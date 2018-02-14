Iron Deficiency Anemia - 2018 Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Iron Deficiency Anemia - Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2018" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Iron Deficiency Anemia - Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2018' report provides comprehensive insights about marketed and Phase III products for Iron Deficiency Anemia . The report includes information of marketed products including their product description, patent details, forecasted sales till 2020 & API manufacturer details by country.

Coverage of API manufacturers for Iron Deficiency Anemia marketed products spanning across United States, Europe, China and India. The manufacturers' details include manufacturers' name along with their location.

This report provides a comprehensive understanding of the emerging Phase III therapies for Iron Deficiency Anemia which can turn out to be future prospective competitors for the marketed products. It will also put light on the current market trends. Their forecasted global sales are also provided till 2020.

Scope:

A review of the marketed products for Iron Deficiency Anemia including their description, route of synthesis, regulatory milestones, forecasted sales estimates till 2020 and API manufacturer details.

Patent information coverage of the marketed products including the patent number, holder, grant and patent expiry details

API manufacturers for the marketed products with location details

Emerging Phase III product profiles for Iron Deficiency Anemia including product description, developmental activities, licensors & collaborators and chemical information

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Iron Deficiency Anemia: Overview

Risk Factors

Causes

Symptoms

Pathophysiology

Prognosis

Diagnosis

Treatment

3. Comparative Analysis of Marketed and Emerging Products

4. Marketed Therapies

4.1. Drug 1: Company name

Product Description

Route of Synthesis

Mechanism of Action

Pharmacology

Pharmacodynamics

Pharmacokinetics

Adverse Reactions

Clinical Trials

Regulatory Milestones

Product Development Activities

4.1.1 Product Details

United States

Europe

4.1.2 Global Sales Assessment

Historical Global Sales

Forecasted Global Sales

4.1.3 Patent Details

Other marketed products in the detailed report

5. Emerging Therapies (Phase III)

5.1 Drug Name: Company Name

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

5.1.1 Forecasted Global Sales

Other Phase III profiles in the detailed report

