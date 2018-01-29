Log in
Italy to ask EU to reconsider Milan for drugs agency headquarters - source

01/29/2018 | 08:24pm CET

Italy will ask European authorities to reconsider whether the European Medicines Authority (EMA) could be moved to Milan after Brexit, in light of concerns about its planned move to Amsterdam, an Italian government source said on Monday.

Milan lost out when the new destination for the authority, which must leave its current home in London when Britain leaves the European Union, was decided by drawing lots in November.

But in light of concerns raised by Executive Director Guido Rasi on Monday about the temporary space available in Amsterdam, Italy would try again for the chance to host the agency, the source said.

"The government will take all appropriate action with the European Commission and the relevant authorities to make sure that ... the decision by which Milan lost out at the draw is (reconsidered)," the source said.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie)

