Israeli Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Governance, Risk and Compliance - The Israeli Insurance Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Governance, Risk and Compliance - The Israeli Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Israel.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the Scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights

The Israeli insurance industry is regulated by the Capital Markets, Insurance and Savings Division of the Ministry of Finance.

100% FDI is permitted in the Israeli insurance industry.

Composite insurance is permitted in the Israeli insurance industry.

Motor bodily injury insurance, oil pollution liability insurance for ships, health insurance and workmen's compensation insurance are the key classes of compulsory insurance.

Non-admitted insurance is not permitted in the Israeli insurance industry; however reinsurance business by a foreign insurer does not require a license.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Governance, Risk And Compliance

2.1 Legislation Overview And Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes In Regulation

2.3 Legislation And Market Practice By Type Of Insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.5 Supervision And Control

2.6 Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

2.7 Company Registration And Operations

2.8 Taxation

2.9 Legal System

3 Appendix

