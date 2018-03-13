Ipsen : appoints Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch Ph.D., J.D. and Régis Mulot to Executive Leadership Team

Regulatory News:
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced the appointment of two
key executive positions in its Executive Leadership Team. Ivana
Magovčević-Liebisch, Ph.D., J.D., joins as Executive Vice-President,
Chief Business Officer, and Régis Mulot joins as Executive
Vice-President, Chief Human Resources Officer.
David Meek, Ipsen’s CEO, commented, “I am delighted to welcome these
two highly talented leaders to our executive team; both Ivana and Régis
will play pivotal roles in the next phase of Ipsen’s transformation.
Ivana has a strong track record in corporate business development and
will bring further expertise to drive our external innovation and
partnering strategy. Régis is an experienced international HR leader who
will bring his passion for talent and organizational innovation to help
further shape our One Ipsen culture.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to recognise Christophe
Jean for his many contributions to Ipsen as Executive Vice-President,
Strategy and Business Development. Since joining the company in 2002
Christophe has played a key role for Ipsen and we wish him a successful
and fulfilling retirement.”
Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch, Ph.D., J.D., joins Ipsen from Axcella
Health Inc., where she served as Executive Vice-President, Chief
Strategy and Corporate Development Officer. She comes with 20 years of
senior management experience in biopharma and brings an invaluable
combination of expertise in corporate partnering, M&A, pipeline and
product portfolio development, legal and IP strategy.
Prior to joining Axcella, Dr. Magovčević-Liebisch was Senior Vice
President and Head of Global Business Development at Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd (2013-17), where she led and executed multiple business
development transactions ranging from licensing to acquisition of drug
candidates, commercial products and companies for the global specialty
drug business. She previously worked at Dyax Corp (2001-13) in
management roles of increasing scope and responsibility, including
Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer. Dr.
Magovčević-Liebisch began her biopharma career at Transkaryotic
Therapies, Inc (1998-2001), where she was Director of Intellectual
Property and Patent Counsel.
Dr. Magovčević-Liebisch serves as a member of the Board of Directors of
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), is a member of the
Board of Directors for Alivio Therapeutics, a Trustee of Suffolk
University, and an overseer of the Boston Ballet, Boston Museum of
Science and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Magovčević-Liebisch holds a Ph.D. in Genetics from Harvard
University and received her J.D. in High Technology law from Suffolk
University Law School. She graduated from Wheaton College with a B.A. in
Biology and Chemistry. In 2008, Dr. Magovčević-Liebisch was the winner
of the Women Entrepreneurs in Science and Technology Leadership Award.
Régis Mulot joins Ipsen from Staples Inc., the global specialty
retail and e-commerce company, where he served as Executive
Vice-President, Chief Human Resources Officer, leading a global HR team
of over 600 professionals. Mr Mulot has extensive international
experience and an exceptional record leading talent development,
strategic planning and cultural excellence across diverse industries. He
has led disruptive change initiatives, driving HR and organizational
innovation, and is passionate about inclusion, employee engagement and
advancing business through technology.
Prior to his career with Staples (2009-18), Mr Mulot held HR leadership
positions with Levi Strauss & Co (2002-08) and the technology start-up
Broadnet Europe (2000-02), following earlier roles at GTECH Corporation
(1994-2000), International Post Corporation (1991-94) and Chronopost SA
(1989-91).
Mr Mulot serves on the Board of Trustees, Simmons College (Boston M.A.);
is Past Chairman of the Business Advisory Committee of the Simmons
School of Management 2014-2017; Member of the French-American Chamber of
Commerce, New England; and Founder and Chair of the French-American HR
Forum since 2016. He has been Co-chair of the Boston CHRO (Chief Human
Resources Officers) Leadership summit since 2014, and a Gartner CHRO
Leadership Board member since 2017.
Mr Mulot holds a DESS Entreprises Publiques (Master in Public
Administration) from Paris XI-Sud in partnership with Paris IX-Dauphine
and Institut International d’Administration Publique (IIAP). He also
holds a Maîtrise Droit Public (Bachelor of Law) from Paris
II–Panthéon-Assas, and is a Beta Gamma Sigma honoree from the Simmons
College Chapter.
About Ipsen
Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on
innovation and specialty care. The group develops and commercializes
innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas - Oncology,
Neurosciences and Rare Diseases. Its commitment to oncology is
exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate
cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic
cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business.
With total sales over €1.9 billion in 2017, Ipsen sells more than 20
drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more
than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and
differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the
leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France;
Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,400 employees
worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United
States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program
(ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.
Ipsen Forward Looking Statement
The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein
are based on the Group’s management strategy, current views and
assumptions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to
differ materially from those anticipated herein. All of the above risks
could affect the Group’s future ability to achieve its financial
targets, which were set assuming reasonable macroeconomic conditions
based on the information available today. Use of the words "believes,"
"anticipates" and "expects" and similar expressions are intended to
identify forward-looking statements, including the Group’s expectations
regarding future events, including regulatory filings and
determinations. Moreover, the targets described in this document were
prepared without taking into account external growth assumptions and
potential future acquisitions, which may alter these parameters. These
objectives are based on data and assumptions regarded as reasonable by
the Group. These targets depend on conditions or facts likely to happen
in the future, and not exclusively on historical data. Actual results
may depart significantly from these targets given the occurrence of
certain risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that a promising
product in early development phase or clinical trial may end up never
being launched on the market or reaching its commercial targets, notably
for regulatory or competition reasons. The Group must face or might face
competition from generic products that might translate into a loss of
market share. Furthermore, the Research and Development process involves
several stages each of which involves the substantial risk that the
Group may fail to achieve its objectives and be forced to abandon its
efforts with regards to a product in which it has invested significant
sums. Therefore, the Group cannot be certain that favourable results
obtained during pre-clinical trials will be confirmed subsequently
during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials will be
sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the product
concerned. There can be no guarantees a product will receive the
necessary regulatory approvals or that the product will prove to be
commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or
risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially
from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and
uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry
conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest
rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of
pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation; global
trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new
products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new
product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the
Group's ability to accurately predict future market conditions;
manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of
international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the
effectiveness of the Group’s patents and other protections for
innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent
litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The Group also depends on third
parties to develop and market some of its products which could
potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave
in such ways which could cause damage to the Group’s activities and
financial results. The Group cannot be certain that its partners will
fulfil their obligations. It might be unable to obtain any benefit from
those agreements. A default by any of the Group’s partners could
generate lower revenues than expected. Such situations could have a
negative impact on the Group’s business, financial position or
performance. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking
to update or revise any forward-looking statements, targets or estimates
contained in this press release to reflect any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements
are based, unless so required by applicable law. The Group’s business is
subject to the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed
with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
The risks and uncertainties set out are not exhaustive and the reader is
advised to refer to the Group’s 2016 Registration Document available on
its website (www.ipsen.com).
