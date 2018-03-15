IoT in Manufacturing Market Report - Forecasts to 2022

Dublin, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT in Manufacturing Market by Solution, Platform, Service, Application, Vertical Market, and Region - Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IoT in manufacturing market is expected to grow from USD 12.67 billion in 2017 to USD 45.30 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period.



Growing need for centralized monitoring and predictive maintenance of manufacturing infrastructure, agile production, and operational efficiency, and increasing adoption of the cloud are some of the drives of the global IoT in manufacturing market. Advent of latest communication technologies, and demand-driven supply chain and connected logistics are expected to further aid the IoT in manufacturing market growth. Lack of standards for interconnectivity and interoperability, and growing concerns over data security and privacy may restrict the growth of the IoT in manufacturing market.



Managed services are being rapidly adopted by developed countries, such as the US and Canada. Managed services play a huge role in the deployment of IoT in manufacturing solutions according to the client's requirements. Managed services include all the pre- and post-deployment queries and needs of customers.



These services may include planning, designing, testing, integrating, maintenance, and support. These services are mainly outsourced for on-time delivery, and reduction of capital and operating expenditures. Managed service vendors connect people across all business functions and regions, and provide them with relevant information related to intelligent design, operations, and maintenance, as well as higher quality of service and safety.



In the MEA and APAC regions, the energy and utilities vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The IoT in energy and utilities is used to implement the IoT-based technology solutions and related services in the oil & gas and mining sectors. The solutions are primarily aimed at achieving convergence of machines and intelligent data to enhance the operational efficiency targets being set by the energy companies.



Energy companies can achieve benefits, such as improvised supply chain, enhanced asset monitoring and maintenance, and potential return on IoT investment implementing IoT across organizational processes. The implementation of IoT in manufacturing offers the overall plant automation, process optimization, supply chain optimization, increased safety, integrated business processes, and corporate social responsibility.



The APAC market is expected to witness significant growth and is projected to be the fastest growing region in the IoT in manufacturing market. APAC has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies, and it has always been a lucrative market. Governments in the APAC region are continuously investing in the R&D of IoT in manufacturing solutions and services. Expanding IT landscape is boosting the market growth in this region. In addition, increase mandate for regulatory compliance and advent of data analytics, and processing and intelligent machine applications are some of the growth drivers of the IoT in manufacturing market.

The IoT in manufacturing market includes various vendors, such as PTC (US), Cisco Systems (US), General Electric (US), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Zebra Technologies (US), Siemens (Germany), Huawei (China), Microsoft (US), Bosch (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), and Wind River (US).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global IoT in Manufacturing Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Solutions

4.3 Market By Vertical Market and Region

4.4 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need for Centralized Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance of the Manufacturing Infrastructure

5.2.1.2 Advent of the Latest Communication Technologies

5.2.1.3 Demand-Driven Supply Chain and Connected Logistics

5.2.1.4 Need for Agile Production, Operational Efficiency, and Better Control

5.2.1.5 Increase in the Adoption of the Cloud Environment

5.2.1.6 Convergence in OT and IT

5.2.1.7 Rise in the Number of Cost-Effective, Intelligent Connected Devices

5.2.1.8 Advent of Data Analytics and Data Processing

5.2.1.9 Increase in Regulatory Compliances

5.2.1.10 Advent of Intelligent Machine Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standards for Interconnectivity and Interoperability

5.2.2.2 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

5.2.2.3 Shadow IT Risks

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Outcome Economy and Pull Economy

5.2.3.2 Content Maturity Model

5.2.3.3 Shared Security Model

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Migration Challenges

5.2.4.2 Inconsistent Business Semantics and Conflicts Related to Data Ownership



6 IoT in Manufacturing Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Platforms

6.4 Services



7 Market By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Network Management

7.2.1 Network Bandwidth Management

7.2.2 Network Security

7.2.3 Network Performance Monitoring and Management

7.2.4 Network Configuration Management

7.3 Data Management

7.3.1 Data Integration

7.3.2 Data Security

7.3.3 Data Migration

7.3.4 Data Analytics and Visualization

7.3.5 Metadata Management

7.3.6 Data Governance

7.3.7 Data Orchestration

7.4 Device Management

7.4.1 Device Provisioning and Authentication

7.4.2 Device Configuration Management

7.4.3 Monitoring and Troubleshooting

7.5 Application Management

7.6 Smart Surveillance

7.6.1 Central Monitoring System

7.6.2 Video Analytics and Events



8 IoT in Manufacturing Market, By Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Device Management Platform

8.3 Application Management Platform

8.4 Connectivity Management Platform



9 Market By Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Managed Services

9.2.1 Infrastructure Management Services

9.2.2 Security Management Services

9.2.3 Network Management Services

9.2.4 Data Management Services

9.2.5 Device Management Services

9.3 Professional Services

9.3.1 IoT Consulting Services

9.3.1.1 Technology Consulting Services

9.3.1.2 Business Consulting Services

9.3.1.3 Operational Consulting Services

9.3.2 IoT Infrastructure Services

9.3.2.1 Network Services

9.3.2.2 Deployment Services

9.3.2.3 Cloud Services

9.3.3 System Designing and Integration Services

9.3.3.1 Platform Development and Integration Services

9.3.3.2 Mobile and Web Application Development Services

9.3.4 Support and Maintenance Services

9.3.5 Education and Training Services



10 IoT in Manufacturing Market, By Application Area

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Predictive Maintenance

10.3 Business Process Optimization

10.4 Asset Tracking and Management

10.5 Logistics and Supply Chain Management

10.6 Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management

10.7 Automation Control and Management

10.8 Emergency and Incident Management, and Business Communication



11 Market By Vertical Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Energy and Utilities

11.3 Automotive

11.4 Food and Beverage

11.5 Aerospace and Defense

11.6 Chemicals and Materials

11.7 High-Tech Products

11.8 Healthcare

11.9 Others



12 IoT in Manufacturing Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Scenario

13.2.1 New Product Launches,

13.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.2.3 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3 Market Ranking



14 Company Profiles



Bosch (Germany)

Cisco Systems (US)

Clearblade

General Electric (US)

Huawei (China)

IBM (US)

Impinj

Konux

Litmus Automation

Microsoft (US)

Mocana

PTC (US)

SAP (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens (Germany)

Uptake

Wind River (US)

Zebra Technologies (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/58f8js/global_iot_in?w=12





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Internet of Things and M2M