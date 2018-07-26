Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within ShotSpotter, Kohl's, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, Palo Alto Networks, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and Ryman Hospitality Properties — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS), Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (NYSE:CQH), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW), Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

SSTI DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SSTI

KSS DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KSS

CQH DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CQH

PANW DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PANW

SYRS DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SYRS

RHP DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RHP

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS), Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (NYSE:CQH), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW), Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed July 24th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

SHOTSPOTTER INC. (SSTI) REPORT OVERVIEW

ShotSpotter's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, ShotSpotter reported revenue of $6.91MM vs $4.56MM (up 51.40%) and basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs -$0.93. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ShotSpotter reported revenue of $23.76MM vs $15.51MM (up 53.24%) and basic earnings per share -$1.61 vs -$4.28. ShotSpotter is expected to report earnings on August 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.17. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.10 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SSTI

-----------------------------------------

KOHL'S CORPORATION (KSS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kohl's' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Kohl's reported revenue of $4,208.00MM vs $4,065.00MM (up 3.52%) and basic earnings per share $0.46 vs $0.39 (up 17.95%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Kohl's reported revenue of $19,095.00MM vs $18,686.00MM (up 2.19%) and basic earnings per share $5.14 vs $3.12 (up 64.74%). Kohl's is expected to report earnings on August 21st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending July 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.77 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full Kohl's Corporation (KSS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=KSS

-----------------------------------------

CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS, LLC (CQH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cheniere Energy Partners LP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Cheniere Energy Partners LP reported revenue of $119.94MM vs $5.08MM (up 2,259.09%) and basic earnings per share $0.53 vs $0.02 (up 2,550.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cheniere Energy Partners LP reported revenue of $120.80MM vs $20.34MM (up 493.95%) and basic earnings per share $0.51 vs $0.08 (up 537.50%). Cheniere Energy Partners LP is expected to report earnings on August 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.38 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CQH

-----------------------------------------

PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC. (PANW) REPORT OVERVIEW

Palo Alto Networks' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Palo Alto Networks reported revenue of $567.10MM vs $431.80MM (up 31.33%) and basic earnings per share -$0.51 vs -$0.67. For the twelve months ended July 31st, 2017 vs July 31st, 2016, Palo Alto Networks reported revenue of $1,761.60MM vs $1,378.50MM (up 27.79%) and basic earnings per share -$2.39 vs -$2.21. Palo Alto Networks is expected to report earnings on August 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending July 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.13. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.48 and is expected to report on August 30th, 2018.

To read the full Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PANW

-----------------------------------------

SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (SYRS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Syros Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Syros Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $0.37MM vs $1.10MM (down 66.39%) and basic earnings per share -$0.48 vs -$0.49. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Syros Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $1.10MM vs $0.32MM (up 247.32%) and basic earnings per share -$2.13 vs -$4.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on August 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.35 and is expected to report on March 11th, 2019.

To read the full Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SYRS

-----------------------------------------

RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC. (RHP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ryman Hospitality Properties' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Ryman Hospitality Properties reported revenue of $288.37MM vs $276.04MM (up 4.47%) and basic earnings per share $0.53 vs $0.64 (down 17.19%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ryman Hospitality Properties reported revenue of $1,184.72MM vs $1,149.21MM (up 3.09%) and basic earnings per share $3.44 vs $3.12 (up 10.26%). Ryman Hospitality Properties is expected to report earnings on August 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.76 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2019.

To read the full Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RHP

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: [email protected]

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.