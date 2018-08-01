Log in
IoT in Agriculture (IotAg): Market Outlook & Forecasts 2018-2023 - Markets will be Largely Driven by Scale of Farming Operations - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/01/2018 | 08:05pm CEST

The "IoT in Agriculture: Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research assesses the technologies, companies, and solutions for IoT in agriculture.

The report evaluates the overall marketplace and provides forecasts for sensors (and other devices), services, solutions, and data analytics globally, and regionally for the period 2018 to 2023.

Forecasts include precision agriculture, indoor farming, livestock, and fisheries. Forecasts cover IoT in Agriculture solutions globally and regionally including: Intelligent Farm Equipment, Smart Sensor Systems, Intelligent Drones, Smart Farm Robots, and Software.

Within the Smart Sensor area, the report forecasts the following: Sensors for Detecting Physical Properties, Sensors for Chemical Analysis and Applications, Sensors for General Monitoring, Sensors for Quality, Sensors for Autonomous Agriculture, and Others.

Market Overlook

The commercial agriculture industry is rapidly becoming one of the most IoT data-driven markets. With the emergence of M2M, IoT, and advanced data analytics technologies, data is becoming available that was previously uncollectible.

The application of various AgriTech analytics tools and methodologies, such as predictive analytics will provide substantial enhancements to agriculture operations. Virtually every aspect of agriculture that can be automated, digitally planned, and managed will benefit from IoT technologies and solutions.

Accordingly, IoTAg will change the way agricultural operations and farms are managed, which will bring various benefits to farming, including enhanced crop quality and quantity; improved use of resources and farm equipment; real-time monitoring of farms, animals, and machines; and automated irrigation systems, fertilizer spraying, and pest control.

Another M2M/IoT and data-driven shift in traditional farm management is evolving to a software-managed operation that is managed by people unskilled in traditional farming practices.

The agriculture sector is increasingly controlled by companies that are not conventional experts of agriculture, such as farmers and traditional farm value chain, including farm equipment makers, seed suppliers, and producers and suppliers of plant foods and chemicals.

We see a transition from conventional agriculture to Farm Management Systems. With this shift, software developers and predictive data analytics companies will take over control of end-to-end agricultural operations.

Report Benefits

  • Detailed IoTAg forecasts 2018 to 2023
  • Identify important IoTAg companies and solutions
  • Understand IoTAg market challenges and opportunities
  • Identify opportunities to leverage IoTAg data and analytics
  • Understand the future of agriculture automation and operations

Companies Featured

  • Accenture
  • Agribiotix
  • Cattle Watch
  • Climate Corporation
  • Decagon
  • Deepfield Robotics (Bosch)
  • DroneDeploy
  • FarmersEdge
  • IBM
  • Euravka
  • FieldSync
  • FluxFarm Inc.
  • John Deere
  • Kaa
  • Libelium
  • MTN
  • Nwave
  • OnFarm
  • SlantRange
  • Telit
  • ThingWorx
  • TopCon
  • Qualcomm Flight Platform
  • Raven Industries
  • Semtech
  • Trackit

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Overview

3 IoT in Agriculture Opportunity Analysis

4 IoT in Agriculture Market Analysis & Forecasts

5 IoT in Agriculture Vendor Analysis

6 Appendix 1: IoT Data Analytics

7 Appendix 2: IoT Technologies

8 Appendix 3: Supporting Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v45z3d/iot_in?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
