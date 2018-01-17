Ipsen to Present Data at ASCO GI 2018, Including New Post-Hoc Analyses from ONIVYDE® (irinotecan liposome injection) Phase 3 NAPOLI-1 Trial

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., an affiliate of Ipsen, (Euronext: IPN;
ADR: IPSEY), today announced that five new sub-analyses of the pivotal
Phase 3 NAPOLI-1 trial will be presented at this year’s American Society
of Clinical Oncology’s Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium (ASCO GI)
taking place in San Francisco, California, from January 18-20. The
results of these post-hoc analyses may offer physicians insight into
treatment strategies for metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have
progressed following gemcitabine-based therapy and are being treated
with ONIVYDE® (irinotecan liposome injection) in combination
with fluorouracil (5-FU) and leucovorin (LV). There will be seven ONIVYDE®
poster presentations at this year's conference. Three additional posters
will be presented focused on neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) or Somatuline®
Depot (lanreotide) Injection 120mg.
Wang-Gillam A, Hubner R, Mirakhur B, et al. Dose modifications of
liposomal irinotecan (nal-IRI) + 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin (5-FU/LV) in
NAPOLI-1: impact on efficacy. ASCO GI 2018 Abstract # 388; Friday,
January 19, from 11:30AM PST – 1:00PM PST
In NAPOLI-1 (NCT01494506), a randomized phase 3 study in patients with
metastatic pancreatic cancer previously treated with gemcitabine-based
therapy, ONIVYDE®+5-FU/LV improved overall survival (OS;
primary endpoint) vs 5-FU/LV (6.1 mos vs 4.2 mos; HR = 0.67, 95% CI
0.49–0.92; P = 0.012). In a post-hoc analysis examining the
impact of protocol-defined dose reductions or delays used to manage
adverse events (AEs) on overall survival (OS) in ONIVYDE®-treated
patients, there was a numerical but not statistically significant
difference in OS between patients who did have a dose reduction
(patients = 34, OS = 9.3 mos) or dose delay (patients = 49, OS = 8.4
mos) vs. patients who did not require dose reductions (patients = 83, OS
= 5.4 mos; HR = 0.66 [95% CI 0.43, 1.01]) or dose delays (patients = 68,
OS = 5.6 mos; HR = 0.82 [95% CI 0.56, 1.23]). Adverse events (AE) seen
in this post-hoc analysis was consistent with AEs reported in the
NAPOLI-1 clinical trial.
In this post-hoc analysis, all patients who required a dose modification
during the first 6 weeks of the trial were included. Dose reductions
were defined as any reduction in dose from initial administered dose,
and delays were defined as any delay in dosing greater than three days
from the target dosing date. The study protocol allowed ≤2 dose
reductions for ONIVYDE® and 5-FU/LV and for delays up to 3
weeks.
“Delays and dose reductions during the course of treatment frequently
occurred in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer who are generally
fragile and weak from their illness,” said lead investigator Andrea
Wang-Gillam, MD, PhD, Associate Professor, Divisions of Hematology and
Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine. “These
analyses provide physicians with additional insights on possible
treatment strategies for this patient population.”
Wang-Gillam A, Hubner R, Mirakhur B, et al. Nomogram for predicting
overall survival (OS) in patients (pts) treated with liposomal
irinotecan (nal-IRI) ± 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin (5-FU/LV) in metastatic
pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) previously treated with
gemcitabine-based therapy in NAPOLI-1. ASCO GI 2018 Abstract # 459;
Friday, January 19, from 11:30AM PST – 1:00PM PST
In a second post-hoc analysis of the NAPOLI-1 trial, researchers
developed a diagram, or nomogram, representing the relationship between
multiple variables to help predict OS in patients with metastatic
adenocarcinoma of the pancreas after disease progression following
gemcitabine‐based therapy. Following both a univariate and multivariate
analysis, eight predictive factors of OS were identified including
ONIVYDE® + 5-FU/LV treatment, Karnofsky Performance Status
(KPS), neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), albumin level, baseline
CA19-9, stage 4 at diagnosis, BMI, and presence of liver metastasis. The
nomogram, which distinguishes between risk groups, and may aid in
clinical decision-making, will be presented during poster session B
(Board M6 – Abstract 459) on Friday, January 19 from 11:30AM-1:00PM PST.
“Ipsen is committed to continuing to understand the patients we serve,
and it’s critical that we invest in ongoing research and additional
studies that will better inform the treatment paradigm – this is
particularly needed in pancreatic cancer where there are limited
treatment options,” said David Cox, Vice President, Global Medical
Affairs – North America.
Somatuline® Depot and NETs
Three additional Ipsen-sponsored studies have been accepted and will be
presented as posters at this year’s ASCO GI conference, including a
prospective analysis of the ELECT trial, which evaluates Somatuline®
Depot’s impact on carcinoid syndrome in NET patients. The remaining two
accepted abstracts were survey analyses focused on understanding the
challenges and emotional burden NETs have on patients, with results
revealing the need for additional informational resources for patients.
David Cox also said, “Identifying pain points in a patient’s
treatment journey so that we can appropriately support them is a promise
we deliver across Ipsen to provide high quality treatment options.”
*These post-hoc analyses of the NAPOLI-1 pivotal trial are not
included in the U.S. prescribing information. See full ONIVYDE®
prescribing information below.
**The prospective analysis of the ELECT trial is not included in the
U.S. prescribing information. See full Somatuline®
Depot prescribing information below.
About Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancer is a rare and deadly disease with about 55,440 people
(29,200 men and 26,240 women) being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in
the United States alone.1 More than half are diagnosed with
metastatic disease, which has an overall 5-year survival rate of less
than three percent1, and often rapidly progresses during or
shortly after receiving chemotherapy.2 Pancreatic cancer
accounts for about 3% of all cancers, and is the 3rd leading cause of
cancer-related death in the United States, surpassing breast cancer.1
It is expected to become the 2nd leading cause of cancer related death
in the U.S. by the year 2030, surpassing colorectal cancer.1,3
About Gastrointestinal and Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors
Gastrointestinal and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, also known as
gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), are a rare type
of cancer. They are diagnosed in approximately 5 out of every 100,000
people in the U.S. There are an estimated 112,000 individuals currently
living with neuroendocrine tumors in the U.S., and the incidence and
prevalence of this type of cancer have risen 4-to-6 fold in the last 30
years. The average time until a patient with GEP-NETs is accurately
diagnosed is at least 5 years; with more than 80% of patients seeing at
least three doctors during their diagnosis. Because of this, most
patients are diagnosed while in the advanced stages of the disease,
which often leads to a poor prognosis. Additionally, many of the
symptoms of GEP-NETs are gastrointestinal in nature, thus they can be
easily misdiagnosed as Crohn’s disease or Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).
About ONIVYDE®
ONIVYDE® is an encapsulated formulation of irinotecan. This
long-circulating liposomal form is designed to increase length of tumor
exposure to both irinotecan and its active metabolite, SN38. ONIVYDE®
was approved by the U.S. FDA in combination with fluorouracil and
leucovorin for the treatment of patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma
of the pancreas after disease progression following gemcitabine-based
therapy. ONIVYDE is not indicated as a single agent for the treatment of
patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas.
On April 3, 2017, Ipsen completed the acquisition from Merrimack
Pharmaceuticals of ONIVYDE® (irinotecan liposome injection) for the
treatment of patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas
after disease progression following gemcitabine-based therapy, in
combination with fluorouracil and leucovorin. Ipsen gained exclusive
commercialization rights for the current and potential future
indications for ONIVYDE® in the U.S., as well as the current licensing
agreements with Shire for commercialization rights ex-U.S. and
PharmaEngine for Taiwan.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: ONIVYDE®
INDICATION
ONIVYDE® (irinotecan liposome injection) is indicated, in combination
with fluorouracil (5-FU) and leucovorin (LV), for the treatment of
patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas after disease
progression following gemcitabine-based therapy.
Limitation of Use: ONIVYDE® is not indicated as a single agent for
the treatment of patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas.
|
|
WARNING: SEVERE NEUTROPENIA and SEVERE DIARRHEA
|
|
Fatal neutropenic sepsis occurred in 0.8% of patients receiving
ONIVYDE®. Severe or life-threatening neutropenic fever or sepsis
occurred in 3% and severe or life-threatening neutropenia occurred
in 20% of patients receiving ONIVYDE® in combination with
fluorouracil (5-FU) and leucovorin (LV). Withhold ONIVYDE® for
absolute neutrophil count below 1500/mm3 or neutropenic fever.
Monitor blood cell counts periodically during treatment.
|
|
Severe diarrhea occurred in 13% of patients receiving ONIVYDE®
in combination with 5- FU/LV. Do not administer ONIVYDE® to
patients with bowel obstruction. Withhold ONIVYDE® for diarrhea of
Grade 2-4 severity. Administer loperamide for late diarrhea of any
severity. Administer atropine, if not contraindicated, for early
diarrhea of any severity.
|
CONTRAINDICATION
ONIVYDE® is contraindicated in patients who have experienced a severe
hypersensitivity reaction to ONIVYDE® or irinotecan HCl.
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Severe Neutropenia
ONIVYDE® can cause severe or life-threatening neutropenia and fatal
neutropenic sepsis. In a clinical study, the incidence of fatal
neutropenic sepsis was 0.8% among patients receiving ONIVYDE®, occurring
in 1/117 patients in the ONIVYDE®/5-FU/LV arm and 1/147 patients
receiving ONIVYDE® as a single agent. Severe or life-threatening
neutropenia occurred in 20% of patients receiving ONIVYDE®/5-FU/LV vs 2%
of patients receiving 5-FU/LV. Grade 3/4 neutropenic fever/neutropenic
sepsis occurred in 3% of patients receiving ONIVYDE®/5-FU/LV, and did
not occur in patients receiving 5-FU/LV. In patients receiving
ONIVYDE®/5-FU/LV, the incidence of Grade 3/4 neutropenia was higher
among Asian (18/33 [55%]) vs White patients (13/73 [18%]). Neutropenic
fever/neutropenic sepsis was reported in 6% of Asian vs 1% of White
patients.
Severe Diarrhea
ONIVYDE® can cause severe and life-threatening diarrhea. Do not
administer ONIVYDE® to patients with bowel obstruction. Severe and
life-threatening late-onset (onset > 24 hours after chemotherapy) and
early-onset diarrhea (onset ≤24 hours after chemotherapy, sometimes with
other symptoms of cholinergic reaction) were observed. An individual
patient may experience both early- and late-onset diarrhea. In a
clinical study, Grade 3/4 diarrhea occurred in 13% of patients receiving
ONIVYDE®/5-FU/LV vs 4% receiving 5-FU/LV. Grade 3/4 late-onset diarrhea
occurred in 9% of patients receiving ONIVYDE®/5-FU/LV vs 4% in patients
receiving 5-FU/LV; the incidences of early-onset diarrhea were 3% and no
Grade 3/4 incidences, respectively. Of patients receiving
ONIVYDE®/5-FU/LV, 34% received loperamide for late-onset diarrhea and
26% received atropine for early-onset diarrhea.
Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)
Irinotecan HCl can cause severe and fatal ILD. Withhold ONIVYDE® in
patients with new or progressive dyspnea, cough, and fever, pending
diagnostic evaluation. Discontinue ONIVYDE® in patients with a confirmed
diagnosis of ILD.
Severe Hypersensitivity Reactions
Irinotecan HCl can cause severe hypersensitivity reactions, including
anaphylactic reactions. Permanently discontinue ONIVYDE® in patients who
experience a severe hypersensitivity reaction.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
Based on animal data with irinotecan HCl and the mechanism of action of
ONIVYDE®, ONIVYDE® can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant
woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise
females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during
and for 1 month after ONIVYDE® treatment.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
-
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions in which patients receiving
ONIVYDE® /5- FU/LV experienced a ≥5% higher incidence of any Grade vs
the 5-FU/LV arm, were diarrhea (any 59%, 26%; severe 13%, 4%) (early
diarrhea [any 30%, 15%; severe 3%, 0%], late diarrhea [any 43%, 17%;
severe 9%, 4%]), fatigue/asthenia (any 56%, 43%; severe 21%, 10%),
vomiting (any 52%, 26%; severe 11%, 3%), nausea (any 51%, 34%; severe
8%, 4%), decreased appetite (any 44%, 32%; severe 4%, 2%), stomatitis
(any 32%, 12%; severe 4%, 1%), pyrexia (any 23%, 11%; severe 2%, 1%).
-
Of less common (< 20%) adverse reactions, patients receiving ONIVYDE®
/5-FU/LV who experienced Grade 3/4 adverse reactions at a ≥2% higher
incidence of Grade 3/4 toxicity vs the 5-FU/LV arm, respectively, were
sepsis (3%, 1%), neutropenic fever/neutropenic sepsis (3%, 0%),
gastroenteritis (3%, 0%), intravenous catheter-related infection (3%,
0%), weight loss (2%, 0%), and dehydration (4%, 2%).
-
The laboratory abnormalities in which patients receiving ONIVYDE®
/5-FU/LV experienced a ≥5% higher incidence vs the 5-FU/LV arm, were
anemia (any 97%, 86%; severe 6%, 5%), lymphopenia (any 81%, 75%;
severe 27%, 17%), neutropenia (any 52%, 6%; severe 20%, 2%),
thrombocytopenia (any 41%, 33%; severe 2%, 0%), increased alanine
aminotransferase (any 51%, 37%; severe 6%, 1%), hypoalbuminemia (any
43%, 30%; severe 2%, 0%), hypomagnesemia (any 35%, 21%; severe 0%,
0%), hypokalemia (any 32%, 19%; severe 2%, 2%), hypocalcemia (any 32%,
20%; severe 1%, 0%), hypophosphatemia (any 29%, 18%; severe 4%, 1%),
hyponatremia (any 27%, 12%; severe 5%, 3%), increased creatinine (any
18%, 13%; severe 0%, 0%).
-
ONIVYDE® can cause cholinergic reactions manifesting as rhinitis,
increased salivation, flushing, bradycardia, miosis, lacrimation,
diaphoresis, and intestinal hyperperistalsis with abdominal cramping
and early-onset diarrhea. Grade 1/2 cholinergic symptoms other than
early diarrhea occurred in 12 (4.5%) ONIVYDE® -treated patients.
-
Infusion reactions, consisting of rash, urticaria, periorbital edema,
or pruritus, occurring on the day of ONIVYDE® administration were
reported in 3% of patients receiving ONIVYDE® or ONIVYDE® /5-FU/LV.
-
The most common serious adverse reactions (≥2%) of ONIVYDE® were
diarrhea, vomiting, neutropenic fever or neutropenic sepsis, nausea,
pyrexia, sepsis, dehydration, septic shock, pneumonia, acute renal
failure, and thrombocytopenia.
DRUG INTERACTIONS
Avoid the use of strong CYP3A4 inducers, if possible, and substitute
non-enzyme-inducing therapies ≥2 weeks prior to initiation of ONIVYDE®.
Avoid the use of strong CYP3A4 or UGT1A1 inhibitors, if possible, and
discontinue strong CYP3A4 inhibitors ≥1 week prior to starting therapy.
USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS
Pregnancy and Reproductive Potential
Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise males
with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective
contraception during and for 4 months after ONIVYDE® treatment.
Lactation
Advise nursing women not to breastfeed during and for 1 month after
ONIVYDE® treatment.
Pediatric
Safety and effectiveness of ONIVYDE® have not been established in
pediatric patients.
DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION
The recommended dose of ONIVYDE® is 70 mg/m2 intravenous (IV) infusion
over 90 minutes every 2 weeks, administered prior to LV and 5-FU. The
recommended starting dose of ONIVYDE® in patients known to be homozygous
for the UGT1A1*28 allele is 50 mg/m2 administered by IV infusion over 90
minutes. There is no recommended dose of ONIVYDE® for patients with
serum bilirubin above the upper limit of normal. Premedicate with a
corticosteroid and an anti-emetic 30 minutes prior to ONIVYDE®. Withhold
ONIVYDE® for Grade 3/4 adverse reactions. Resume ONIVYDE® with reduced
dose once adverse reaction recovered to ≤Grade 1. Discontinue ONIVYDE®
in patients who experience a severe hypersensitivity reaction and in
patients with a confirmed diagnosis of ILD.
Do not substitute ONIVYDE® for other drugs containing irinotecan HCl.
Please see full U.S. Prescribing
Information including Boxed WARNING for ONIVYDE®.
About SOMATULINE® DEPOT
Somatuline® Depot (lanreotide) Injection 120 mg is indicated for the
treatment of adult patients with unresectable, well- or moderately
differentiated, locally advanced or metastatic gastroenteropancreatic
neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) to improve progression-free survival.
Somatuline® Depot is also indicated for the treatment of carcinoid
syndrome; when used, it reduces the frequency of short-acting
somatostatin analog rescue therapy.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: SOMATULINE® DEPOT
Contraindications
-
Somatuline® Depot is contraindicated in patients with
hypersensitivity to lanreotide. Allergic reactions (including
angioedema and anaphylaxis) have been reported following
administration of lanreotide.
Warnings and Precautions
-
Cholelithiasis and Gallbladder Sludge
-
Somatuline® Depot may reduce gallbladder motility
and lead to gallstone formation.
-
Periodic monitoring may be needed.
-
Hypoglycemia or Hyperglycemia
-
Pharmacological studies show that Somatuline® Depot,
like somatostatin and other somatostatin analogs, inhibits the
secretion of insulin and glucagon. Patients treated with Somatuline® Depot
may experience hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia.
-
Blood glucose levels should be monitored when Somatuline®Depot
treatment is initiated, or when the dose is altered, and
antidiabetic treatment should be adjusted accordingly.
-
Cardiovascular Abnormalities
-
Somatuline® Depot may decrease heart rate.
-
In patients in the GEP-NET pivotal trial, 23% of Somatuline®Depot-treated
patients had a heart rate of less than 60 bpm compared to 16% of
placebo-treated patients. The incidence of bradycardia was similar
in the treatment groups. Initiate appropriate medical management
in patients with symptomatic bradycardia.
-
In patients without underlying cardiac disease, Somatuline®Depot
may lead to a decrease in heart rate without necessarily reaching
the threshold of bradycardia. In patients suffering from cardiac
disorders prior to treatment, sinus bradycardia may occur. Care
should be taken when initiating treatment in patients with
bradycardia.
Most Common Adverse Reactions
-
GEP-NETs: Adverse reactions occurring in greater than 10%
of patients who received Somatuline® Depot in the
GEP-NET trial were abdominal pain (34%), musculoskeletal pain (19%),
vomiting (19%), headache (16%), injection site reaction (15%),
hyperglycemia (14%), hypertension (14%), and cholelithiasis (14%).
-
Carcinoid Syndrome: Adverse reactions occurring in the
carcinoid syndrome trial were generally similar to those in the
GEP-NET trial.Adverse reactions occurring in greater than 5% of
patients who received Somatuline® Depot in the
carcinoid syndrome trial and occurring at least 5% greater than
placebo were headache (12%), dizziness (7%) and muscle spasm (5%).
Drug Interactions: Somatuline® Depot may
decrease the absorption of cyclosporine (dosage adjustment may be
needed); increase the absorption of bromocriptine; and require dosage
adjustment for bradycardia-inducing drugs (e.g., beta-blockers).
Special Populations
-
Lactation: Advise women not to breastfeed during treatment
and for 6 months after the last dose.
To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Ipsen
Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. at +1-855-463-5127 or FDA at +1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Please click here for the full Somatuline®
Depot Prescribing
Information including Patient
Information.
About Ipsen in North America
Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S. affiliate of Ipsen (Euronext:
IPN; ADR: IPSEY), a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group
focused on innovation and specialty care. The U.S. head office is
located in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and its Canadian office, Ipsen
Biopharmaceuticals Canada, Inc., an integrated business unit within
North America, is located in Mississauga, Ontario. Additional research
and development and manufacturing sites are located in Cambridge,
Massachusetts, as part of Ipsen Bioscience, Inc., the Ipsen U.S.
research and development center, which is focused on the discovery of
potentially highly differentiated and competitive products in Oncology,
Neurosciences and Rare Diseases. Ipsen North America employs more than
400 people and is dedicated to providing hope for the patients whose
lives are challenged by difficult-to-treat diseases. At Ipsen, we focus
our resources, investments and energy on discovering, developing and
commercializing new therapeutic options for oncologic, neurologic and
rare diseases. For more information on Ipsen in North America, please
visit www.ipsenus.com
or www.ipsen.ca.
About Ipsen
Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on
innovation and specialty care. The group develops and commercializes
innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas - Oncology,
Neurosciences and Rare Diseases. Its commitment to oncology is
exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate
cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic
cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business.
With total sales close to €1.6 billion in 2016, Ipsen sells more than 20
drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more
than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and
differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the
leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France;
Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,100 employees
worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United
States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program
(ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.
|
1
|
|
American Cancer Society. Cancer Facts and Figures 2017. Atlanta:
American Cancer Society; 2018. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/pancreatic-cancer/about/key-statistics.html
|
2
|
|
Ammermann et al. Decision Resources. Disease Landscape and &
Forecast: Pancreatic Cancer. June 2016.
|
3
|
|
Rahib L, Smith BD, Aizenberg, et al. Projecting cancer incidence and
deaths to 2030: the unexpected burden of thyroid, liver, and
pancreas cancers in the United States. Cancer Res. 2014 Jun
1;74(11):2913-21. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-14-0155.
