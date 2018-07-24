Iowa Corn Growers Association : Farmers Respond to President Trump's “TRADE ASSISTANCE PROPOSAL”

STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT MARK RECKER on President Trump's 'Trade Assistance Proposal'

The Trump administration announced today it will provide $12 billion-dollars in aid to farmers hurt by the ongoing tariffs and trade uncertainty. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will use their authority under the Commodity Credit Corporation to authorize a market facilitation program, a food distribution program and a trade promotion program to stabilize the agricultural economy during times of turmoil. We appreciate President Trump and his administration hearing farmers' concerns and understanding the dire situation that many of us now face.

Our state has enjoyed a long-standing and prosperous trading relationship with many countries around the world. Iowa corn farmers have worked for decades to support fair and open trade practices because we understand the value of trade.

When politics or market forces beyond farmers' control put their business at risk, the government can and should consider initiatives to keep family farmers on the farm. As farmers, we want access to markets, which will allow us the ability to compete on a level playing field but support these payments if this stands as our only recourse. We will continue to monitor details of this proposal as come together.

Ultimately, resolving trade differences and repairing relationships with our trading partners must be our top priority because much of the demand for our corn lies outside our state and our country's borders so fair and open trade remains the key.

We look forward to working with the Trump Administration on reaching a final agreement on the North American Free Trade Agreement and other trade negotiations, so farmers have long-term certainty in the marketplace, and so we can build upon the trade successes we have already achieved under many other free trade agreements.

