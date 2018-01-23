Log in
Iowa Corn Growers Association : Praises Legislature’s Passage of Substantial State Water Quality Funding

01/23/2018 | 07:59pm CET

'Long-term, consistent water quality funding was a top policy priority for corn growers this session,' said Iowa Corn Growers Association President Mark Recker, a farmer from Arlington. 'This is encouraging news for farmers who continue to look for ways to step up our conservation efforts to better water quality for all Iowans. We commend the legislature's actions to appropriate funds to this important topic.'

Passage of this legislation will provide nearly $300 million for water quality efforts in Iowa over the course of the next 12 years. These state dollars will be matched by federal, private, farmer and landowner investments being made for conservation projects happening across the state.

'Iowa farmers are taking on the challenge and making continuous improvements in preserving the water, soil, air and habitat on our farms. We are committed to making long-term, dedicated and significant investments to continuously improve water quality. This funding will be a catalyst for the efforts already underway,' said Recker. 'We are working with conservation experts, scientists and in collaborative public and private partnerships to adopt new practices and technologies in improving our water.'

He went on to say that the number of farmers who sign up for voluntary cost sharing programs often outstrips the amount of tax dollars currently available and a stable funding stream for water quality is critical as it encourages continued collaboration between urban and rural partners across the state.

For more information on how Iowa Corn is leading the way on water quality, go to www.iowacorn.org/water.

###

The Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) is a 7,500-member strong grassroots-driven organization, headquartered in Johnston, Iowa, serving members across the state, and lobbying on agricultural issues on behalf of its farmer members to create opportunities for long-term Iowa corn grower profitability. For more information, visit iowacorn.org.

Iowa Corn Growers Association published this content on 23 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2018 18:59:01 UTC.

