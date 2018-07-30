Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Extended Stay America, Twilio, Curtiss-Wright, Acacia Communications, Cerner, and Fanhua — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW), Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA), Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), and Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

STAY DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=STAY

TWLO DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TWLO

CW DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CW

ACIA DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ACIA

CERN DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CERN

FANH DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FANH

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY), Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW), Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA), Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), and Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed July 26th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. (STAY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Extended Stay America's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Extended Stay America reported revenue of $336.50MM vs $338.36MM (down 0.55%) and basic earnings per share $0.34 vs $0.27 (up 25.93%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Extended Stay America reported revenue of $1,282.73MM vs $1,270.59MM (up 0.95%) and basic earnings per share $0.41 vs $0.35 (up 17.14%).

-----------------------------------------

TWILIO INC. (TWLO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Twilio's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Twilio reported revenue of $129.12MM vs $87.37MM (up 47.78%) and basic earnings per share -$0.25 vs -$0.16. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Twilio reported revenue of $399.02MM vs $277.34MM (up 43.88%) and basic earnings per share -$0.70 vs -$0.78. Twilio is expected to report earnings on August 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.71 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION (CW) REPORT OVERVIEW

Curtiss-Wright's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Curtiss-Wright reported revenue of $547.52MM vs $523.59MM (up 4.57%) and basic earnings per share $0.99 vs $0.74 (up 33.78%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Curtiss-Wright reported revenue of $2,271.03MM vs $2,108.93MM (up 7.69%) and basic earnings per share $4.86 vs $4.22 (up 15.17%). Curtiss-Wright is expected to report earnings on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.43. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.62 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (ACIA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Acacia Communications' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Acacia Communications reported revenue of $72.94MM vs $114.67MM (down 36.39%) and basic earnings per share -$0.23 vs $0.93. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Acacia Communications reported revenue of $385.17MM vs $478.41MM (down 19.49%) and basic earnings per share $0.99 vs $3.77 (down 73.74%). Acacia Communications is expected to report earnings on August 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.14 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CERNER CORPORATION (CERN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cerner's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Cerner reported revenue of $1,292.86MM vs $1,260.49MM (up 2.57%) and basic earnings per share $0.48 vs $0.52 (down 7.69%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cerner reported revenue of $5,142.27MM vs $4,796.47MM (up 7.21%) and basic earnings per share $2.62 vs $1.88 (up 39.36%). Cerner is expected to report earnings on August 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.54 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

FANHUA INC. (FANH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Fanhua's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Fanhua reported revenue of $134.44MM vs $213.18MM (down 36.94%) and basic earnings per share $0.32 vs $0.17 (up 88.24%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Fanhua reported revenue of $628.39MM vs $677.03MM (down 7.19%) and basic earnings per share $1.13 vs $0.39 (up 189.74%). Fanhua is expected to report earnings on August 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

