Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL appointed two Additional Managing Directors

02/12/2018 | 11:36am CET
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has appointed Md. Shamsuzzaman and Mohammed Monirul Moula as Additional Managing Directors of the bank.

Md. Shamsuzzaman, AMD of the bank has been heading the bank's Operations Wing. Earlier he served the bank as Deputy Managing Director. M. Shamsuzzaman started his Banking career as a Probationary Officer in 1984 and served in its branches, zones and Head Office in different capacities. He obtained his post-graduation from Chittagong University. He had assignment as Chief Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO). He worked as Bank''''s first remittance promoter in Bahrian during 1995-1997. He travelled KSA, Bahrain, Malaysia & Thailand to attend different International conference on Islamic Finance and banking. He has written many books related to Islamic Banking & finance including Anti Money Laundering and combating financing terrorism.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, AMD of the bank has been heading the bank''''s Corporate Investment Wing. Earlier he served the bank as Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail Investment Wing. He joined Islami Bank in 1986 as a Probationary Officer and served in its branches, zones and Head Office in different capacities. He obtained Masters Degree with Honors in Economics from Chittagong University. He visited different countries including Bahrain, Malaysia, Thailand, Itali and Sri Lanka for attending Training and Seminar on banking. He is a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bakers, Bangladesh.

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 12 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2018 10:35:05 UTC.

