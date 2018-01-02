Log in
Italy Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market 2017 - Forecast to 2020 - Research and Markets

01/02/2018 | 05:24pm CET

The "Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market in Italy - Forecast to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This study details market size across the passenger vehicle (PV) and the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market and the fleet and the company car (true fleet) segments.

The company car segment is discussed in detail with a focus on the actual development and the growth potential of financial lease, operational lease, and outright purchase. The analysis takes into account historic data and current market conditions and insight and opinion from market participants to deliver a 5-year outlook on growth opportunities (2016-2021). In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for both new registrations and portfolio, the study details actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing providers in the country. Competitor data is available for both the leasing segments (operational and financial) for the base year 2016.

The evolution of any industry depends on transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect the innovation in mobility solutions, such as rental, carsharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrain. The study covers these evolutionary trends that are expected to shape the market. For leasing providers and other companies sharing the leasing ecosystem, their interest lies in the growth opportunities they need to look at and the strategic imperatives that aid in their pursuit of growth and success. Overall, the study provides a 360-degree understanding of the leasing market (region-specific), and it offers details on key trends, market overview, and outlook.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Key Takeaways
  • Market Engineering Measurements - New Registration
  • Market Engineering Measurements - VIO

2. Research Scope and Definitions

  • Research Scope
  • Definitions

3. Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market Trends

  • Key Transformational Trends
  • Emerging Business Models

4. Market Analysis and Forecast - Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market

  • Total Market (PV and LCV) - New Registrations
  • Passenger Vehicles - New Registrations
  • Light Commercial Vehicles - New Registrations
  • Total Market (PV and LCV) - Portfolio
  • Passenger Vehicles - Portfolio
  • Light Commercial Vehicles - Portfolio
  • PV Company Car Market - New Registrations
  • LCV Company Car Market - New Registrations
  • PV Company Car Market - Portfolio
  • LCV Company Car Market - Portfolio
  • Private Lease versus Retail Volume - Sales

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market

  • Competitor Landscape - Operational Leasing
  • Competitor Landscape - Financial Leasing

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

  • Growth Opportunity - Growing Sectors and Demand Generation
  • Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/239hc7/italy_fleet?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
