Complete package" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

You can purchase this report with the corridor map and contact directory offered as a package. Or the map and directory can be sold piecemeal.

Key Questions Answered

Whether LNG HDVs could have similar consumer traction as that of EVs in India?

What could be the role of government and its regulatory agencies (ARAI, PESO, OISD, etc.) in facilitating a shift from DIESELisation' to LNGisation' in Indian HDV segment?

What are the technological, policy and regulatory gaps in implementation of LNG refuelling infrastructure?

What is the future price and availability scenario of LNG in India?

What could be the economics of LNG HDVs in Indian context? What are the missing links?

What could be the various business models in LNG refuelling infrastructure? What could be the low risk propositions?

What could be the key levers for LNG HDVs future success in India?

What are the opportunities for private players in LNG as Transport Fuel in India?

What are the key headwinds and tailwinds in LNG HDVs adoption, growth and sustainment in India?

Companies Mentioned

IGL

MGL

GGL

CUGL

Indian Oil

Adani

GAIL

GAIL GAS

PNGRB

MoPNG

MNGL

IMC limited

BPCL

HPCL

Gujarat Gas

GSPC

Petronet LNG

Shell

ENGIE

Qatar Gas

RASGAS

Exxon Mobil

Maruti Udyog

Eicher

Volvo

AMG

Tata

Scania

Mahindra

FedEx

Key Topics Covered:

1. Background

2. Executive Summary

3. Drivers for LNG as Transport Fuel in India

4. Global Case Studies: Evaluating LNG for vehicle infrastructure growth trend, key drivers, permits & clearances, policy support, PESTLE & SWOT Analysis

5. Outlook on road transport and highways in India

6. India's Natural Gas/LNG Business Ecosystem

7. India's petroleum fuel/Diesel Ecosystem

8. Existing Retailing of Diesel - What lessons can be learnt?

9. Technical Analysis of Refueling Station

10. Outlook on Key Bodies, Regulatory Permits & Clearances required

11. Understanding Passenger Buses Fleet operations in India

12. Information for Fleet Owners/Operators- Critical differentiation between Diesel vs LNG vehicles:

13. PESTLE & SWOT Analysis: LNG for HDVs in India

14. Existing and Future outlook for LNG HCV in India

15. Impact on demand for LNG from LNG HDVs consumer segment by 2030?

16. Economics for setting-up LNG refueling station

17. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3nskqw/investment?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005246/en/