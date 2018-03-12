Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

It's Never 2 Late® Names Karen O'Hern Vice President of Enterprise Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 02:06pm CET

DENVER, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Never 2 Late®, the leader in providing person-centered digital engagement, content and technology solutions for older adults, recently named Karen O'Hern the company's Vice President of Enterprise Solutions.

It’s Never 2 Late® (iN2L) develops digital engagement technology for senior living community residents, with over 2,500 installations in the United States and Canada. The company’s picture-based, touchscreen interface provides easy connectivity to the Internet, regardless of users’ physical and cognitive abilities. iN2L’s media library offers 4,000 social, educational, spiritual and gaming content options. For more information, visit www.in2l.com. (PRNewsfoto/iN2L)

Download a photo of Karen O'Hern here.

In her role, O'Hern is responsible for assisting iN2L corporate clients to better execute on their vision to realize superior performance and intended results. She assists clients to amplify their efforts in traditional engagement activities in order to translate that to impact behavioral intervention at the individual resident care level, as well as the broader goals of community market differentiation and occupancy.

"Engagement has become a priority for forward-thinking providers, their residents, residents' families and for caregivers," said iN2L President and Co-Founder Jack York. "Karen is an accomplished professional with vast experience in strategic consulting. Her expertise will allow iN2L to increase our value proposition to our strategic customers."

O'Hern brings more than 30 years of healthcare experience to iN2L. Most recently, she spent 10 years with The Advisory Board as a leader in sales, marketing and new product development. She also served as a healthcare consultant in the United States and Hong Kong, and served as Clinical Chief of Pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York.

"With rising caregiver shortages and a boom in the number of older adults, and the use of digital engagement technology will continue to play a critical role in the sustainability of long-term care communities," said O'Hern. "I'm excited to be a part of a company with a reputation as the leader in providing older adults access to meaningful engagement."

O'Hern holds a Master in Public Health from the University of Rochester, a Master of Science in Nursing Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, both from The Ohio State University.

About It's Never 2 Late
It's Never 2 Late® (iN2L) is an award-winning developer of digital engagement technology for senior living community residents, with over 2,500 installations in the United States and Canada. The company's picture-based, touchscreen interface provides easy connectivity to the Internet, including video chat and e-mail, regardless of users' physical and cognitive abilities. Additionally, iN2L's media library offers more than 4,000 social, educational and spiritual content options, as well as games developed specifically for individuals with cognitive challenges. Residents can realize the full benefits of interactive technology while reducing isolation, increasing cognitive stimulation and enhancing independence. For more information about iN2L, visit www.in2l.com. Access case studies, research, testimonials, and our blog on our Ideas & Insights page. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Matt Schlossberg
Amendola Communications for iN2L
[email protected] 
630-935-9136

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-never-2-late-names-karen-ohern-vice-president-of-enterprise-solutions-300611664.html

SOURCE iN2L


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:30pSURGERY PARTNERS : Announces Appointment of Thomas F. Cowhey as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
02:30pGOLDMAN SACHS : President, Co-Chief Operating Officer Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire
DJ
02:30pMEMS FOR MOBILE DEVICES : Global Market Report 2017-2021 - Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:28pGOLDMAN SACHS : president Schwartz to retire
RE
02:28pGLOBAL ENHANCED FIRE DETECTION AND SUPPRESSION SYSTEMS MARKET 2018- UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : 99strategy added a depth and professional market survey report on "Global Enhanced Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market 2018" to its huge collection.
AQ
02:28pSMART EYE : Kaspersky Lab Discovers Severe Flaws That Could Transform Smart Cameras into Surveillance Tool
BU
02:28pAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : to Offer Preferred Shares
BU
02:26pAMTECH : SoLayTec ships new ALD order and increases margin for its customer
PR
02:26pAUDIOCODES ISRAEL : Adds Support for Microsoft Teams
PR
02:26pAccelerating Energy Megatrends Align With Superconductor Technologies Recent Progress on Next Generation Machines
GL
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.