Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Italy's Atlantia joins ACS to end $22 billion battle for Spain's Abertis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 03:57pm CET

MILAN/ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia (>> Atlantia) and Spanish builder ACS (>> ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios) agreed a joint 18 billion euro (15.94 billion pounds) bid for Abertis (>> Abertis Infraestructuras) on Wednesday, ending a five-month battle for the Spanish road-toll operator and easing political worries.

MILAN/ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Atlantia and Spanish builder ACS agreed a joint 18 billion euro (15.94 billion pounds) bid for Abertis on Wednesday, ending a five-month battle for the Spanish road-toll operator and easing political worries.

The Spanish government had been concerned that an Italian victory could leave some of the country's most important roads under full foreign control and the proposed joint bid, which will be made by ACS-controlled Hochtief, ensures a strong Spanish influence over the future of Abertis.

Under the terms of the proposed deal Atlantia will own 50 percent plus one share in the entity which will ultimately own Abertis, plus an additional, indirect stake through a related purchase of around 25 percent interest in Hochtief.

"This is a cooperative approach that solves many issues," one source close to the negotiations told Reuters.

Although the deal falls short of Atlantia's initial ambitions of exercising full control over the world's biggest transport-infrastructure group, the Rome-based company will still expand in France, Spain, Germany and in Latin America.

It is the first foray by ACS and Hochteif into motorway concessions and they will also benefit from a strong financial partner in Abertis.

Florentino Perez, ACS's major investor and Real Madrid soccer club chairman, and the Benetton family, which controls Atlantia, had been wrangling over Abertis since October.

Perez and Atlantia's CEO Giovanni Castellucci led the talks to find a way out of the costly and risky bidding war, with a deal finally signed late on Tuesday in Madrid, the source said, adding that Atlantia would consolidate Abertis.

A group of banks including Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Italy's UniCredit have arranged a 14 billion euros financing package for the deal, two other sources said.

Atlantia and ACS said in separate statements that Hochtief would first launch an 18.2 billion euro cash bid for Abertis, before transferring it to a vehicle which will be 30 percent owned by ACS and almost 20 percent by Hochtief.

A shareholders pact and a long-term contract among the three groups will set governance rules.

Some newspapers have speculated that Atlantia and ACS could choose to break up the Abertis business in the future, but the statements on Wednesday made no mention of this possibility.

Lazard and JP Morgan advised ACS and Hochtief on the deal while Credit Suisse, Mediobanca and Santander (>> Banco Santander) worked for Atlantia, whose board is due to meet on Wednesday to approve the deal.

($1 = 0.8095 euros)

(Additional reporting Andres Gonzalez and Paul Day in Madrid, and Matthias Inverardi in Dusseldorf; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Francesca Landini and Stefano Bernabei
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS 0.00% 18.58 End-of-day quote.0.16%
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS -0.68% 30.65 End-of-day quote.-5.40%
ATLANTIA -1.51% 27.31 End-of-day quote.5.36%
BANCO SANTANDER -0.55% 5.453 End-of-day quote.-0.47%
BNP PARIBAS -1.58% 61.58 Real-time Quote.0.53%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP -0.06% 17.16 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
HOCHTIEF 4.64% 153.6 Delayed Quote.0.27%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.08% 116.32 Delayed Quote.10.02%
LAZARD LTD 0.93% 56.17 Delayed Quote.6.06%
MEDIOBANCA -0.10% 9.862 End-of-day quote.4.36%
UNICREDIT SPA -0.41% 16.84 End-of-day quote.8.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:06pPayden & Rygel opens Milan office, optimistic on Brexit deal
RE
04:03pU.S. pressing China to cut trade surplus by $100 billion - White House
RE
03:57pItaly's Atlantia joins ACS to end $22 billion battle for Spain's Abertis
RE
03:54pU.S. Treasurys Strengthen After Disappointing Retail Sales Report
DJ
03:50pWhite House Looks to Slash China's Bilateral Trade Surplus by $100 Billion
DJ
03:46pOil pares gains as OPEC sees rapid growth in rival supply
RE
03:44pOil pares gains as OPEC sees rapid growth in rival supply
RE
03:44pOil pares gains as OPEC sees rapid growth in rival supply
RE
03:41pU.S. retail sales falter; underlying producer prices rise solidly
RE
03:35pWeak Consumer Spending Presents a Puzzle
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
2VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
3INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trade war concerns hit shares, dollar

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.