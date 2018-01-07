Iowa State University Athletics : ISU Suffers Overtime Loss At Oklahoma State, 96-87

STILLWATER, Okla. - Jeffrey Carroll's 3-pointer with 1:45 left in overtime gave Oklahoma State (11-4, 1-2 Big 12) a lead (87-85) they would not relinquish, as the Cowboys knocked off Iowa State, 96-87 in an extra period Saturday afternoon in Stillwater, Okla.

Iowa State falls to 9-5 overall and 0-3 in Big 12 play, losing its second-straight game in overtime. The loss ends the Cyclones' 10-game winning streak over the Cowboys.

Carroll led the Cowboys with 24 points and paced the Cyclones with a career-high 30 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field, including a 6-of-8 effort from beyond the arc.

tallied his fifth double-double of the season for the Cyclones, falling a rebound shy of a triple-double with 12 points, 11 assists and nine boards. It was his fifth double-digit assist effort on the season.

How It Happened

Iowa State was down by as many as 14 points on multiple occasions in the first half because of poor shooting. The Cyclones opened the game making just 3-of-16 shots from the field.

A pair of free throws from Tavarius Shine put the Cowboys ahead 30-17 with 5:39 remaining in the opening period.

The Cyclones then got hot behind the shooting of Jackson. The senior drained three treys and scored 12 points in a 17-0 Cyclone run to move ISU out in front 34-30 with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

OSU's Brandon Averette scored a hoop in the final seconds to cut the ISU lead to 34-32 at the break.

The Cowboys opened up a six-point lead early in the second half, but a 7-0 run by ISU capped off by a conventional three-point play gave the Cyclones a 51-50 lead with just over 10 minutes in the game.

ISU increased its lead to 76-68 with under four minutes remaining in the game behind a stretch of 9-of-10 shooting from the floor.

OSU then mounted a 9-0 run to retake the lead before stopped the run with a hook shot in the paint to give ISU a 78-77 lead with :30 seconds left. ISU then stopped OSU and Jackson was fouled. He made one of two free throws before Kendall Smith hit a runner to tie the game at 79-79 with 0:05 seconds left.

The game went into overtime after Jackson missed a runner right before time expired.

Players of Note

scored a career-high 30 points and got the Cyclones back in the game with 12 points in a 17-0 ISU run early in the first half. He scored 15 of his 30 points in the first half and knocked down six 3-pointers in eight attempts. He is 12-of-20 from 3-point range in his last two games.

narrowly missed out on a triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists. It was the fifth time this season the junior handed out 10+ assists in a game. He already ranks third on ISU's season list in 10-assist games.

Cyclone Quick Hits

*ISU's 17-0 run in the first half was the largest of the season.

* tallied his 10 career game with four or more 3-pointers and seventh of the season.

*Jackson posted his first career 30-point game (30) and his seventh game this season with 20+ points.

* had three or more blocks (four) for the fifth time this season, matching his career high in blocks.

* dished out 10 or more assists (11) in a game for the fifth time this season.

*ISU was 25-of-30 from the free-throw line (83.3 pct.).

Up Next

Iowa State remains on the road, traveling to Kansas for an 8 p.m. tip Tuesday night (Jan. 9) on ESPN2.