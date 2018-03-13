Ipsen : appoints Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch Ph.D., J.D. and Régis Mulot to Executive Leadership Team

Regulatory News:

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced the appointment of two key executive positions in its Executive Leadership Team. Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch, Ph.D., J.D., joins as Executive Vice-President, Chief Business Officer, and Régis Mulot joins as Executive Vice-President, Chief Human Resources Officer.

David Meek, Ipsen’s CEO, commented, “I am delighted to welcome these two highly talented leaders to our executive team; both Ivana and Régis will play pivotal roles in the next phase of Ipsen’s transformation. Ivana has a strong track record in corporate business development and will bring further expertise to drive our external innovation and partnering strategy. Régis is an experienced international HR leader who will bring his passion for talent and organizational innovation to help further shape our One Ipsen culture.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to recognise Christophe Jean for his many contributions to Ipsen as Executive Vice-President, Strategy and Business Development. Since joining the company in 2002 Christophe has played a key role for Ipsen and we wish him a successful and fulfilling retirement.”

Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch, Ph.D., J.D., joins Ipsen from Axcella Health Inc., where she served as Executive Vice-President, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer. She comes with 20 years of senior management experience in biopharma and brings an invaluable combination of expertise in corporate partnering, M&A, pipeline and product portfolio development, legal and IP strategy.

Prior to joining Axcella, Dr. Magovčević-Liebisch was Senior Vice President and Head of Global Business Development at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (2013-17), where she led and executed multiple business development transactions ranging from licensing to acquisition of drug candidates, commercial products and companies for the global specialty drug business. She previously worked at Dyax Corp (2001-13) in management roles of increasing scope and responsibility, including Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Magovčević-Liebisch began her biopharma career at Transkaryotic Therapies, Inc (1998-2001), where she was Director of Intellectual Property and Patent Counsel.

Dr. Magovčević-Liebisch serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), is a member of the Board of Directors for Alivio Therapeutics, a Trustee of Suffolk University, and an overseer of the Boston Ballet, Boston Museum of Science and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Magovčević-Liebisch holds a Ph.D. in Genetics from Harvard University and received her J.D. in High Technology law from Suffolk University Law School. She graduated from Wheaton College with a B.A. in Biology and Chemistry. In 2008, Dr. Magovčević-Liebisch was the winner of the Women Entrepreneurs in Science and Technology Leadership Award.

Régis Mulot joins Ipsen from Staples Inc., the global specialty retail and e-commerce company, where he served as Executive Vice-President, Chief Human Resources Officer, leading a global HR team of over 600 professionals. Mr Mulot has extensive international experience and an exceptional record leading talent development, strategic planning and cultural excellence across diverse industries. He has led disruptive change initiatives, driving HR and organizational innovation, and is passionate about inclusion, employee engagement and advancing business through technology.

Prior to his career with Staples (2009-18), Mr Mulot held HR leadership positions with Levi Strauss & Co (2002-08) and the technology start-up Broadnet Europe (2000-02), following earlier roles at GTECH Corporation (1994-2000), International Post Corporation (1991-94) and Chronopost SA (1989-91).

Mr Mulot serves on the Board of Trustees, Simmons College (Boston M.A.); is Past Chairman of the Business Advisory Committee of the Simmons School of Management 2014-2017; Member of the French-American Chamber of Commerce, New England; and Founder and Chair of the French-American HR Forum since 2016. He has been Co-chair of the Boston CHRO (Chief Human Resources Officers) Leadership summit since 2014, and a Gartner CHRO Leadership Board member since 2017.

Mr Mulot holds a DESS Entreprises Publiques (Master in Public Administration) from Paris XI-Sud in partnership with Paris IX-Dauphine and Institut International d’Administration Publique (IIAP). He also holds a Maîtrise Droit Public (Bachelor of Law) from Paris II–Panthéon-Assas, and is a Beta Gamma Sigma honoree from the Simmons College Chapter.

