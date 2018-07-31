Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Investment Opportunities for Fleet Operators, Vehicle Manufacturers, OEMs and LNG Suppliers - Outlook to 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 11:25am CEST

The "Investment Opportunities for Fleet Operators, Vehicle Manufacturers, OEMs and LNG Suppliers - Outlook 2030 - Full report only" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Questions Answered

  • Whether LNG HDVs could have similar consumer traction as that of EVs in India?
  • What could be the role of government and its regulatory agencies (ARAI, PESO, OISD, etc.) in facilitating a shift from DIESELisation' to LNGisation' in Indian HDV segment?
  • What are the technological, policy and regulatory gaps in implementation of LNG refuelling infrastructure?
  • What is the future price and availability scenario of LNG in India?
  • What could be the economics of LNG HDVs in Indian context? What are the missing links?
  • What could be the various business models in LNG refuelling infrastructure? What could be the low risk propositions?
  • What could be the key levers for LNG HDVs future success in India?
  • What are the opportunities for private players in LNG as Transport Fuel in India?
  • What are the key headwinds and tailwinds in LNG HDVs adoption, growth and sustainment in India?

Companies Mentioned

  • IGL
  • MGL
  • GGL
  • CUGL
  • Indian Oil
  • Adani
  • GAIL
  • GAIL GAS
  • PNGRB
  • MoPNG
  • MNGL
  • IMC limited
  • BPCL
  • HPCL
  • Gujarat Gas
  • GSPC
  • Petronet LNG
  • Shell
  • ENGIE
  • Qatar Gas
  • RASGAS
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Maruti Udyog
  • Eicher
  • Volvo
  • AMG
  • Tata
  • Scania
  • Mahindra
  • FedEx

Key Topics Covered:

1. Background

2. Executive Summary

3. Drivers for LNG as Transport Fuel in India

4. Global Case Studies: Evaluating LNG for vehicle infrastructure growth trend, key drivers, permits & clearances, policy support, PESTLE & SWOT Analysis

5. Outlook on road transport and highways in India

6. India's Natural Gas/LNG Business Ecosystem

7. India's petroleum fuel/Diesel Ecosystem

8. Existing Retailing of Diesel - What lessons can be learnt?

9. Technical Analysis of Refueling Station

10. Outlook on Key Bodies, Regulatory Permits & Clearances required

11. Understanding Passenger Buses Fleet operations in India

12. Information for Fleet Owners/Operators- Critical differentiation between Diesel vs LNG vehicles:

13. PESTLE & SWOT Analysis: LNG for HDVs in India

14. Existing and Future outlook for LNG HCV in India

15. Impact on demand for LNG from LNG HDVs consumer segment by 2030?

16. Economics for setting-up LNG refueling station

17. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6vtrrg/investment?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:54aMANCHESTER UNITED : Which club will face the worst case of World Cup fatigue?
AQ
11:53aMANCHESTER UNITED : Tim Fosu-Mensah has a United mentality
PU
11:53aWILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Signs US$1,800 Million Syndicated Loan Facility
PU
11:53aIP : Abzena plc - Signs protein engineering agreement with NYU Langone Health
PU
11:53aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Retirement Of Prof. Ling Chung Yee Roy, Independent Director
PU
11:53aREPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
11:53aKBR : Awarded FEED plus EPCM Option Contract for Methanex's Potential Geismar 3 Methanol Project
PR
11:53aINTEGRATED COMMUNITY STABILIZATION IN NORTH EAST NIGERIA : Distribution ceremony of agricultural inputs and Panasonic solar lanterns
AQ
11:53aGlobal Diabetic Macular Edema Ongoing Clinical Trials - Analysis & Outlook to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:52aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Qatar’s Ooredoo profits plunge
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : SANOFI : Key Figures Decline in Second Quarter
2BP : Higher oil price boosts BP's recovery, second-quarter profit up four-fold
3FTSE 100 : Centrica's first-half results cooled by weather, customer losses
4JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Credit Suisse banks on wealth management growth as profit doubles
5CENTRICA : Centrica 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases Significantly

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.