Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agree Realty, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, Rambus, OMNOVA Solutions, Blackhawk Network, and TrueCar — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC), Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN), Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAWK), and TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC), Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN), Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAWK), and TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 26th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

AGREE REALTY CORPORATION (ADC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Agree Realty's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Agree Realty reported revenue of $31.53MM vs $25.30MM (up 24.63%) and basic earnings per share $0.55 vs $0.52 (up 5.77%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Agree Realty reported revenue of $116.56MM vs $91.53MM (up 27.34%) and basic earnings per share $2.09 vs $1.97 (up 6.09%). Agree Realty is expected to report earnings on April 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.11 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION Of FLORIDA (SBCF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida reported interest income of $50.08MM vs $39.61MM (up 26.42%) and basic earnings per share $0.33 vs $0.24 (up 37.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida reported interest income of $148.06MM vs $116.42MM (up 27.18%) and basic earnings per share $0.79 vs $0.66 (up 19.70%). Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is expected to report earnings on April 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.06 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

RAMBUS, INC. (RMBS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Rambus' Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Rambus reported revenue of $101.89MM vs $97.56MM (up 4.44%) and basic earnings per share -$0.33 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Rambus reported revenue of $393.10MM vs $336.60MM (up 16.79%) and basic earnings per share -$0.21 vs $0.06. Rambus is expected to report earnings on April 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.75 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC. (OMN) REPORT OVERVIEW

OMNOVA Solutions' Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended November 30th, 2017 vs November 30th, 2016, OMNOVA Solutions reported revenue of $186.30MM vs $187.00MM (down 0.37%) and basic earnings per share -$2.10 vs -$0.25. For the twelve months ended November 30th, 2017 vs November 30th, 2016, OMNOVA Solutions reported revenue of $783.10MM vs $759.90MM (up 3.05%) and basic earnings per share -$1.98 vs -$0.01. OMNOVA Solutions is expected to report earnings on April 4th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.78 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDINGS, INC. (HAWK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Blackhawk Network's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Blackhawk Network reported revenue of $419.26MM vs $361.56MM (up 15.96%) and basic earnings per share -$0.14 vs -$0.09. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Blackhawk Network reported revenue of $1,899.78MM vs $1,801.08MM (up 5.48%) and basic earnings per share $0.08 vs $0.84 (down 90.48%). Blackhawk Network is expected to report earnings on February 28th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.90. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.55 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

TRUECAR, INC. (TRUE) REPORT OVERVIEW

TrueCar's Recent Financial Performance



For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, TrueCar reported revenue of $82.44MM vs $75.14MM (up 9.72%) and basic earnings per share -$0.10 vs -$0.09. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, TrueCar reported revenue of $277.51MM vs $259.84MM (up 6.80%) and basic earnings per share -$0.49 vs -$0.79. TrueCar is expected to report earnings on May 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.20 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

