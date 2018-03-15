Log in
IoT in Manufacturing Market Report - Forecasts to 2022

03/15/2018 | 05:52pm CET

Dublin, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT in Manufacturing Market by Solution, Platform, Service, Application, Vertical Market, and Region - Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IoT in manufacturing market is expected to grow from USD 12.67 billion in 2017 to USD 45.30 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period.

Growing need for centralized monitoring and predictive maintenance of manufacturing infrastructure, agile production, and operational efficiency, and increasing adoption of the cloud are some of the drives of the global IoT in manufacturing market. Advent of latest communication technologies, and demand-driven supply chain and connected logistics are expected to further aid the IoT in manufacturing market growth. Lack of standards for interconnectivity and interoperability, and growing concerns over data security and privacy may restrict the growth of the IoT in manufacturing market.

Managed services are being rapidly adopted by developed countries, such as the US and Canada. Managed services play a huge role in the deployment of IoT in manufacturing solutions according to the client's requirements. Managed services include all the pre- and post-deployment queries and needs of customers.

These services may include planning, designing, testing, integrating, maintenance, and support. These services are mainly outsourced for on-time delivery, and reduction of capital and operating expenditures. Managed service vendors connect people across all business functions and regions, and provide them with relevant information related to intelligent design, operations, and maintenance, as well as higher quality of service and safety.

In the MEA and APAC regions, the energy and utilities vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The IoT in energy and utilities is used to implement the IoT-based technology solutions and related services in the oil & gas and mining sectors. The solutions are primarily aimed at achieving convergence of machines and intelligent data to enhance the operational efficiency targets being set by the energy companies.

Energy companies can achieve benefits, such as improvised supply chain, enhanced asset monitoring and maintenance, and potential return on IoT investment implementing IoT across organizational processes. The implementation of IoT in manufacturing offers the overall plant automation, process optimization, supply chain optimization, increased safety, integrated business processes, and corporate social responsibility.

The APAC market is expected to witness significant growth and is projected to be the fastest growing region in the IoT in manufacturing market. APAC has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies, and it has always been a lucrative market. Governments in the APAC region are continuously investing in the R&D of IoT in manufacturing solutions and services. Expanding IT landscape is boosting the market growth in this region. In addition, increase mandate for regulatory compliance and advent of data analytics, and processing and intelligent machine applications are some of the growth drivers of the IoT in manufacturing market.

The IoT in manufacturing market includes various vendors, such as PTC (US), Cisco Systems (US), General Electric (US), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Zebra Technologies (US), Siemens (Germany), Huawei (China), Microsoft (US), Bosch (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), and Wind River (US).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumptions
2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global IoT in Manufacturing Market
4.2 Market Top 3 Solutions
4.3 Market By Vertical Market and Region
4.4 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Need for Centralized Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance of the Manufacturing Infrastructure
5.2.1.2 Advent of the Latest Communication Technologies
5.2.1.3 Demand-Driven Supply Chain and Connected Logistics
5.2.1.4 Need for Agile Production, Operational Efficiency, and Better Control
5.2.1.5 Increase in the Adoption of the Cloud Environment
5.2.1.6 Convergence in OT and IT
5.2.1.7 Rise in the Number of Cost-Effective, Intelligent Connected Devices
5.2.1.8 Advent of Data Analytics and Data Processing
5.2.1.9 Increase in Regulatory Compliances
5.2.1.10 Advent of Intelligent Machine Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Standards for Interconnectivity and Interoperability
5.2.2.2 Data Security and Privacy Concerns
5.2.2.3 Shadow IT Risks
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Outcome Economy and Pull Economy
5.2.3.2 Content Maturity Model
5.2.3.3 Shared Security Model
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Data Migration Challenges
5.2.4.2 Inconsistent Business Semantics and Conflicts Related to Data Ownership

6 IoT in Manufacturing Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Platforms
6.4 Services

7 Market By Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Network Management
7.2.1 Network Bandwidth Management
7.2.2 Network Security
7.2.3 Network Performance Monitoring and Management
7.2.4 Network Configuration Management
7.3 Data Management
7.3.1 Data Integration
7.3.2 Data Security
7.3.3 Data Migration
7.3.4 Data Analytics and Visualization
7.3.5 Metadata Management
7.3.6 Data Governance
7.3.7 Data Orchestration
7.4 Device Management
7.4.1 Device Provisioning and Authentication
7.4.2 Device Configuration Management
7.4.3 Monitoring and Troubleshooting
7.5 Application Management
7.6 Smart Surveillance
7.6.1 Central Monitoring System
7.6.2 Video Analytics and Events

8 IoT in Manufacturing Market, By Platform
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Device Management Platform
8.3 Application Management Platform
8.4 Connectivity Management Platform

9 Market By Service
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Managed Services
9.2.1 Infrastructure Management Services
9.2.2 Security Management Services
9.2.3 Network Management Services
9.2.4 Data Management Services
9.2.5 Device Management Services
9.3 Professional Services
9.3.1 IoT Consulting Services
9.3.1.1 Technology Consulting Services
9.3.1.2 Business Consulting Services
9.3.1.3 Operational Consulting Services
9.3.2 IoT Infrastructure Services
9.3.2.1 Network Services
9.3.2.2 Deployment Services
9.3.2.3 Cloud Services
9.3.3 System Designing and Integration Services
9.3.3.1 Platform Development and Integration Services
9.3.3.2 Mobile and Web Application Development Services
9.3.4 Support and Maintenance Services
9.3.5 Education and Training Services

10 IoT in Manufacturing Market, By Application Area
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Predictive Maintenance
10.3 Business Process Optimization
10.4 Asset Tracking and Management
10.5 Logistics and Supply Chain Management
10.6 Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management
10.7 Automation Control and Management
10.8 Emergency and Incident Management, and Business Communication

11 Market By Vertical Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Energy and Utilities
11.3 Automotive
11.4 Food and Beverage
11.5 Aerospace and Defense
11.6 Chemicals and Materials
11.7 High-Tech Products
11.8 Healthcare
11.9 Others

12 IoT in Manufacturing Market, By Region

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Scenario
13.2.1 New Product Launches,
13.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
13.2.3 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3 Market Ranking

14 Company Profiles

  • Bosch (Germany)
  • Cisco Systems (US)
  • Clearblade
  • General Electric (US)
  • Huawei (China)
  • IBM (US)
  • Impinj
  • Konux
  • Litmus Automation
  • Microsoft (US)
  • Mocana
  • PTC (US)
  • SAP (Germany)
  • Schneider Electric (France)
  • Siemens (Germany)
  • Uptake
  • Wind River (US)
  • Zebra Technologies (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/58f8js/global_iot_in?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Internet of Things and M2M

© GlobeNewswire 2018
HOT NEWS
