It's Never 2 Late® Names Karen O'Hern Vice President of Enterprise Solutions

DENVER, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Never 2 Late®, the leader in providing person-centered digital engagement, content and technology solutions for older adults, recently named Karen O'Hern the company's Vice President of Enterprise Solutions.

In her role, O'Hern is responsible for assisting iN2L corporate clients to better execute on their vision to realize superior performance and intended results. She assists clients to amplify their efforts in traditional engagement activities in order to translate that to impact behavioral intervention at the individual resident care level, as well as the broader goals of community market differentiation and occupancy.

"Engagement has become a priority for forward-thinking providers, their residents, residents' families and for caregivers," said iN2L President and Co-Founder Jack York. "Karen is an accomplished professional with vast experience in strategic consulting. Her expertise will allow iN2L to increase our value proposition to our strategic customers."

O'Hern brings more than 30 years of healthcare experience to iN2L. Most recently, she spent 10 years with The Advisory Board as a leader in sales, marketing and new product development. She also served as a healthcare consultant in the United States and Hong Kong, and served as Clinical Chief of Pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York.

"With rising caregiver shortages and a boom in the number of older adults, and the use of digital engagement technology will continue to play a critical role in the sustainability of long-term care communities," said O'Hern. "I'm excited to be a part of a company with a reputation as the leader in providing older adults access to meaningful engagement."

O'Hern holds a Master in Public Health from the University of Rochester, a Master of Science in Nursing Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, both from The Ohio State University.

About It's Never 2 Late

It's Never 2 Late® (iN2L) is an award-winning developer of digital engagement technology for senior living community residents, with over 2,500 installations in the United States and Canada. The company's picture-based, touchscreen interface provides easy connectivity to the Internet, including video chat and e-mail, regardless of users' physical and cognitive abilities. Additionally, iN2L's media library offers more than 4,000 social, educational and spiritual content options, as well as games developed specifically for individuals with cognitive challenges. Residents can realize the full benefits of interactive technology while reducing isolation, increasing cognitive stimulation and enhancing independence. For more information about iN2L, visit www.in2l.com. Access case studies, research, testimonials, and our blog on our Ideas & Insights page. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

