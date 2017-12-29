Isobutyl Stearate Market (2017-2022): Growing Demand from the Personal Care & Metal Working Industries - Research and Markets

The "Isobutyl
Stearate Market: By Application (Metal Working, Personal Care,
Industrial) & By Region - Forecast (2017- 2022)" report has
been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Isobutyl stearate a chemical belonging to stearate esters family which
is primarily used in the personal care products as a lubricants.
Isobutyl stearate is primarily used into cosmetics and personal care
products during the formulation of eye makeup, skin makeup, lipstick and
skin care products, apart from these it also finds is its applications
into metal working. Globally growing demand for the cosmetics and
personal care products especially in the Asia-Pacific is expected to
remain one of the key growth driver during the period of study.
This report identifies the global isobutyl stearate market size in for
the year 2015-2017, and forecast of the same for year 2022. It also
highlights the potential growth opportunities in the coming years, while
also reviewing the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators,
challenges, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and other key
aspects with respect to global isobutyl stearate market.
Geographically Asia-Pacific dominated global isobutyl stearate market
due to higher demand of the isobutyl stearate in the major applications
such as metal working and personal care industry, which is witnessing
fastest growth amongst all the regions across the world. Driven by
growing demand from the end-use applications demand for the isobutyl
stearate is expected to result into highest growth amongst all the
regions. Asia-Pacific was followed by Europe and North America as the
second and third largest markets for isobutyl stearate.
Companies Mentioned
-
Emery Oleochemicals
-
Oleon NV
-
FACI SPA
-
A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa
-
Industrial Quimica Lasem S.A.
-
Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd.
-
Mosselman S.A
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Landscape
4. Market Forces
5. Strategic Analysis
6. Isobutyl Stearate Market, By Applications
7. Isobutyl Stearate Market, By Geography
8. Market Entropy
9. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3sxjdn/isobutyl_stearate
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171229005218/en/