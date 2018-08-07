Ipsidy Announces Results for Second Quarter 2018 and Common Equity Funding of $9.6 Million

LONG BEACH, New York, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) (OTCQX: IDTY), a provider of secure, biometric identification, identity management and electronic transaction processing services, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and that it has received subscriptions for common stock in an equity fund raising of approximately $9.6 million.

Financial Highlights for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

Total revenue for the three and six-month periods was $1.8 million and $2.4 million respectively compared to $0.6 million and $1.1 million respectively for the three and six months in 2017.

Net loss for the three and six months was $2.5 million and $5.2 million respectively compared to a net loss of $2.8 million and $12.5 million respectively for the three and six months in 2017. In 2017, the satisfaction of notes payable in the first quarter resulted in a charge of approximately $4.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three and six months in 2018 was $1.6 million and $3.3 million respectively compared to $1.4 million and $3.0 million respectively in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the six-month period increased approximately $0.3 million due to the increased investment in salary and technology expense, as the Company expanded its infrastructure to support future operations and in addition incurred a $0.5 million charge principally for the write-down in the value of legacy kiosks, offset by the revenue earned from the sale of our Search ™ system to ZEC.

Subsequent Events

As of August 7, 2018, the Company has received subscriptions, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $9.6 million, by the issuance of approximately 63.9 million shares of Common Stock at $0.15 per share. The Theodore Stern Revocable Trust (the "Stern Trust") has agreed to invest $1 million in this round. Mr. Theodore Stern, one of the directors of our Company, is the trustee of the Stern Trust.

"Our flexible suite of Identity-as-a-Service solutions, makes biometrically authenticated identity core to the user experience in approving everyday transactions," said Philip Beck Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ipsidy. "Our low cost IDaaS solutions can be delivered out of the box or easily integrated with our RESTful API's. The recent fund-raising will help us execute on the large number of physical and virtual use cases for our solutions, in different markets and countries around the world."

Operational Highlights

The Company continued to make progress enhancing our identity transaction platform to support the launch of our new identity solutions across several vertical and international markets:

Established Ipsidy Enterprises Ltd in England and hired Jonathan Ellis as our Managing Director, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Sales.

In May 2018 we delivered and installed our Search technology for the ZEC. This important project was delivered on time and on budget.

In May 2018 we also announced the availability of the new Ipsidy App for iPhone and Android, in the App Store and on Google Play, providing mobile biometric, multi-factor identity authentication for a broad range of everyday transactions.

the Company signed a contract with Skypatrol, based provider of innovative GPS-tracking and fleet-management software tools, for the provision of Skyguru our joint mobile wallet payment solution and expense management software for trucking fleets. Skypatrol currently operates in 25 countries. We are currently working to launch the product to Skypatrol's fleet operators in and the where its customers and end users operate in excess of 1,000,000 vehicles. Launch of Access ™ , our out-of-the-box Identity as a Service solution for access management. Using just a tablet and a Bluetooth beacon and requiring no integration or expensive hardware, Access delivers a highly secure, yet low-cost, biometric access solution to protect the perimeter and create a trusted environment.

Additional analysis of the Company's performance can be found in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter ended June 30, 2018 filed at www.sec.gov and posted on the Company's investor relations website.

About Ipsidy:

Ipsidy Inc (OTCQX: IDTY) www.ipsidy.com is a provider of secure, biometric identification, identity management and electronic transaction processing services. Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co, Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za and Ipsidy Enterprises in the UK. Our identity transaction platform creates a trusted transaction, embedding authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and using a participant's mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform offers biometric and multi-factor identity management solutions, which are intended to support a wide variety of electronic transactions. We believe that it is essential that businesses and consumers know who is on the other side of an electronic transaction and have an audit trail, proving that the identity of the other party was duly authenticated. We continue to enhance our solutions to provide our customers with the next level of transaction security, control and certainty over everyday transactions. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact us at [email protected].

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

Information contained in this announcement may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both Ipsidy and its business partners, net revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, earnings per share, future product and service launches with customers and new initiatives and customer pipeline are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding Ipsidy's present and future business strategies, and the environment in which Ipsidy expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Implementation of some or all of the new services referred to is subject to regulatory or other third party approvals. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the risk that implementation, adoption and offering of the service by customers, consumers and others may take longer than anticipated, or may not occur at all; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions and others. Additional risks may arise with respect to commencing operations in new countries and regions, of which Ipsidy is not fully aware at this time. See the Company's Annual Report Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2017 filed at www.sec.gov for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Ipsidy expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Information.

The Company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this statement. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provides useful information about our period-over-period results. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of comparable companies. We also rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a primary measure to review and assess the operating performance of our company and our management team in connection with our executive compensation. These non-GAAP key business indicators, which include Adjusted EBITDA, should not be considered replacements for and should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude: (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) provision for income taxes, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) stock-based compensation expense (5) derivative income (expense) and (6) certain other items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Please see "Adjusted EBITDA" below for more information and for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.





Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA











(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



































Net loss

$ (2,473,050)

$ (2,802,578)

$ (5,225,975)

$ (12,471,672)

















Add Back:

































Interest Expense

246,928

291,168

485,467

895,182 Conversion of debt, derivative liability, and modifications/other (77,734)

-

(77,734)

4,106,652 Depreciation and amortization

113,768

137,000

224,140

246,534 Taxes

9,856

1,600

14,417

5,770 Stock compensation

624,581

972,510

1,292,900

4,266,670

















Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ (1,555,651)

$ (1,400,300)

$ (3,286,785)

$ (2,950,864)



IPSIDY INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



































June 30,

December 31,







2018

2017







(unaudited)



ASSETS Current Assets:











Cash





$ 1,312,667

$ 4,413,822 Accounts receivable, net





775,730

165,929 Current portion of net investment in direct financing lease





55,679

52,790 Inventory





167,649

492,030 Other current assets





481,702

218,537 Total current assets





2,793,427

5,343,108













Property and equipment, net





190,218

209,719 Other Assets





1,610,996

1,243,531 Intangible Assets, net





2,711,129

2,878,080 Goodwill





6,736,043

6,736,043 Net investment in direct financing lease, net of current portion





590,182

618,763 Total assets





$ 14,631,995

$ 17,029,244













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$ 1,944,356

$ 1,447,185 Capital lease obligation, current portion





29,107

27,420 Deferred revenue





657,945

122,511 Total current liabilities





2,631,408

1,597,116













Long-term liabilities:











Notes payable, net





2,698,834

2,375,720 Capital lease obligation, net of current portion





100,521

115,509 Total liabilities





5,430,763

4,088,345













Commitments and Contingencies

























Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares











authorized; 412,344,956 and 403,311,988 shares issued











and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively





41,234

40,331 Additional paid in capital





80,541,473

79,053,339 Accumulated deficit





(71,633,597)

(66,407,622) Accumulated comprehensive income





252,122

254,851 Total stockholders' equity





9,201,232

12,940,899 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$ 14,631,995

$ 17,029,244













See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.





























IPSIDY INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)







































Three months ended

Six months ended













June 30,

June 30,













2018

2017

2018

2017





























Revenues:























Products and services





$ 1,821,807

$ 540,616

2,329,734

1,106,161

Lease income







17,520

18,836

35,382

37,980

Total revenues, net





1,839,327

559,452

2,365,116

1,144,141





























Operating Expenses:





















Cost of Sales







743,709

155,141

863,957

304,270

General and administrative





3,256,150

2,749,355

6,055,153

8,000,567

Research and development





20,330

27,766

25,691

56,838

Depreciation and amortization



113,768

137,000

224,140

246,534

Total operating expenses





4,133,957

3,069,262

7,168,941

8,608,209





























Loss from operations





(2,294,630)

(2,509,810)

(4,803,825)

(7,464,068)





























Other Income (Expense):





















Loss on derivative liability





-

-

-

(452,146)

Gain on extinguishment of note payable



-

-

-

2,802,234

Loss on modification of derivatives



-

-

-

(319,770)

Loss on modification of warrants



-

-

-

(158,327)

Loss on settlement of notes payable



-

-

-

(5,978,643)

Interest expense







(246,298)

(291,168)

(485,467)

(895,182)

Other income





77,734

-

77,734

-

Other (expense), net



(168,564)

(291,168)

(407,733)

(5,001,834)





























Loss before income taxes

(2,463,194)

(2,800,978)

(5,211,558)

(12,465,902)





























Income Taxes







(9,856)

(1,600)

(14,417)

(5,770)





























Net loss





$ (2,473,050)

$ (2,802,578)

$ (5,225,975)

$ (12,471,672)





























Net loss per share - Basic



$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.04)





























Net loss per share - Diluted



$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.04)





























Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic

407,490,811

344,140,554

405,872,537

319,868,353





























Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted

407,490,811

344,140,554

405,872,537

319,868,353

































IPSIDY INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







(Unaudited)



















Six Months Ended













June 30,













2018

2017

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net loss









$ (5,225,975)

$ (12,471,672)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss with cash flow from operations:









Depreciation and amortization expense



224,140

246,534

Stock-based compensation





1,292,900

4,266,670

Stock issued for services





196,138

62,805

Inventory reserve







348,308

-

Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

323,114

648,996

Loss on derivative liability





-

452,146

Gain on settlement of notes payable



-

(2,802,234)

Loss on modification of derivatives



-

319,770

Loss on modification of warrants



-

158,327

Loss on conversion of debt





-

5,978,643

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable





(620,817)

(16,913)

Net investment in direct financing lease



25,692

23,094

Other current assets





(263,165)

(21,763)

Inventory







(41,435)

(705,579)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



525,977

240,218

Deferred revenue







535,434

(277,992)

Net cash flows from operating activities



(2,679,689)

(3,898,950)





















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Purchase of property and equipment



(15,690)

(8,194)

Investment in other assets



(389,767)

(536,184)

Net cash flows from investing activities



(405,457)

(544,378)





















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from issuance of notes payable and common stock

-

3,000,000

Proceeds from the sale of common stock, net



-

3,570,100

Payment of debt and equity issuance costs



-

(375,821)

Principal payments on notes payable



-

(44,599)

Principal payments on capital lease obligations



(14,988)

(9,904)

Net cash flows from financing activities



(14,988)

6,139,776





















Effect of foreign currencies



(1,021)

(9,356)





















Net change in Cash







(3,101,155)

1,687,092

Cash, Beginning of Period





4,413,822

689,105

Cash, End of Period







$ 1,312,667

$ 2,376,197





















Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:











Cash paid for interest





$ 8,247

$ 6,418

Cash paid for income taxes





$ 14,417

$ 5,770





















Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:











Issuance of common stock for conversion of debt and accrued interest $ -

$ 21,609,673

Issuance of warrants for inventory costs $ -

$ 224,460

Reclassification of derivatives upon removal of price protection in warrants $ -

$ 7,614,974

Acquisition of equipment due to a capital lease $ -

$ 163,407



