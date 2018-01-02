Italy Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market 2017 - Forecast to 2020 - Research and Markets

The "Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market in Italy - Forecast to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This study details market size across the passenger vehicle (PV) and the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market and the fleet and the company car (true fleet) segments.

The company car segment is discussed in detail with a focus on the actual development and the growth potential of financial lease, operational lease, and outright purchase. The analysis takes into account historic data and current market conditions and insight and opinion from market participants to deliver a 5-year outlook on growth opportunities (2016-2021). In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for both new registrations and portfolio, the study details actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing providers in the country. Competitor data is available for both the leasing segments (operational and financial) for the base year 2016.

The evolution of any industry depends on transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect the innovation in mobility solutions, such as rental, carsharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrain. The study covers these evolutionary trends that are expected to shape the market. For leasing providers and other companies sharing the leasing ecosystem, their interest lies in the growth opportunities they need to look at and the strategic imperatives that aid in their pursuit of growth and success. Overall, the study provides a 360-degree understanding of the leasing market (region-specific), and it offers details on key trends, market overview, and outlook.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Takeaways

Market Engineering Measurements - New Registration

Market Engineering Measurements - VIO

2. Research Scope and Definitions

Research Scope

Definitions

3. Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market Trends

Key Transformational Trends

Emerging Business Models

4. Market Analysis and Forecast - Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market

Total Market (PV and LCV) - New Registrations

Passenger Vehicles - New Registrations

Light Commercial Vehicles - New Registrations

Total Market (PV and LCV) - Portfolio

Passenger Vehicles - Portfolio

Light Commercial Vehicles - Portfolio

PV Company Car Market - New Registrations

LCV Company Car Market - New Registrations

PV Company Car Market - Portfolio

LCV Company Car Market - Portfolio

Private Lease versus Retail Volume - Sales

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market

Competitor Landscape - Operational Leasing

Competitor Landscape - Financial Leasing

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Growing Sectors and Demand Generation

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

