Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds business review meeting

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a business review meeting at Islami Bank Tower on January 1, 2018 Monday. Md. Abdul Hamid Miah, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank attended the meeting as Chief Guest. Presided over by Md. Mahbub-ul-Alam, Additional Managing Director the program was addressed by Md. Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan, FCA, Abdus Sadeque Bhuiyan, Md. Shamsuzzaman, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Mohd. Mohon Miah, Mohammad Ali, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia and Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors and other top Executives. The program was attended among others by JQM Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director, heads of different wings and divisions of head office, head of zones and corporate branches in Dhaka.

Md. Abdul Hamid Miah in his speech expressed satisfaction for expected achievement of the Bank in the year 2017. He said that the achievement of the Bank was possible for faith of the people. He mentioned the contribution of all employees of the Bank and welcomed them for the achievement. He advised to utilize every moment of 2018 from the very first day. He called upon all employees to play more important role in development of the country.

