Investment Opportunities for Fleet Operators, Vehicle Manufacturers, OEMs and LNG Suppliers - Outlook to 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Key Questions Answered
-
Whether LNG HDVs could have similar consumer traction as that of EVs
in India?
-
What could be the role of government and its regulatory agencies
(ARAI, PESO, OISD, etc.) in facilitating a shift from DIESELisation'
to LNGisation' in Indian HDV segment?
-
What are the technological, policy and regulatory gaps in
implementation of LNG refuelling infrastructure?
-
What is the future price and availability scenario of LNG in India?
-
What could be the economics of LNG HDVs in Indian context? What are
the missing links?
-
What could be the various business models in LNG refuelling
infrastructure? What could be the low risk propositions?
-
What could be the key levers for LNG HDVs future success in India?
-
What are the opportunities for private players in LNG as Transport
Fuel in India?
-
What are the key headwinds and tailwinds in LNG HDVs adoption, growth
and sustainment in India?
Companies Mentioned
-
IGL
-
MGL
-
GGL
-
CUGL
-
Indian Oil
-
Adani
-
GAIL
-
GAIL GAS
-
PNGRB
-
MoPNG
-
MNGL
-
IMC limited
-
BPCL
-
HPCL
-
Gujarat Gas
-
GSPC
-
Petronet LNG
-
Shell
-
ENGIE
-
Qatar Gas
-
RASGAS
-
Exxon Mobil
-
Maruti Udyog
-
Eicher
-
Volvo
-
AMG
-
Tata
-
Scania
-
Mahindra
-
FedEx
Key Topics Covered:
1. Background
2. Executive Summary
3. Drivers for LNG as Transport Fuel in India
4. Global Case Studies: Evaluating LNG for vehicle infrastructure growth
trend, key drivers, permits & clearances, policy support, PESTLE & SWOT
Analysis
5. Outlook on road transport and highways in India
6. India's Natural Gas/LNG Business Ecosystem
7. India's petroleum fuel/Diesel Ecosystem
8. Existing Retailing of Diesel - What lessons can be learnt?
9. Technical Analysis of Refueling Station
10. Outlook on Key Bodies, Regulatory Permits & Clearances required
11. Understanding Passenger Buses Fleet operations in India
12. Information for Fleet Owners/Operators- Critical differentiation
between Diesel vs LNG vehicles:
13. PESTLE & SWOT Analysis: LNG for HDVs in India
14. Existing and Future outlook for LNG HCV in India
15. Impact on demand for LNG from LNG HDVs consumer segment by 2030?
16. Economics for setting-up LNG refueling station
17. Conclusion
