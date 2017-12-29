Isobutyl Stearate Market (2017-2022): Growing Demand from the Personal Care & Metal Working Industries - Research and Markets

The "Isobutyl Stearate Market: By Application (Metal Working, Personal Care, Industrial) & By Region - Forecast (2017- 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Isobutyl stearate a chemical belonging to stearate esters family which is primarily used in the personal care products as a lubricants. Isobutyl stearate is primarily used into cosmetics and personal care products during the formulation of eye makeup, skin makeup, lipstick and skin care products, apart from these it also finds is its applications into metal working. Globally growing demand for the cosmetics and personal care products especially in the Asia-Pacific is expected to remain one of the key growth driver during the period of study.

This report identifies the global isobutyl stearate market size in for the year 2015-2017, and forecast of the same for year 2022. It also highlights the potential growth opportunities in the coming years, while also reviewing the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and other key aspects with respect to global isobutyl stearate market.

Geographically Asia-Pacific dominated global isobutyl stearate market due to higher demand of the isobutyl stearate in the major applications such as metal working and personal care industry, which is witnessing fastest growth amongst all the regions across the world. Driven by growing demand from the end-use applications demand for the isobutyl stearate is expected to result into highest growth amongst all the regions. Asia-Pacific was followed by Europe and North America as the second and third largest markets for isobutyl stearate.

Companies Mentioned

Emery Oleochemicals

Oleon NV

FACI SPA

A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa

Industrial Quimica Lasem S.A.

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd.

Mosselman S.A

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Isobutyl Stearate Market, By Applications

7. Isobutyl Stearate Market, By Geography

8. Market Entropy

9. Company Profiles

