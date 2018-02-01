Iowa Association of Business and Industry : One of the Best Ways to Maximize Your ABI ROI

Log in
One of the Best Ways to Maximize Your ABI ROI

02/01/2018 | 10:05am CET

Around this time of year, people begin to finalize their plans to attend ABI's Annual Taking Care of Business Conference. If you haven't done that yet, you should.

There is no better value in Iowa business meetings than the ABI conference. You'll hear terrific speakers, see fabulous venues, and enjoy great food, golf and fun. More importantly, you'll find no better networking anywhere than at the conference.

Attendees conduct a lot of business at the conference each year. Sales are made, vendors acquired and prospects developed. So, make your plans now, and we'll look forward to seeing you in Iowa City-Coralville June 5-7.

That said, you make a big mistake if you believe that's the only high-value event ABI produces. The association is hosting valuable meetings and events all year long, all over Iowa.

In two weeks, the association's public policy staff will hold its second legislative teleconference of the 2018 session. In March, the public policy team will also host another in a series of ABI legislative roundtables. (This one will be held on the 2nd at United Equipment Accessories in Waverly.) ABI will host another of the popular Connecting Statewide Leaders events. (This one will be held at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center in Fairfield-a wonderful venue.) Also in March, Business Day on the Hill, the biennial ABI Employee Drug Testing Seminar and another legislative teleconference will be held.

The ABI Foundation will also hold more sessions for members of the 2017-2018 class of Leadership Iowa. This is not to mention one of ABI's best-attended annual events, last month's Legislative Briefing and Reception.

You likely have already guessed my point. One of the best ways for you and members of your employee team to maximize the return on your ABI investment is to take advantage of these high-quality, high-value events. You'll find great information, valuable resources and terrific contacts at each of them.

Check the ABI calendar often. In the meantime, THANK YOU for your support, which makes all of our work possible!

Iowa Association of Business and Industry published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:04:05 UTC.

