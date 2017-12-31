Iowa State University Athletics : ISU Looking To Bounce Back Against Texas

Follow Iowa State Men's Basketball on Facebook and Twitter (@CycloneMBB)

AMES, Iowa - Iowa State (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) and Texas (9-4, 0-1) meet on New Year's Day as both teams look to avoid an 0-2 start in conference play.

Where: Ames, Iowa - Hilton Coliseum (14,384)

When: Monday, Jan. 1, 6 p.m. (CST)

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

Talent: (PxP), Eric Heft (Analyst)

TV: ESPNU

Talent: Kevin Connors (PxP), Tim Welsh (Analyst)

Webcast: WatchESPN

Sirius/XM/Internet: 134/199/965 (internet)

Live Stats: Cyclonestats.com

Game #13 - Texas

• Iowa State continues Big 12 action by hosting Texas on New Year's Day at Hilton Coliseum...ISU is 7-0 all-time playing on the first day of the new year, but this is just the second time in the modern era playing on the holiday, with the other being 2013 against Yale.

• After playing four of its first five games on the road, Iowa State is in the midst of playing eight consecutive games spanning 46 days inside Iowa's borders, including seven of the games at Hilton Coliseum...the Cyclones will open Big 12 play with two home games for the first time since 2005-06, which were also against Kansas State and Texas.

#CycloneNotes

• Iowa State looks to get back on track after seeing its nine-game winning streak snapped with a loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 opener...the Cyclones will look to avoid an 0-2 start in conference action, which would be their first since the 2010-11 season.

• It was a tale of two halves for the Cyclones offensively against KSU...ISU shot a season-best 68 percent in the first half, but a season-low 23.1 percent in the second half...in ISU's three losses it has shot 33.3 percent from the field in the second half.

• Iowa State has leaned on its guard trio of , and to turn around its early season struggles...the trio is averaging a combined 43.8 points per game, which is 57.9 percent of ISU's total points...they've posted all 12 of ISU's 20-point games and Wigginton and Weiler-Babb have five of the team's seven double-doubles this season.

• Wigginton continues to be one of the nation's top freshmen...he has posted five 20-point games, matching Craig Brackins and Ron Harris for the third-most by any Cyclone rookie...the school record is eight (Marcus Fizer, Curtis Stinson)...Wigginton is currently shooting 45.5 percent behind the arc, which would top Jake Sullivan's freshman record (at least 20 made threes) of 44.9 percent in 2000-01.

• Weiler-Babb continues his strong play from the point guard position...he is the only player in the nation averaging 12.5 points, 7.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds...he is one of the best rebounding guards in the nation, having pulled down at least five rebounds in 11 consecutive games...he is 10th nationally dishing out 7.1 assists per game, which includes four games with double-digit dimes.

• Jackson is ISU's biggest long-range threat, having connected 35 threes this season...he has only made two three-pointers in ISU's three losses...the Milwaukee native has scored in double figures in eight of the last 10 games...Jackson has made 29-of-31 free throws this season.

• and have emerged in the frontcourt for the Cyclones...Lard is averaging 10.3 points on the season, including 12.4 points and shooting 68.3 percent from the field the last seven games...Young is averaging 9.6 points and 6.4 rebounds the last five games after scoring a season-high 16 points against K-State.

• ISU's post trio of Beverly, Lard and Young are shooting a combined 58.9 percent from the field the last three games.

• A pair of Cyclones remain questionable for Monday night's game: (sprained ankle, 2 games missed/4 games missed this season); (foot, 6 games missed)...ISU, which has just 10 active players on its roster, has played just three games this season with its full roster available...in seven games, the Cyclones have had eight or fewer players available to play.

Iowa State Quick Hitters

• Iowa State has sold out 33 of the last 42 games at Hilton Coliseum...ISU is 31-7 at Hilton Coliseum under Prohm.

• ISU has been to a school-record six consecutive NCAA Tournaments...the Cyclones have made two Sweet 16 appearances in the last three seasons...ISU is the first school from the state of Iowa to reach six consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

• ISU has won three regular season tournaments in the last five seasons, including the Puerto Rico Tip-Off At Myrtle Beach in 2017-18.

• The Cyclones have won three of the last four Big 12 Tournament titles.

• Wins By Big 12 Teams Since 2012-13: Kansas 157, Iowa State 132, Baylor 132.

• Entering the season, Iowa State is one of 25 teams nationally and one of just two Big 12 schools with 100 wins since 2013-14.

• ISU has won 20+ games the last six seasons... has won at least 20 games in each of his six seasons as a head coach.

• Iowa State is one of 23 schools to win 20+ games the last six seasons...only 13 teams in the nation's top-six conferences (Big East, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC) have won 20+ games six consecutive seasons.

• The Cyclones have won at least 10 league games in each of the last six seasons, which is a school record.

• The Cyclones have won 49 of their last 57 games at home, including 25 of 31 league games.

• The Cyclones are 39-14 under Prohm when committing fewer turnovers than their opponent.

• ISU is 46-3 when leading at the half under Prohm, including an active 32-game win streak in such games.

• ISU is averaging 8.6 made 3-pointers per game over the last 10 contests...the Cyclones made nine total the first two games of the season...since Prohm arrived at Iowa State, among the nation's top-6 leagues only Michigan (46) and Oklahoma (37) have had more games with 10 or more 3-pointers made than ISU (36).

• ISU has outrebounded seven of its last 10 opponents after being outrebounded the first two games.

• Dating back to last season, ISU has won 10 of its last 11 games decided by 10 points or less.

• ISU shot below 40 percent the first two games but has topped 43 percent from the field in nine of the last 10 games.

• Jackson is leading the Big 12 shooting 93.5 percent from the free-throw line.

• Weiler-Babb, who already has 30 more assists than he had all last season, has scored 12 more points than he did all last season.

• Wigginton is shooting 46.9 percent behind the arc the last 10 games.

• won his 50th game as head coach of the Cyclones when ISU beat Boise State...only Tim Floyd & Larry Eustachy reached 50 wins faster.

• is just 105 points away from 1,000 in his collegiate career.

• is 14-for-19 at the line this season...he has missed just one free throw outside the Tulsa game (0-4).

• The Cyclones are 8-0 with Brase in the lineup and just 1-3 without him.

• Last season, ISU players missed five total games due to injury...the total this season is at 15 games missed.

• A win would also move Prohm into ISU's top-10 for conference wins, tying him with Clayton Sutherland (1948-54) and Lynn Nance (1977-90)...Prohm currently has a 22-14 record in Big 12 play.

Iowa State-Texas Series Notes

• Iowa State and Texas are meeting for the 36th time in the series...UT holds a 19-16 edge, but the Cyclones are 11-4 against the Horns at Hilton Coliseum...ISU has won the last seven meetings at Hilton Coliseum...UT's last win in Ames came in 2010...the Cyclones have won six of the last eight meetings in the series.

• Only three Cyclones (Jackson, Weiler-Babb, Young) have ever played against Texas and none have scored more than four points in a game against the Longhorns.

• Wigginton and Texas' Matt Coleman were teammates at Oak Hill Academy...team went 79-6 in their junior and senior seasons, winning the Dick's Sporting Goods National Championship in 2016.

• is 2-2 against Texas and Shaka Smart, including 2-0 at home.

• Iowa State is 369-554 against teams currently in the Big 12 Conference.

Last Time Out: K-State's Hot Shooting Downs Cyclones In Big 12 Opener

• Iowa State made just 6-of-26 shots (23.1 percent) in the second half and Kansas State shot 55.2 percent for the game to down the shorthanded Cyclones in the Big 12 opener.

• ISU was playing without (ankle) and (foot)...the Cyclones are now 1-3 without Brase this season, with the lone win being a six-point win against Maryland Eastern Shore.

• The Cyclones had no answer for the trio of Dean Wade, Kamau Stokes and Barry Brown, who combined for 78 of KSU's 91 points.

• The loss overshadowed a strong performance from Wigginton in his first career Big 12 game...he finished 6-for-10 from the field and scored 23 points.

• Young had a season-high 16 points, while Cam Lard (13) and Weiler-Babb (14) were also in double figures.

• ISU was 25-for-37 at the line...the 37 attempts were the most since attempting 38 at home against Texas in 2014-15.

Up Next: Oklahoma State

• Iowa State plays a true road game for the first time since the Nov. 10 season opener at Missouri this Saturday when it travels to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State...the Cyclones have won the last 10 team meetings in the series and look to match the school record for winning streak against a conference opponent (11, Oklahoma State, 1966-70)...a win would also mark ISU's fifth-straight in Stillwater, which would be a school record for consecutive road wins against a conference foe.

