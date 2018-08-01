IoT in Agriculture (IotAg): Market Outlook & Forecasts 2018-2023 - Markets will be Largely Driven by Scale of Farming Operations - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "IoT
This research assesses the technologies, companies, and solutions for
IoT in agriculture.
The report evaluates the overall marketplace and provides forecasts for
sensors (and other devices), services, solutions, and data analytics
globally, and regionally for the period 2018 to 2023.
Forecasts include precision agriculture, indoor farming, livestock, and
fisheries. Forecasts cover IoT in Agriculture solutions globally and
regionally including: Intelligent Farm Equipment, Smart Sensor Systems,
Intelligent Drones, Smart Farm Robots, and Software.
Within the Smart Sensor area, the report forecasts the following:
Sensors for Detecting Physical Properties, Sensors for Chemical Analysis
and Applications, Sensors for General Monitoring, Sensors for Quality,
Sensors for Autonomous Agriculture, and Others.
Market Overlook
The commercial agriculture industry is rapidly becoming one of the most
IoT data-driven markets. With the emergence of M2M, IoT, and advanced
data analytics technologies, data is becoming available that was
previously uncollectible.
The application of various AgriTech analytics tools and methodologies,
such as predictive analytics will provide substantial enhancements to
agriculture operations. Virtually every aspect of agriculture that can
be automated, digitally planned, and managed will benefit from IoT
technologies and solutions.
Accordingly, IoTAg will change the way agricultural operations and farms
are managed, which will bring various benefits to farming, including
enhanced crop quality and quantity; improved use of resources and farm
equipment; real-time monitoring of farms, animals, and machines; and
automated irrigation systems, fertilizer spraying, and pest control.
Another M2M/IoT and data-driven shift in traditional farm management is
evolving to a software-managed operation that is managed by people
unskilled in traditional farming practices.
The agriculture sector is increasingly controlled by companies that are
not conventional experts of agriculture, such as farmers and traditional
farm value chain, including farm equipment makers, seed suppliers, and
producers and suppliers of plant foods and chemicals.
We see a transition from conventional agriculture to Farm Management
Systems. With this shift, software developers and predictive data
analytics companies will take over control of end-to-end agricultural
operations.
