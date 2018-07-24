Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Iowa Corn Growers Association : Farmers Respond to President Trump's “TRADE ASSISTANCE PROPOSAL”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:28pm CEST

STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT MARK RECKER on President Trump's 'Trade Assistance Proposal'

The Trump administration announced today it will provide $12 billion-dollars in aid to farmers hurt by the ongoing tariffs and trade uncertainty. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will use their authority under the Commodity Credit Corporation to authorize a market facilitation program, a food distribution program and a trade promotion program to stabilize the agricultural economy during times of turmoil. We appreciate President Trump and his administration hearing farmers' concerns and understanding the dire situation that many of us now face.

Our state has enjoyed a long-standing and prosperous trading relationship with many countries around the world. Iowa corn farmers have worked for decades to support fair and open trade practices because we understand the value of trade.

When politics or market forces beyond farmers' control put their business at risk, the government can and should consider initiatives to keep family farmers on the farm. As farmers, we want access to markets, which will allow us the ability to compete on a level playing field but support these payments if this stands as our only recourse. We will continue to monitor details of this proposal as come together.

Ultimately, resolving trade differences and repairing relationships with our trading partners must be our top priority because much of the demand for our corn lies outside our state and our country's borders so fair and open trade remains the key.

We look forward to working with the Trump Administration on reaching a final agreement on the North American Free Trade Agreement and other trade negotiations, so farmers have long-term certainty in the marketplace, and so we can build upon the trade successes we have already achieved under many other free trade agreements.

###

Contact: Lisa Cassady, PR Manager, [email protected], 515-443-3947

The Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) is an 8,000-member strong grassroots-driven organization, headquartered in Johnston, Iowa, serving members across the state, and lobbying on agricultural issues on behalf of its farmer members to create opportunities for long-term Iowa corn grower profitability. For more information, visit iowacorn.org.

Disclaimer

Iowa Corn Growers Association published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 19:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33pSINN FÉIN : Hazzard reiterates Sinn Féin solidarity for pro-Kurdish groups in Turkey
PU
09:28pIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Farmers Respond to President Trump's “TRADE ASSISTANCE PROPOSAL”
PU
09:28pCITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH VA : Triple Fatality on Shore Drive
PU
09:28pCITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH VA : Heavy Rains May Delay Waste Collection Services
PU
09:25pDASH : ’s Merchant Adoption in Venezuela Exceeds All Other Cryptocurrencies Combined
BU
09:18pHEIDI HEITKAMP : Heitkamp Introduces Bill to Help Farmers & Ranchers Recover Losses from Trade War
PU
09:18pSTATE OF PENNSYLVANIA : ADVISORY – HARRISBURG – TOMORROW – Wolf Administration Joins Health and Environmental Leaders to Condemn Trump EPA Plan to Weaken Clean Car Standards
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13pHANNAFORD BROS : to open Ballston supermarket
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises as oversupply and trade tension fears abate
2Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
4PEUGEOT : Peugeot surges as Opel hits road to recovery
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.