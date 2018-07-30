Log in
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Extended Stay America, Twilio, Curtiss-Wright, Acacia Communications, Cerner, and Fanhua — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

07/30/2018 | 09:41pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW), Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA), Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), and Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

STAY DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=STAY
TWLO DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TWLO
CW DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CW
ACIA DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ACIA
CERN DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CERN
FANH DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FANH

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW), Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA), Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), and Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed July 26th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. (STAY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Extended Stay America's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Extended Stay America reported revenue of $336.50MM vs $338.36MM (down 0.55%) and basic earnings per share $0.34 vs $0.27 (up 25.93%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Extended Stay America reported revenue of $1,282.73MM vs $1,270.59MM (up 0.95%) and basic earnings per share $0.41 vs $0.35 (up 17.14%).

To read the full Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=STAY

-----------------------------------------

TWILIO INC. (TWLO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Twilio's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Twilio reported revenue of $129.12MM vs $87.37MM (up 47.78%) and basic earnings per share -$0.25 vs -$0.16. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Twilio reported revenue of $399.02MM vs $277.34MM (up 43.88%) and basic earnings per share -$0.70 vs -$0.78. Twilio is expected to report earnings on August 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.71 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

To read the full Twilio Inc. (TWLO) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TWLO

-----------------------------------------

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION (CW) REPORT OVERVIEW

Curtiss-Wright's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Curtiss-Wright reported revenue of $547.52MM vs $523.59MM (up 4.57%) and basic earnings per share $0.99 vs $0.74 (up 33.78%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Curtiss-Wright reported revenue of $2,271.03MM vs $2,108.93MM (up 7.69%) and basic earnings per share $4.86 vs $4.22 (up 15.17%). Curtiss-Wright is expected to report earnings on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.43. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.62 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CW

-----------------------------------------

ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (ACIA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Acacia Communications' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Acacia Communications reported revenue of $72.94MM vs $114.67MM (down 36.39%) and basic earnings per share -$0.23 vs $0.93. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Acacia Communications reported revenue of $385.17MM vs $478.41MM (down 19.49%) and basic earnings per share $0.99 vs $3.77 (down 73.74%). Acacia Communications is expected to report earnings on August 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.14 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ACIA

-----------------------------------------

CERNER CORPORATION (CERN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cerner's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Cerner reported revenue of $1,292.86MM vs $1,260.49MM (up 2.57%) and basic earnings per share $0.48 vs $0.52 (down 7.69%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cerner reported revenue of $5,142.27MM vs $4,796.47MM (up 7.21%) and basic earnings per share $2.62 vs $1.88 (up 39.36%). Cerner is expected to report earnings on August 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.54 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

To read the full Cerner Corporation (CERN) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CERN

-----------------------------------------

FANHUA INC. (FANH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Fanhua's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Fanhua reported revenue of $134.44MM vs $213.18MM (down 36.94%) and basic earnings per share $0.32 vs $0.17 (up 88.24%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Fanhua reported revenue of $628.39MM vs $677.03MM (down 7.19%) and basic earnings per share $1.13 vs $0.39 (up 189.74%). Fanhua is expected to report earnings on August 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018.

To read the full Fanhua Inc. (FANH) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FANH

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:
Andrew Duffie, Media Department
Office: +1 667-401-0010
E-mail: [email protected]

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
