Iron Deficiency Anemia - 2018 Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Iron
Deficiency Anemia - Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III
Drugs Landscape, 2018" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Iron Deficiency Anemia - Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase
III Drugs Landscape, 2018' report provides comprehensive insights about
marketed and Phase III products for Iron Deficiency Anemia . The report
includes information of marketed products including their product
description, patent details, forecasted sales till 2020 & API
manufacturer details by country.
Coverage of API manufacturers for Iron Deficiency Anemia marketed
products spanning across United States, Europe, China and India. The
manufacturers' details include manufacturers' name along with their
location.
This report provides a comprehensive understanding of the emerging Phase
III therapies for Iron Deficiency Anemia which can turn out to be future
prospective competitors for the marketed products. It will also put
light on the current market trends. Their forecasted global sales are
also provided till 2020.
Scope:
-
A review of the marketed products for Iron Deficiency Anemia including
their description, route of synthesis, regulatory milestones,
forecasted sales estimates till 2020 and API manufacturer details.
-
Patent information coverage of the marketed products including the
patent number, holder, grant and patent expiry details
-
API manufacturers for the marketed products with location details
-
Emerging Phase III product profiles for Iron Deficiency Anemia
including product description, developmental activities, licensors &
collaborators and chemical information
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Introduction
2. Iron Deficiency Anemia: Overview
-
Risk Factors
-
Causes
-
Symptoms
-
Pathophysiology
-
Prognosis
-
Diagnosis
-
Treatment
3. Comparative Analysis of Marketed and Emerging Products
4. Marketed Therapies
4.1. Drug 1: Company name
-
Product Description
-
Route of Synthesis
-
Mechanism of Action
-
Pharmacology
-
Pharmacodynamics
-
Pharmacokinetics
-
Adverse Reactions
-
Clinical Trials
-
Regulatory Milestones
-
Product Development Activities
4.1.1 Product Details
4.1.2 Global Sales Assessment
-
Historical Global Sales
-
Forecasted Global Sales
4.1.3 Patent Details
Other marketed products in the detailed report
5. Emerging Therapies (Phase III)
5.1 Drug Name: Company Name
-
Product Description
-
Research and Development
-
Product Development Activities
5.1.1 Forecasted Global Sales
Other Phase III profiles in the detailed report
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c9p4jr/iron_deficiency?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005643/en/