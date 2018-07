Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL EC Chairman in a Seminar

News & Events IBBL EC Chairman in a Seminar

Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Chairman, Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation attended the workshop on 'Sustainability Reporting & Green Banking - A Conceptual Framework' as Session Chairman. The program was organized by the Dhaka Branch Council (DBC) of the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) on July 21, 2018 at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium. AKM Kamruzzaman, FCMA, Chairman, Dhaka Branch Council conducted the workshop.

« Back «