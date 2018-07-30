Log in
Isentric : ASX Monthly Activity Report - June 2018

07/30/2018 | 05:21am CEST

Trading - Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

• In June 2018, the average daily number of trades was 2% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $4.8 billion was down 1% on the pcp.

• Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.4% in June up on the previous month (0.3%).

• Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in June was an average of 11.7 (compared to 12.0 in May)

ASXMonthlyActivityReportJune2018.pdf

Disclaimer

Isentric Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 03:21:01 UTC
