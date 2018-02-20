Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Itaú Investimentos Itaú : Reduction of the limits for the acquisition of treasury shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2018 | 01:01am CET

ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ S.A.

CNPJ 61.532.644/0001-15

A Publicly Listed Company

NIRE 35300022220

MATERIAL FACT

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON FEBRUARY 19, 2018

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: on February 19, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, 9th floor in the city and state of São Paulo (SP).

CHAIR: Henri Penchas.

QUORUM: the majority of elected members with manifestation by e-mail.

WHEREAS:

  • a) in meetings of August 7 and October 10, 2017, this Board of Directors renewed the buyback program of shares issued by the Company, authorizing the Board of Officers to acquire up to 153,700,000 book entry shares issued by the Company (103,700,000 common and 50,000.000 preferred), in the period of 18 months for holding as treasury stock, cancelation or resale in the market, pursuant to Article 30 of Law 6.404/76 and CVM Instruction 567/15, and

  • b) that up to now, no shares issued by the Company have been acquired within the scope of this program,

the Directors DECIDED, unanimously:

  • a) to alter the said buyback program of shares to reduce the limits of acquisition for up to 77,000,000 shares issued by the Company (27,000,000 common and 50,000,000 preferred); and

  • b) to ratify the powers of the Board of Officers to establish the opportunity for acquisition of the shares within these limits, which represent less than 10% of the free float and that these acquisitions be effected through the Stock Exchange at market value using funds available in the Revenue Reserves, and intermediated by Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., with registered offices at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3500, 3º andar, parte, in São Paulo (SP).

CONCLUSION: there being no further matters on the agenda and no members wishing to raise any further matters, the meeting was declared closed and these minutes drafted, read, approved and signed by all. São Paulo (SP), February 19, 2018. (signed) Henri Penchas - President; Alfredo Egydio Setubal and Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela - Vice Presidents; Paulo Setubal Neto, Rodolfo Villela Marino and Victório Carlos De Marchi - Directors.

ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL

Investor Relations Officer

ATTACHMENT TO THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FEBRUARY 19, 2018 ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ S.A.

ATTACHMENT 30-XXXVI TO CVM INSTRUCTION 480/09

(Trading of Own Shares)

  • 1. Justify in detail the purpose and the expected economic effects of the operation

    The purpose of the operation is to use available resources for the acquisition of the free float in shares issued by the Company, without a corresponding reduction in the capital, for holding as treasury stock, cancellation or resale in the Market.

    The Company believes this to be in the best interests of its Shareholders since the acquisition of shares under the buyback program will allow it to maximize value creation for the Shareholders through the efficient management of the capital structure.

  • 2. Inform the number of shares (i) in the free float and (ii) already held as treasury stock Currently, the Company does not hold shares in treasury.

  • 3. Inform the number of shares that may be acquired or sold

    The Company may acquire up to 77,000,000 shares of its own issue with no par value, of which up to 27,000,000 common and up to 50,000,000 preferred shares.

  • 4. Describe the principal characteristics of the derivative instruments, which the Company may use, as the case may be

    The Company will not use derivative instruments in the operation.

  • 5. Describe, as the case may be, eventual voting agreements or guidance between the Company and the counterparty to the operations

    The acquisition of shares of the Company will be undertaken via operations transacted on the Stock Exchange.

    Consequently, there are no voting agreements or guidance between the Company and counterparties to the operation.

  • 6. In the event of operations conducted outside the organized securities markets, to inform: (a) the maximum price (minimum) at which the shares will be acquired (sold); and (b) where appropriate, the reasons which justify the execution of an operation at prices of more than 10% (ten percent) higher in the case of acquisition or more than 10% (ten percent) less, in the case of a sale, at an average quotation, weighted by volume, for the 10 (ten) preceding trading days

    Not applicable because the acquisition of shares of the Company's issue will be executed through operations transacted across the Stock Exchange.

  • 7. Inform, where applicable, as to the impacts that the negotiation will have on the composition of the shareholding control or the administrative structure of the corporation

    The Company informs that that there will be no impact on its administrative structure due to the acquisition of shares of its own issue, neither will this have material impacts on the composition of its shareholding control given that it has an already defined controlling bloc.

  • 8. Identify the counterparties, if known, and in the event of a related party, such as established in the accounting rules governing this subject, further provide the information required under Article 8 of CVM Instruction 481 of December 17, 2009

    The acquisition of shares of the Company's issue will be executed through operations transacted across a Stock Exchange where the counterparties are unknown.

  • 9. Indicate the allocation of the verified resources, if the case

    The decision as to the cancellation or resale to the market of shares, which may be acquired under the buyback program, will be taken at a later date and then announced to the market.

10. Indicate the maximum term for settlement of the authorized operations

The maximum term for settlement of the authorized operations will be 18 months starting

  • August 7, 2017 and ending on February 7, 2019.

  • 11. Identify institutions to act as intermediaries, if appropriate

    The operations for acquisition of shares issued by the Company will be transacted across the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão with the intermediation of Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. with head offices at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3500, 3rd floor, part, in the city and state of São Paulo, CEP 04538-132.

  • 12. Specify the available resources to be used pursuant to Article 7, paragraph 1 of CVM Instruction 567 of September 17, 2015

    On June 30, 2017, available funds for acquisition of shares issued by the Company were:

    • R$ 628,579 thousand in Capital Reserves; and

    • R$ 9,497,451 thousand in Statutory Revenue Reserves.

13. Specify the reasons for which members of the Board of Directors feel comfortable that the buyback of shares will not restrict compliance with obligations assumed with creditors or the payment of mandatory dividends, whether fixed or minimum

The buyback of shares will not restrict compliance with assumed obligations or payment of mandatory dividends, fixed or minimum, and for this reason, the members of the Board of Directors feel comfortable with the operation.

___________________________

Itaúsa - Investimentos Itaú SA published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2018 00:00:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02/19China's Automotive Industry Market Report 2018 - Emerging Dynamics and Future of China's Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02/19UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Clarification Announcement in Relation to Certain Media Reports
BU
02/19PULTEGROUP : An Atlanta developer wants to build dozens of homes here, near Old Town Bluffton
AQ
02/19CISCO : Bringing Programmability and NetDevOps to Melbourne for #CLMel
PU
02/19Facebook Battles New Criticism After Indictment Against Russians -- Update
DJ
02/19ETSY : Pottery show underway in uptown Shelby
AQ
02/19Global Rubber Products Manufacturing Market 2018 - Computer Simulation and 3D Printing Technology is Expected to Have a Significant Impact on the Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02/19Electrical and Electronics Manufacturing Market Global Briefing 2018 - Samsung Electronics Dominated the Market in 2016 - APAC Dominated in 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02/19CHALLENGES IN SCALING BLOCKCHAIN FOR MARKET GROWTH : Q&A with Jeff Koyen
AQ
02/19SYSMEX : Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary of Establishment
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Global Communication & Energy Wire & Cable Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Use of Polymer Optic Fiber is One ..
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : The BMW M4 Convertible Edition 30 Jahre.
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : GENERAL MOTORS : confirms new vehicle for Kansas plant
4LIBERTY TAX INC : Liberty Tax Service Inc. Taps Nicole Ossenfort to be CEO
5HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC : HELIX ENERGY : Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.