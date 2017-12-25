Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Israel regulator seeks to ban bitcoin firms from stock exchange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2017 | 03:50pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Bitcoin tokens are seen placed on a monitor that displays binary digits in this illustration picture

Israel's markets regulator will propose regulation to ban companies based on bitcoin and other digital currencies from trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, he said on Monday.

Shmuel Hauser, the chairman of the Israel Securities Authority (ISA), told the Calcalist business conference he will bring the proposal to the ISA board next week. If approved, it would be subject to a public hearing and then the stock exchange bylaws would need to be amended.

"If we have a company that their main business is digital currencies we would not allow it. If already listed, its trading will be suspended," Hauser said, adding the ISA must find the appropriate regulation for such companies.

Hauser did not identify any companies that would be affected by his ban, but at least two firms listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) now describe digital currencies or the technology behind them as essential to their business: Blockchain Mining <BLCM.TA> and Fantasy Network <FNTS.TA>.

Shares of Blockchain, which on Sunday changed its name from Natural Resources, have soared some 5,000 percent in the past few months since it announced it would shift its focus from mining for gold and iron to mining cryptocurrencies.

It was down 4.2 percent in afternoon trading on Monday. Blockchain was not immediately available for comment.

Fantasy Networks <FNTS.TA>, a former gaming firm, said this month it was studying the possibility of operating in the blockchain field -- the technology underpinning cryptocurrencies. Its share price quadrupled before losing 50 percent in the past two weeks.

Earlier this month, Hauser said bitcoin-based companies would not be included in stock exchange indexes.

In a Dec. 19 statement to TASE, Fantasy Networks acknowledged those remarks, saying: "These restrictions ... could harm investment in the company and even exclude it from trade on the stock exchange."

Bitcoin is a publicly available ledger of a finite number of digital "coins", which backers say can be used as a currency without the support of any country's central bank. It is "mined" by computers, which are awarded new coins for working out complex mathematical formulas. Several other cryptocurrencies have also been launched that work on similar principles.

The value of a bitcoin plunged by 30 percent to below $12,000 on Friday as investors dumped the cryptocurrency after its sharp rise to nearly $20,000. It recouped some losses to trade above $14,000 <BTC=BTSP> on the Bitstamp platform, down 9 percent on the day.

"We feel that the prices of bitcoin behave like bubbles and we don't want investors to be subject to that volatility and uncertainty," Hauser said. "There is an importance to signal to the market where things are... Investors should know where we stand."

The proposal to block digital currency firms from the stock exchange will probably be the last move for Hauser, who will step down next month after 6-1/2 years as ISA chief.

"But once it's on its way it will continue to be pursued," said Hauser, who will be replaced by Anat Guetta.

He said he hopes she will promote easing capital gains taxes and focus on regulatory enforcement.

(Editing by Peter Graff)

By Steven Scheer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:09p TEXAS A&M AGRILIFE EXTENSION SERVICE : Viability of lentil, wheat rotation studied for Rolling Plains
04:04p STATE ATOMIC ENERGY ROSATOM : TENEX in 2017 signed 10 new contracts worth circa USD 1.3 bln
03:50p Israel regulator seeks to ban bitcoin firms from stock exchange
03:39p VIDEO UPDATE : Christmas Tree Collection, Holiday Lights Recycling and more
02:44p MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister Yuriy Boris visits Ural Plant of Civil Aviation
01:24p MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Scouts complete airborne training in Eastern Military District
01:24p MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Pilots of Emergency Ministry’s Krasnoyarsk Air Rescue Center get brand new amphibious jet Be-200ChS
01:18p RUSSIA'S FINMIN : crypto FX should only be traded by professionals
01:16p Russia's Finance Minister - crypto FX should only be traded by professionals
12:59p MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Emergency Ministry jet carries out medevac of seriously ill child from Simferopol to St. Petersburg
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Changes Its Course -- WSJ
2SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD : SHOPRITE : The Times Herald-Record, Middletown, N.Y., Barbara Bedell column
3APPLE : APPLE : New Phones Notch Modest Start -- WSJ
4CSX : CSX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Direct..
5EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Iraq has not reached agreement with Exxon on southern oilfields - oil ..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.