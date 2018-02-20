Itaú Investimentos Itaú : Reduction of the limits for the acquisition of treasury shares

ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ S.A.

CNPJ 61.532.644/0001-15

A Publicly Listed Company

NIRE 35300022220

MATERIAL FACT

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON FEBRUARY 19, 2018

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: on February 19, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, 9th floor in the city and state of São Paulo (SP).

CHAIR: Henri Penchas.

QUORUM: the majority of elected members with manifestation by e-mail.

WHEREAS:

b) that up to now, no shares issued by the Company have been acquired within the scope of this program,

a) in meetings of August 7 and October 10, 2017, this Board of Directors renewed the buyback program of shares issued by the Company, authorizing the Board of Officers to acquire up to 153,700,000 book entry shares issued by the Company (103,700,000 common and 50,000.000 preferred), in the period of 18 months for holding as treasury stock, cancelation or resale in the market, pursuant to Article 30 of Law 6.404/76 and CVM Instruction 567/15, and

the Directors DECIDED, unanimously:

b) to ratify the powers of the Board of Officers to establish the opportunity for acquisition of the shares within these limits, which represent less than 10% of the free float and that these acquisitions be effected through the Stock Exchange at market value using funds available in the Revenue Reserves, and intermediated by Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., with registered offices at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3500, 3º andar, parte, in São Paulo (SP).

a) to alter the said buyback program of shares to reduce the limits of acquisition for up to 77,000,000 shares issued by the Company (27,000,000 common and 50,000,000 preferred); and

CONCLUSION: there being no further matters on the agenda and no members wishing to raise any further matters, the meeting was declared closed and these minutes drafted, read, approved and signed by all. São Paulo (SP), February 19, 2018. (signed) Henri Penchas - President; Alfredo Egydio Setubal and Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela - Vice Presidents; Paulo Setubal Neto, Rodolfo Villela Marino and Victório Carlos De Marchi - Directors.

ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL

Investor Relations Officer

ATTACHMENT TO THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FEBRUARY 19, 2018 ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ S.A.

ATTACHMENT 30-XXXVI TO CVM INSTRUCTION 480/09

(Trading of Own Shares)

1. Justify in detail the purpose and the expected economic effects of the operation The purpose of the operation is to use available resources for the acquisition of the free float in shares issued by the Company, without a corresponding reduction in the capital, for holding as treasury stock, cancellation or resale in the Market. The Company believes this to be in the best interests of its Shareholders since the acquisition of shares under the buyback program will allow it to maximize value creation for the Shareholders through the efficient management of the capital structure.

2. Inform the number of shares (i) in the free float and (ii) already held as treasury stock Currently, the Company does not hold shares in treasury.

3. Inform the number of shares that may be acquired or sold The Company may acquire up to 77,000,000 shares of its own issue with no par value, of which up to 27,000,000 common and up to 50,000,000 preferred shares.

4. Describe the principal characteristics of the derivative instruments, which the Company may use, as the case may be The Company will not use derivative instruments in the operation.

5. Describe, as the case may be, eventual voting agreements or guidance between the Company and the counterparty to the operations The acquisition of shares of the Company will be undertaken via operations transacted on the Stock Exchange. Consequently, there are no voting agreements or guidance between the Company and counterparties to the operation.

6. In the event of operations conducted outside the organized securities markets, to inform: (a) the maximum price (minimum) at which the shares will be acquired (sold); and (b) where appropriate, the reasons which justify the execution of an operation at prices of more than 10% (ten percent) higher in the case of acquisition or more than 10% (ten percent) less, in the case of a sale, at an average quotation, weighted by volume, for the 10 (ten) preceding trading days Not applicable because the acquisition of shares of the Company's issue will be executed through operations transacted across the Stock Exchange.

7. Inform, where applicable, as to the impacts that the negotiation will have on the composition of the shareholding control or the administrative structure of the corporation The Company informs that that there will be no impact on its administrative structure due to the acquisition of shares of its own issue, neither will this have material impacts on the composition of its shareholding control given that it has an already defined controlling bloc.

8. Identify the counterparties, if known, and in the event of a related party, such as established in the accounting rules governing this subject, further provide the information required under Article 8 of CVM Instruction 481 of December 17, 2009 The acquisition of shares of the Company's issue will be executed through operations transacted across a Stock Exchange where the counterparties are unknown.