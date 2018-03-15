IpVenture’s Next Generation Delivery Logistics: The Time Has Come

IpVenture’s delivery logistics technology covers the entire journey of a
package, tracking its location every step of the way, and proactively
changing the package’s environment based on monitored data. As home
delivery becomes pervasive, with companies like Amazon
entering FedEx’s turf while betting
on drones to speed up delivery and Walmart’s
vast expansion in same-day delivery, innovative logistics technology
is crucial to developing a competitive edge.
IpVenture’s solution is more advanced than any other delivery monitoring
system on the market. Our
recently allowed patent application on shipment tracking uses
wireless monitoring devices in packages to provide customers real-time
shipping information about their packages.
IpVenture’s compact
wireless monitoring device offers advanced location and environmental
management for shipments. If a delivery enters a
customer-specified zone, or if monitored conditions (temperature,
humidity, force on the package, etc.) exceed preset thresholds,
IpVenture’s technology can alert invested parties, enabling immediate
action.
The monitoring device can automatically trigger
changes based on monitored conditions. If the temperature climbs too
high, the device can activate a cooling system. Should a drone carrying
a fragile product fly too fast, the device can slow it down.
If the product is nonetheless damaged, prompt notifications mean
recipients won’t need to wait until the package arrives before asking
for a replacement. The technology can also streamline the process of
helping customers
file insurance claims for damaged items.
What’s more, IpVenture’s wireless monitoring device also prioritizes efficient
use of power and network resources. The device can automatically
reduce the frequency of network usage and position acquisition if it has
not moved much or if its battery levels are low, extending the battery
life and monitoring range of the device.
This combination of advanced features makes IpVenture’s technology an
essential tool for companies aiming to reduce their reliance on
established shipping enterprises or speed up delivery time via drones.
Logistics has become increasingly important to many businesses, not just
prominent ones like Amazon with its recent
purchase of Ring, but startups also, like DoorDash, a food delivery
app, with
its $535 million recent investment from Softbank. Innovative and
customer-centric logistics technology is the key to success.
IpVenture, a Silicon Valley company, develops innovation backed by
high-quality patents. We also offer exceptional patent-related
consulting services.
